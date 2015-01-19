Jan 19 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 100,955.43 million rupees Open interest* : 2,413,607 Total Traded Quantity : 1,599,872 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Jan-15 71.5500 71.9650 71.2200 71.7275 40278 4487.83 62648 9955 EURINR 25-Feb-15 71.7100 72.3425 71.6600 72.1225 12515 644.24 8951 1125 EURINR 27-Mar-15 72.1450 72.7025 72.1450 72.5475 1521 19.61 271 39 EURINR 28-Apr-15 72.6000 73.1800 72.6000 73.1800 177 2.33 32 5 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 93.6175 93.8925 93.3375 93.6550 21035 4072.34 43509 10288 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 94.0000 94.5000 93.8000 94.1250 9223 318.05 3382 787 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 94.4575 94.7800 94.3850 94.6100 490 6.14 65 36 GBPINR 28-Apr-15 95.0000 95.2500 95.0000 95.2000 84 1.14 12 3 GBPINR 27-May-15 95.7500 95.7500 95.7500 95.7500 42 0.10 1 1 GBPINR 26-Jun-15 96.0000 96.2500 96.0000 96.2500 16 0.67 7 2 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 52.9100 53.1375 52.6325 52.6925 12966 1334.00 25282 5096 JPYINR 25-Feb-15 53.0950 53.1425 52.9450 52.9800 1315 64.63 1218 268 JPYINR 27-Mar-15 53.5975 53.5975 53.4150 53.4150 99 1.55 29 8 USDINR 28-Jan-15 61.8400 61.9175 61.6725 61.8075 1201000 77271.22 1250293 46244 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.2300 62.2575 62.0100 62.1500 735842 8944.10 143939 8608 USDINR 27-Mar-15 62.5000 62.6425 62.3200 62.5600 169708 1648.96 26367 919 USDINR 28-Apr-15 62.9000 63.0575 62.8500 62.9700 76771 1620.85 25745 573 USDINR 27-May-15 63.3000 63.4025 63.1975 63.3275 40568 197.76 3123 159 USDINR 26-Jun-15 63.7225 63.7725 63.5700 63.7000 50674 228.55 3587 106 USDINR 29-Jul-15 64.0000 64.1000 64.0000 64.0150 5345 1.28 20 5 USDINR 27-Aug-15 64.2700 64.4300 64.2700 64.3500 15537 23.90 371 19 USDINR 28-Sep-15 64.6500 64.7300 64.5800 64.7300 2960 31.94 494 29 USDINR 28-Oct-15 65.0000 65.3000 64.9000 65.0000 6981 24.68 380 25 USDINR 26-Nov-15 65.5000 65.5000 65.3000 65.4000 7717 4.77 73 18 USDINR 29-Dec-15 65.5700 65.7350 65.5700 65.7000 743 4.79 73 11 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, BSE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)