Jan 20 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 97,059.12 million rupees Open interest* : 2,542,348 Total Traded Quantity : 1,538,580 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Jan-15 71.6300 71.8800 71.5850 71.6625 33741 4013.20 55958 8614 EURINR 25-Feb-15 72.0325 72.2475 71.9725 72.0400 13097 268.81 3729 542 EURINR 27-Mar-15 72.5000 72.6500 72.4100 72.5075 1594 45.46 627 56 EURINR 28-Apr-15 72.9000 73.0075 72.8700 73.0075 179 1.97 27 3 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 93.3375 93.7900 93.2000 93.6650 21272 3876.90 41484 8308 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 93.7725 94.2500 93.6675 94.1525 9860 327.81 3490 663 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 94.2600 94.7500 94.2175 94.6500 502 2.55 27 17 GBPINR 28-Apr-15 94.9000 95.0000 94.9000 95.0000 84 0.19 2 2 GBPINR 26-Jun-15 96.2500 96.2500 96.2500 96.2500 17 0.10 1 1 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 52.4000 52.4575 52.1575 52.1825 14458 1407.02 26895 5810 JPYINR 25-Feb-15 52.6825 52.7400 52.4525 52.4775 1577 76.71 1459 308 JPYINR 27-Mar-15 53.0150 53.0275 52.8300 52.8300 104 0.85 16 12 USDINR 28-Jan-15 61.8550 62.0175 61.7700 61.8075 1250906 72534.72 1172207 43793 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.1500 62.3575 62.1175 62.1550 813412 12362.36 198628 10371 USDINR 27-Mar-15 62.5250 62.7500 62.5000 62.5400 171310 1123.95 17942 625 USDINR 28-Apr-15 62.9900 63.1650 62.9400 62.9600 78577 842.12 13352 366 USDINR 27-May-15 63.3350 63.5250 63.3025 63.3300 40568 48.57 766 44 USDINR 26-Jun-15 63.7275 63.8525 63.6700 63.6725 51673 97.54 1531 43 USDINR 29-Jul-15 64.0500 64.2000 64.0000 64.0050 5490 9.37 146 7 USDINR 27-Aug-15 64.4800 64.5050 64.3300 64.3375 15536 16.50 256 22 USDINR 28-Sep-15 64.7300 64.7300 64.7300 64.7300 2960 0.06 1 1 USDINR 28-Oct-15 65.1500 65.1500 65.0700 65.0700 6982 0.20 3 3 USDINR 26-Nov-15 65.4000 65.5000 65.4000 65.5000 7711 0.39 6 4 USDINR 29-Dec-15 65.6800 65.8500 65.6400 65.6400 738 1.78 27 12 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, BSE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)