Jan 21 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 90,141.68 million rupees Open interest* : 2,520,388 Total Traded Quantity : 1,423,814 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Jan-15 71.5100 71.5300 71.2375 71.4625 32603 3591.69 50308 8420 EURINR 25-Feb-15 71.8950 71.8950 71.6200 71.8350 12793 390.76 5445 831 EURINR 27-Mar-15 72.2000 72.3100 72.0800 72.2750 1583 34.00 471 66 EURINR 28-Apr-15 72.7175 72.7500 72.6475 72.6625 229 6.18 85 10 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 93.5150 93.6575 92.9900 93.3400 24064 5594.42 59917 11594 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 94.0500 94.1000 93.4700 93.7850 10344 330.79 3526 821 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 94.5600 94.5700 94.0500 94.2950 531 9.43 100 40 GBPINR 28-Apr-15 94.8000 94.8000 94.6000 94.6000 84 1.33 14 7 GBPINR 27-May-15 95.4000 95.5000 95.4000 95.5000 44 0.19 2 2 GBPINR 26-Jun-15 96.0000 96.0000 96.0000 96.0000 18 0.10 1 1 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 52.3400 52.6175 52.2625 52.4975 12317 1838.53 35065 7058 JPYINR 25-Feb-15 52.6500 52.8900 52.5850 52.7750 1894 51.49 976 239 JPYINR 27-Mar-15 52.9800 53.1900 52.9725 53.0825 120 1.01 19 9 USDINR 28-Jan-15 61.8400 61.8400 61.6150 61.7200 1194334 68656.97 1112899 39871 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.1450 62.1650 61.9700 62.0650 844180 7986.13 128724 7059 USDINR 27-Mar-15 62.5200 62.5325 62.3700 62.4600 172233 843.77 13516 562 USDINR 28-Apr-15 62.9575 62.9575 62.7875 62.8625 81324 550.23 8756 327 USDINR 27-May-15 63.2500 63.2500 63.1575 63.2250 40563 71.42 1130 83 USDINR 26-Jun-15 63.5500 63.6000 63.5175 63.5875 51676 99.85 1571 58 USDINR 29-Jul-15 63.8525 63.9650 63.8525 63.9650 5523 2.49 39 8 USDINR 27-Aug-15 64.2225 64.3400 64.1800 64.3400 15365 29.61 461 26 USDINR 28-Sep-15 64.5875 64.6375 64.5200 64.6375 2978 5.23 81 14 USDINR 28-Oct-15 65.0000 65.0125 64.8500 64.9850 6990 29.20 450 25 USDINR 26-Nov-15 65.2000 65.3025 65.1600 65.3025 7714 5.48 84 15 USDINR 29-Dec-15 65.4700 65.6625 65.4525 65.6425 884 11.40 174 20 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, BSE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)