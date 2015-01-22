Jan 22 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 102,180.65 million rupees Open interest* : 2,463,925 Total Traded Quantity : 1,626,100 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Jan-15 71.6000 71.8275 71.4125 71.7800 30084 4878.98 68118 10095 EURINR 25-Feb-15 72.0200 72.1900 71.8000 72.1575 13126 620.71 8621 1083 EURINR 27-Mar-15 72.2925 72.6475 72.2600 72.6025 1807 38.85 536 68 EURINR 28-Apr-15 72.9675 72.9675 72.9650 72.9650 400 14.59 200 8 EURINR 27-May-15 73.4800 73.4900 73.4800 73.4800 30 0.96 13 3 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 93.2525 93.7675 93.1625 93.6700 19266 3543.11 37904 7678 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 93.9925 94.2225 93.6200 94.1275 11508 317.44 3380 569 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 94.2500 94.7000 94.1500 94.6500 680 16.14 171 38 GBPINR 28-Apr-15 94.6500 95.2000 94.6500 95.2000 106 3.90 41 5 GBPINR 26-Jun-15 96.0000 96.0000 96.0000 96.0000 18 0.10 1 1 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 52.2000 52.5500 52.0350 52.4775 15084 1614.69 30878 6423 JPYINR 25-Feb-15 52.4000 52.8000 52.3500 52.7575 2440 118.40 2251 402 JPYINR 27-Mar-15 52.7750 53.1100 52.7000 52.9575 142 2.75 52 23 USDINR 28-Jan-15 61.7275 61.7975 61.5225 61.7300 1076523 78720.68 1276178 46257 USDINR 25-Feb-15 61.9975 62.1425 61.8700 62.0775 903995 10614.25 171115 8202 USDINR 27-Mar-15 62.4025 62.5325 62.2625 62.4750 175124 968.63 15521 714 USDINR 28-Apr-15 62.7925 62.9400 62.6900 62.8700 83390 362.09 5762 266 USDINR 27-May-15 63.1300 63.3000 63.0600 63.2300 40578 63.78 1010 59 USDINR 26-Jun-15 63.5000 63.6500 63.4200 63.5650 51739 60.86 958 46 USDINR 29-Jul-15 63.8500 63.9400 63.7900 63.9400 5464 6.06 95 14 USDINR 27-Aug-15 64.2000 64.3000 64.1500 64.3000 15365 0.26 4 3 USDINR 28-Sep-15 64.6200 64.6200 64.6200 64.6200 3017 9.69 150 5 USDINR 28-Oct-15 64.8500 65.0000 64.7500 64.9775 5431 201.58 3108 145 USDINR 26-Nov-15 65.1550 65.3200 65.1500 65.2825 7718 1.63 25 12 USDINR 29-Dec-15 65.5025 65.5500 65.5025 65.5500 890 0.52 8 4 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, BSE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)