Jan 23 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 123,487.16 million rupees Open interest* : 2,628,272 Total Traded Quantity : 1,961,002 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Jan-15 71.4500 71.4500 68.9600 69.0800 26860 7244.54 104223 15484 EURINR 25-Feb-15 70.6500 70.9000 69.3575 69.4650 13199 1764.28 25234 3099 EURINR 27-Mar-15 70.9000 70.9000 69.7700 69.8825 3395 232.76 3305 310 EURINR 28-Apr-15 71.0400 71.0400 70.6700 70.6700 636 20.64 291 23 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 93.2400 93.2400 92.0175 92.1500 19841 5482.00 59465 11327 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 93.2000 93.2000 92.4800 92.5725 14379 733.10 7914 1474 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 93.2050 93.4000 92.8700 93.1075 667 31.58 339 104 GBPINR 28-Apr-15 94.0000 94.0000 93.6000 93.7000 113 3.65 39 11 GBPINR 27-May-15 94.5000 94.5000 94.5000 94.5000 43 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 26-Jun-15 94.5000 94.6500 94.5000 94.5000 18 0.47 5 4 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 52.0825 52.4250 51.7775 52.0100 13952 2239.23 43107 7408 JPYINR 25-Feb-15 52.3500 52.4100 52.1000 52.2975 2545 278.80 5336 731 JPYINR 27-Mar-15 52.4975 52.8975 52.4500 52.6975 129 2.99 57 20 JPYINR 28-Apr-15 52.9800 52.9800 52.9800 52.9800 3 0.05 1 1 USDINR 28-Jan-15 61.5875 61.6125 61.3750 61.5000 1098110 81078.39 1318283 44885 USDINR 25-Feb-15 61.8475 61.9450 61.7225 61.8400 1028642 20555.97 332357 13928 USDINR 27-Mar-15 62.2450 62.3250 62.1150 62.2125 187221 2134.10 34292 1284 USDINR 28-Apr-15 62.7500 62.7500 62.5225 62.6125 87906 1119.26 17871 686 USDINR 27-May-15 63.0500 63.0800 62.9000 62.9550 39887 154.78 2457 178 USDINR 26-Jun-15 63.5650 63.5650 63.2700 63.3375 52735 245.75 3878 155 USDINR 29-Jul-15 63.6450 63.7750 63.6450 63.7700 5612 11.66 183 15 USDINR 27-Aug-15 64.0200 64.1000 63.9725 64.0325 15610 32.53 508 24 USDINR 28-Sep-15 64.4000 64.4400 64.3975 64.4000 2936 20.42 317 16 USDINR 28-Oct-15 64.7425 64.8000 64.7000 64.7400 5447 5.70 88 13 USDINR 26-Nov-15 65.0300 65.2475 65.0300 65.0775 7424 86.31 1327 76 USDINR 29-Dec-15 65.4050 65.5975 65.3050 65.3250 962 8.11 124 23 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, BSE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)