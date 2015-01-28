Jan 28 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 149,191.46 million rupees Open interest* : 3,084,433 Total Traded Quantity : 2,383,758 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Jan-15 69.6500 69.9000 69.5500 69.8425 6126 2061.46 29551 3784 EURINR 25-Feb-15 69.9700 70.4200 69.8225 70.0750 34227 3902.24 55695 8006 EURINR 27-Mar-15 70.4225 70.6275 70.2400 70.4675 4371 67.26 954 183 EURINR 28-Apr-15 70.8575 71.0000 70.7775 70.8125 763 2.34 33 6 EURINR 27-May-15 71.1800 71.4000 71.1800 71.4000 40 0.43 6 2 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 92.6500 93.4000 92.6500 93.2225 3297 1953.18 20950 3321 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 93.2200 93.8475 93.2125 93.7675 22922 4057.03 43317 8001 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 93.9975 94.3475 93.9000 94.2850 1161 90.55 962 225 GBPINR 28-Apr-15 94.4000 94.8000 94.4000 94.7550 115 1.70 18 7 GBPINR 27-May-15 94.7025 95.2000 94.7025 95.0100 59 1.90 20 6 GBPINR 26-Jun-15 95.6000 95.7000 95.6000 95.6500 24 0.67 7 3 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 52.2550 52.2550 51.9600 52.0825 3490 777.48 14937 1860 JPYINR 25-Feb-15 52.3050 52.7000 52.1400 52.3600 12866 2586.40 49429 6913 JPYINR 27-Mar-15 52.6500 52.9525 52.4650 52.6800 210 10.90 207 61 JPYINR 28-Apr-15 53.2000 53.2000 53.1000 53.1000 3 0.11 2 2 USDINR 28-Jan-15 61.4425 61.5250 61.4050 61.4125 796465 48716.29 792675 15624 USDINR 25-Feb-15 61.7600 61.8500 61.6000 61.6775 1703328 76524.01 1239650 36532 USDINR 27-Mar-15 62.1975 62.2250 61.9775 62.0425 244586 4779.43 76971 3726 USDINR 28-Apr-15 62.5850 62.6300 62.3900 62.4425 119259 2981.26 47705 1294 USDINR 27-May-15 62.9125 62.9850 62.7500 62.8225 39676 206.56 3286 160 USDINR 26-Jun-15 63.3250 63.3350 63.1500 63.1825 53495 253.96 4015 113 USDINR 29-Jul-15 63.6250 63.6450 63.4650 63.5075 5938 17.47 275 20 USDINR 27-Aug-15 63.9550 63.9550 63.7500 63.8825 15367 105.02 1644 58 USDINR 28-Sep-15 64.2850 64.3050 64.1775 64.2500 2924 29.04 452 16 USDINR 28-Oct-15 64.6600 64.6600 64.5900 64.6000 5469 10.73 166 12 USDINR 26-Nov-15 64.9700 65.0200 64.9150 64.9400 7272 44.03 678 35 USDINR 29-Dec-15 65.3200 65.4000 65.2225 65.2500 946 7.77 119 14 USDINR 27-Jan-16 65.4500 65.5000 65.4200 65.5000 34 2.23 34 7 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, BSE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)