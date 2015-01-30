Jan 30 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 119,743.22 million rupees Open interest* : 1,992,530 Total Traded Quantity : 1,895,140 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 25-Feb-15 70.3000 70.7400 70.2100 70.6250 39052 3608.95 51213 8921 EURINR 27-Mar-15 70.7350 71.1300 70.6200 71.0400 5237 135.11 1906 428 EURINR 28-Apr-15 71.0500 71.4000 71.0500 71.3875 920 7.83 110 21 EURINR 27-May-15 71.4925 71.6775 71.4925 71.6775 108 4.36 61 11 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 93.8200 93.9975 93.4175 93.8125 22030 4661.95 49757 9298 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 94.2000 94.4675 93.9150 94.3175 1857 180.05 1910 376 GBPINR 28-Apr-15 94.5500 94.8950 94.5000 94.8150 153 5.31 56 18 JPYINR 25-Feb-15 52.6675 53.0000 52.5350 52.8900 13973 1319.23 25010 4854 JPYINR 27-Mar-15 52.9275 53.2900 52.8775 53.1600 405 15.46 291 62 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.1900 62.3475 62.0000 62.2350 1296912 101412.09 1630888 49883 USDINR 27-Mar-15 62.5300 62.7300 62.3850 62.6075 339553 6742.11 107827 5551 USDINR 28-Apr-15 62.9250 63.1275 62.8000 63.0000 135929 1259.19 20011 718 USDINR 27-May-15 63.3125 63.4600 63.1425 63.3800 39679 69.65 1100 149 USDINR 26-Jun-15 63.5475 63.8225 63.5000 63.7175 55845 125.01 1964 148 USDINR 29-Jul-15 63.8900 64.1650 63.8900 64.0550 7253 58.07 907 51 USDINR 27-Aug-15 64.2650 64.5200 64.2650 64.4125 15327 54.67 849 44 USDINR 28-Sep-15 64.7300 64.8500 64.7300 64.8500 2901 1.94 30 3 USDINR 28-Oct-15 64.9000 65.1200 64.9000 65.1200 5109 1.63 25 4 USDINR 26-Nov-15 65.2300 65.5000 65.2050 65.5000 7250 3.01 46 7 USDINR 29-Dec-15 65.5075 65.8000 65.5000 65.8000 1436 33.03 504 37 USDINR 27-Jan-16 65.9000 66.1000 65.9000 66.0175 1601 44.57 675 26 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, BSE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)