Feb 5 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 97,640.33 million rupees Open interest* : 2,294,719 Total Traded Quantity : 1,536,011 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 25-Feb-15 70.7600 70.9725 70.3300 70.8450 36180 5372.12 76103 11433 EURINR 27-Mar-15 71.0100 71.4000 70.7625 71.3025 11548 729.29 10281 962 EURINR 28-Apr-15 71.3000 71.7000 71.2550 71.6575 1598 84.70 1185 41 EURINR 27-May-15 71.6625 71.9200 71.6625 71.9200 187 8.12 113 9 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 94.0600 96.9725 94.0600 94.4050 21291 4500.41 47671 9077 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 95.2000 95.5300 94.7500 94.9250 5593 418.44 4409 567 GBPINR 28-Apr-15 95.3575 95.6225 95.1550 95.4900 337 13.94 146 34 GBPINR 27-May-15 95.9000 95.9000 95.7250 95.8100 80 1.63 17 4 JPYINR 25-Feb-15 52.9725 53.0575 52.7325 52.7775 15120 1376.01 26017 5412 JPYINR 27-Mar-15 53.2600 53.3600 53.0575 53.0750 1304 55.76 1050 144 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.1500 62.2400 61.9300 61.9700 1279694 73049.15 1177186 45339 USDINR 27-Mar-15 62.5100 62.5675 62.3300 62.3675 589314 7598.69 121701 7516 USDINR 28-Apr-15 62.9150 62.9725 62.7500 62.7850 183861 2885.95 45904 1621 USDINR 27-May-15 63.2100 63.3200 63.0925 63.1300 42415 467.86 7401 235 USDINR 26-Jun-15 63.5500 63.6500 63.4525 63.4975 59679 610.95 9614 250 USDINR 29-Jul-15 63.9550 63.9700 63.8425 63.8475 8467 76.72 1201 50 USDINR 27-Aug-15 64.3225 64.3325 64.1725 64.2075 15306 18.12 282 41 USDINR 28-Sep-15 64.6525 64.6525 64.4875 64.5900 2852 7.75 120 15 USDINR 28-Oct-15 65.0225 65.0400 64.8525 64.8600 8730 332.76 5122 112 USDINR 26-Nov-15 65.3675 65.3675 65.2050 65.2050 7571 17.68 271 33 USDINR 29-Dec-15 65.7025 65.7025 65.5600 65.6750 1509 1.31 20 3 USDINR 27-Jan-16 65.9575 65.9575 65.8025 65.9000 2083 12.97 197 10 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, BSE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)