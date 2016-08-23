MUMBAI The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday named four banks, including Citigroup and Morgan Stanley, to manage its planned initial public offering of shares next year.

The country's biggest bourse said in June it would file for a domestic initial public offering (IPO) by January 2017, and would also pursue one abroad.

Citigroup Global Markets India, JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Capital Co Ltd and Morgan Stanley India have been appointed to manage both the local and overseas IPOs, an NSE spokesman said.

"NSE will consider appointment of more banks for additional roles as may be felt expedient," the exchange said in a statement.

(Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Rafael Nam; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)