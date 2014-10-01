NAIROBI Oct 1 The Nairobi Securities Exchange
(NSE) has picked Andrew Wachira, a lawyer who has
worked at the Kenyan exchange for a decade, to serve as acting
chief executive, it said on Wednesday.
The 60-year old exchange, which listed its own shares last
month, is in expansion mode. It launched a new trading system
for bonds last week and plans to offer new services such as
trading of futures.
Wachira, who was heading the compliance and legal department
at the NSE, was appointed after the departure of Peter Mwangi,
who left on Sept. 30, when his term expired.
The Kenyan bourse is used as an entry point into east Africa
by foreign investors seeking exposure to the fast-growing
economies in the region. Several Kenyan firms are cross-listed
on other bourses in the region.
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Edith Honan and Mark
Potter)