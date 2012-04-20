Tata Motors reaches wage deal with Sanand plant union
Tata Motors Ltd reached a long-term wage settlement with workers at Sanand plant in Gujarat.
MUMBAI National Stock Exchange said it did not spot errors in its trading systems on Friday, denying a market speculation that a sudden fall in Nifty futures of as much as 6.7 percent had been caused by a trading error.
Nifty futures suddenly dropped in afternoon trade, which several dealers attributed to a trading mistake sparked by somebody's attempt to sell both Infosys futures and index futures.
However, the NSE spokeswoman said all trades had happened within the permissible limits stipulated by the exchange, dousing speculation that it had been caused by an erroneous trade.
The speculation was caused by a sudden spike in volumes in both Infosys futures and index futures in the afternoon, leading traders to believe a dealer could have erroneously neglected to put in the selling price when executing a deal.
MUMBAI State Bank of India said on Friday it may not need to tap equity markets for at least another year as its capital ratios will strengthen in the wake of this week's $2.3 billion share sale.