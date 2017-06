Reuters Market Eye - December futures contract for the Nifty crosses the psychologically key level of 6,000 points for the first time since January 7, 2011, extending a rally after recent reform measures were cleared by parliament.

Dealers say the milestone in futures bodes well for the Nifty which has risen 27.8 percent in 2012 as of Monday's close.

Passage of banking reforms bill, due to be voted on Tuesday, and other measures would be key for sustaining the rally that has seen India outperforming BRICs by a wide margin in 2012 so far, dealers add.