(Repeating to resolve display issue.) Dec 15 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 46,050.9 178,014.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 177 677 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 36,294.2 146,768.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 102 481 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 9,756.7 31,245.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 75 196 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 9.15%, 2024 9,150.00 8.62 8.79%, 2021 4,350.00 8.47 Central Government Floating Rate Bond ------------------------------------- 2020 (RESET)** 7,790.00 9.23 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.35%, RECL 2016 2,500.00 9.54 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.90%, HDFC 2012 1,700.00 9.98 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.60%, NBRD 2014A 1,000.00 9.54 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- BOI 2021 (RESET) 1 46.00 100.2389 100.2389 100.2389 100.2389 9.2945 Total 1 46.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.60%, HDFC 2012* 2 1000.00 99.7428 99.6964 99.7428 99.7196 9.8906 9.66%, HDFC 2012* 1 500.00 99.7335 99.7335 99.7335 99.7335 9.9379 9.90%, HDFC 2012* 1 1700.00 99.8937 99.8937 99.8937 99.8937 9.9838 9.95%, HDFC 2012* 1 500.00 99.8410 99.8410 99.8410 99.8410 10.0599 9.75%, HDFC 2014* 1 100.00 100.1121 100.1121 100.1121 100.1121 9.6500 9.60%, HDFC 2016* 3 300.00 100.0495 100.0490 100.0495 100.0493 9.5447 10.02%, LICH 2013* 2 100.00 100.4671 100.3819 100.3819 100.4245 9.7233 9.48%, LICH 2013* 1 250.00 99.8163 99.8163 99.8163 99.8163 9.6172 8.48%, LICH 2013A 1 10.00 98.0791 98.0791 98.0791 98.0791 9.6467 9.75%, LICH 2014* 1 100.00 100.1155 100.1155 100.1155 100.1155 9.6465 Total 14 4560.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITF 2012H (RESET) 45 48.10 111.3304 111.3304 111.3304 111.3304 14.1582 Total 45 48.10 Central Government Floating Rate Bond ------------------------------------- 2020 (RESET)** 7 7790.00 94.1500 93.9500 94.0000 93.9953 9.2251 Total 7 7790.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.99%, 2017 2 740.00 98.0500 98.0300 98.0500 98.0368 8.4372 7.83%, 2018 3 350.00 97.1500 97.0900 97.0950 97.0993 8.4276 7.80%, 2021 2 990.00 95.4500 95.2500 95.4500 95.3510 8.5302 8.79%, 2021 23 4350.00 102.2300 101.9500 102.0400 102.1009 8.4699 9.15%, 2024 36 9150.00 104.2600 103.9000 104.0300 104.0998 8.6158 8.97%, 2030 2 100.00 102.2500 102.0700 102.0700 102.1600 8.7343 8.30%, 2040 3 200.00 95.0000 94.9200 94.9900 94.9575 8.7839 8.83%, 2041 3 150.00 100.5000 100.5000 100.5000 100.5000 8.7823 Total 74 16030.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.60%, NBRD 2014A* 2 1000.00 100.0879 100.0818 100.0879 100.0849 9.5384 Total 2 1000.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.70%, HPCL 2013* 1 550.00 97.7217 97.7217 97.7217 97.7217 9.5308 8.20%, IRFC 2012* 2 200.00 99.6362 99.6115 99.6362 99.6239 9.2048 9.68%, IRFC 2012* 1 100.00 100.1819 100.1819 100.1819 100.1819 9.3086 8.70%, PFC 2015* 1 100.00 97.8188 97.8188 97.8188 97.8188 9.4349 8.64%, PGC 2018 1 1.30 97.4123 97.4123 97.4123 97.4123 9.1537 9.64%, PGC 2018 1 1.30 102.1916 102.1916 102.1916 102.1916 9.1443 9.35%, RECL 2016* 1 2500.00 99.1800 99.1800 99.1800 99.1800 9.5428 9.38%, RECL 2016* 2 500.00 99.8407 99.8407 99.8407 99.8407 9.3889 9.75%, RECL 2021* 3 150.00 102.5205 102.4231 102.4231 102.4556 9.3446 Total 13 4102.60 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.23%, GUJ 2021 1 50.00 102.5495 102.5495 102.5495 102.5495 8.8375 6.35%, MAH 2013 2 100.00 96.8488 96.8488 96.8488 96.8488 8.6500 9.21%, PUN 2021 1 100.00 102.5251 102.5251 102.5251 102.5251 8.8215 9.28%, WB 2021 1 300.00 102.6598 102.6598 102.6598 102.6598 8.8700 Total 5 550.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 02, 2012 1 250.00 98.2588 98.2588 98.2588 98.2588 8.4000 Total 1 250.00 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 08, 2012 1 1500.00 96.1950 96.1950 96.1950 96.1950 8.2501 May 11, 2012 1 250.00 96.7842 96.7842 96.7842 96.7842 8.2501 May 25, 2012 1 250.00 96.4887 96.4887 96.4887 96.4887 8.2501 Apr 27, 2012 1 1000.00 97.0472 97.0472 97.0472 97.0472 8.3501 Total 4 3000.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 05, 2012 3 2174.20 93.7800 93.7547 93.7800 93.7630 8.2583 Jul 13, 2012 2 3500.00 95.4800 95.4423 95.4800 95.4612 8.2641 Nov 16, 2012 1 1000.00 92.9415 92.9415 92.9415 92.9415 8.2500 Sep 21, 2012 5 2000.00 94.0700 94.0411 94.0700 94.0556 8.2388 Total 11 8674.20 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. ** Coupon for Government Floating Rate Bond assumed to be follows : Sectype Security Issue Name Coupon GF CG2020 RESET 8.23% Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com