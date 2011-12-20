India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
Dec 20 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 38,570.0 78,223.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 148 303 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 30,870.0 63,124.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 112 208 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 7,700.0 15,099.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 36 95 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.79%, 2021 13,250.00 8.30 9.15%, 2024 5,300.00 8.41 Central Government Floating Rate Bond ------------------------------------- 2020 (RESET)** 3,890.00 9.15 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.1075%, IDFC 2017 1,750.00 9.21 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.57%, IRFC 2021 1,050.00 8.94 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.70%, LICH 2016 850.00 9.61 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.90%, HDFC 2012* 1 50.00 99.8918 99.8918 99.8918 99.8918 9.9809 9.25%, HDFC 2013* 1 50.00 99.4536 99.4536 99.4536 99.4536 9.5495 9.55%, HDFC 2021* 1 50.00 100.8331 100.8331 100.8331 100.8331 9.3882 9.85%, LICH 2013A* 1 250.00 100.0786 100.0786 100.0786 100.0786 9.6911 9.75%, LICH 2014* 1 50.00 100.2268 100.2268 100.2268 100.2268 9.5963 9.80%, LICH 2014A* 1 100.00 100.3272 100.3272 100.3272 100.3272 9.5957 9.70%, LICH 2016* 2 850.00 100.7271 100.0000 100.0000 100.2994 9.6064 Total 8 1400.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2013B* 1 50.00 105.1377 105.1377 105.1377 105.1377 9.4373 0.00%, HDFC 2016* 1 50.00 106.7350 106.7350 106.7350 106.7350 9.2797 Total 2 100.00 Central Government Floating Rate Bond ------------------------------------- 2020 (RESET)** 10 3890.00 94.5200 94.3300 94.3500 94.4228 9.1529 Total 10 3890.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 6.85%, 2012 1 2000.00 99.4550 99.4550 99.4550 99.4550 8.7375 7.40%, 2012 1 1000.00 99.5395 99.5395 99.5395 99.5395 8.6597 7.38%, 2015 1 150.00 97.6000 97.6000 97.6000 97.6000 8.1386 7.59%, 2016 2 750.00 97.5500 97.5500 97.5500 97.5500 8.2725 7.83%, 2018 5 1100.00 97.6900 97.6600 97.6900 97.6741 8.3074 6.05%, 2019A 1 150.00 87.4919 87.4919 87.4919 87.4919 8.4208 7.80%, 2021 3 700.00 96.5700 96.2600 96.5000 96.3900 8.3630 8.79%, 2021 54 13250.00 103.3350 103.0700 103.2000 103.2227 8.3031 9.15%, 2024 24 5300.00 105.8850 105.6000 105.6600 105.7335 8.4112 8.97%, 2030 3 300.00 104.1000 103.8500 104.1000 103.9433 8.5455 8.83%, 2041 2 550.00 102.7800 102.3500 102.3500 102.7409 8.5740 Total 97 25250.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.00%, EXIM 2013* 1 250.00 98.9042 98.9042 98.9042 98.9042 8.6420 9.60%, EXIM 2014A* 1 500.00 100.1962 100.1962 100.1962 100.1962 9.5151 9.1075%, IDFC 2017 1 1750.00 99.4100 99.4100 99.4100 99.4100 9.2081 9.55%, NBRD 2014* 1 250.00 100.1032 100.1032 100.1032 100.1032 9.4424 9.37%, NHB 2014* 1 500.00 100.1056 100.1056 100.1056 100.1056 9.3145 Total 5 3250.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.73%, BPCL 2012* 1 250.00 98.6598 98.6598 98.6598 98.6598 9.5191 9.57%, IRFC 2021* 5 1050.00 104.0213 103.8319 104.0213 103.8851 8.9424 8.90%, PFC 2014* 1 100.00 98.8927 98.8927 98.8927 98.8927 9.4500 9.36%, PFC 2021* 3 250.00 100.5999 100.5379 100.5999 100.5751 9.2424 9.61%, PFC 2021* 1 100.00 102.0974 102.0974 102.0974 102.0974 9.2430 9.35%, PGC 2020* 2 100.00 101.0301 101.0301 101.0301 101.0301 9.1486 9.35%, PGC 2021* 2 100.00 101.1157 101.1157 101.1157 101.1157 9.1487 9.35%, PGC 2027* 1 50.00 100.7080 100.7080 100.7080 100.7080 9.2440 10.90%, RECL 2013* 1 250.00 102.0136 102.0136 102.0136 102.0136 9.4313 7.60%, RECL 2013* 3 600.00 98.2139 98.2089 98.2139 98.2110 9.3508 9.75%, RECL 2021* 1 100.00 103.0584 103.0584 103.0584 103.0584 9.2496 Total 21 2950.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.03%, KER 2021 1 50.00 101.6500 101.6500 101.6500 101.6500 8.7771 8.89%, MAH 2021 1 100.00 100.7545 100.7545 100.7545 100.7545 8.7700 Total 2 150.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 27, 2012 1 580.00 99.1507 99.1507 99.1507 99.1507 8.4500 Total 1 580.00 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 20, 2012 2 1000.00 99.3062 99.3062 99.3062 99.3062 8.5002 Total 2 1000.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. ** Coupon for Government Floating Rate Bond assumed to be follows : Sectype Security Issue Name Coupon GF CG2020 RESET 8.23% Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: