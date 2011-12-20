Dec 20 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 38,570.0 78,223.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 148 303 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 30,870.0 63,124.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 112 208 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 7,700.0 15,099.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 36 95 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.79%, 2021 13,250.00 8.30 9.15%, 2024 5,300.00 8.41 Central Government Floating Rate Bond ------------------------------------- 2020 (RESET)** 3,890.00 9.15 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.1075%, IDFC 2017 1,750.00 9.21 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.57%, IRFC 2021 1,050.00 8.94 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.70%, LICH 2016 850.00 9.61 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.90%, HDFC 2012* 1 50.00 99.8918 99.8918 99.8918 99.8918 9.9809 9.25%, HDFC 2013* 1 50.00 99.4536 99.4536 99.4536 99.4536 9.5495 9.55%, HDFC 2021* 1 50.00 100.8331 100.8331 100.8331 100.8331 9.3882 9.85%, LICH 2013A* 1 250.00 100.0786 100.0786 100.0786 100.0786 9.6911 9.75%, LICH 2014* 1 50.00 100.2268 100.2268 100.2268 100.2268 9.5963 9.80%, LICH 2014A* 1 100.00 100.3272 100.3272 100.3272 100.3272 9.5957 9.70%, LICH 2016* 2 850.00 100.7271 100.0000 100.0000 100.2994 9.6064 Total 8 1400.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2013B* 1 50.00 105.1377 105.1377 105.1377 105.1377 9.4373 0.00%, HDFC 2016* 1 50.00 106.7350 106.7350 106.7350 106.7350 9.2797 Total 2 100.00 Central Government Floating Rate Bond ------------------------------------- 2020 (RESET)** 10 3890.00 94.5200 94.3300 94.3500 94.4228 9.1529 Total 10 3890.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 6.85%, 2012 1 2000.00 99.4550 99.4550 99.4550 99.4550 8.7375 7.40%, 2012 1 1000.00 99.5395 99.5395 99.5395 99.5395 8.6597 7.38%, 2015 1 150.00 97.6000 97.6000 97.6000 97.6000 8.1386 7.59%, 2016 2 750.00 97.5500 97.5500 97.5500 97.5500 8.2725 7.83%, 2018 5 1100.00 97.6900 97.6600 97.6900 97.6741 8.3074 6.05%, 2019A 1 150.00 87.4919 87.4919 87.4919 87.4919 8.4208 7.80%, 2021 3 700.00 96.5700 96.2600 96.5000 96.3900 8.3630 8.79%, 2021 54 13250.00 103.3350 103.0700 103.2000 103.2227 8.3031 9.15%, 2024 24 5300.00 105.8850 105.6000 105.6600 105.7335 8.4112 8.97%, 2030 3 300.00 104.1000 103.8500 104.1000 103.9433 8.5455 8.83%, 2041 2 550.00 102.7800 102.3500 102.3500 102.7409 8.5740 Total 97 25250.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.00%, EXIM 2013* 1 250.00 98.9042 98.9042 98.9042 98.9042 8.6420 9.60%, EXIM 2014A* 1 500.00 100.1962 100.1962 100.1962 100.1962 9.5151 9.1075%, IDFC 2017 1 1750.00 99.4100 99.4100 99.4100 99.4100 9.2081 9.55%, NBRD 2014* 1 250.00 100.1032 100.1032 100.1032 100.1032 9.4424 9.37%, NHB 2014* 1 500.00 100.1056 100.1056 100.1056 100.1056 9.3145 Total 5 3250.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.73%, BPCL 2012* 1 250.00 98.6598 98.6598 98.6598 98.6598 9.5191 9.57%, IRFC 2021* 5 1050.00 104.0213 103.8319 104.0213 103.8851 8.9424 8.90%, PFC 2014* 1 100.00 98.8927 98.8927 98.8927 98.8927 9.4500 9.36%, PFC 2021* 3 250.00 100.5999 100.5379 100.5999 100.5751 9.2424 9.61%, PFC 2021* 1 100.00 102.0974 102.0974 102.0974 102.0974 9.2430 9.35%, PGC 2020* 2 100.00 101.0301 101.0301 101.0301 101.0301 9.1486 9.35%, PGC 2021* 2 100.00 101.1157 101.1157 101.1157 101.1157 9.1487 9.35%, PGC 2027* 1 50.00 100.7080 100.7080 100.7080 100.7080 9.2440 10.90%, RECL 2013* 1 250.00 102.0136 102.0136 102.0136 102.0136 9.4313 7.60%, RECL 2013* 3 600.00 98.2139 98.2089 98.2139 98.2110 9.3508 9.75%, RECL 2021* 1 100.00 103.0584 103.0584 103.0584 103.0584 9.2496 Total 21 2950.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.03%, KER 2021 1 50.00 101.6500 101.6500 101.6500 101.6500 8.7771 8.89%, MAH 2021 1 100.00 100.7545 100.7545 100.7545 100.7545 8.7700 Total 2 150.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 27, 2012 1 580.00 99.1507 99.1507 99.1507 99.1507 8.4500 Total 1 580.00 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 20, 2012 2 1000.00 99.3062 99.3062 99.3062 99.3062 8.5002 Total 2 1000.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. ** Coupon for Government Floating Rate Bond assumed to be follows : Sectype Security Issue Name Coupon GF CG2020 RESET 8.23% Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com