Dec 22 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 44,110.0 178,102.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 144 611 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 32,100.0 143,012.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 104 427 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 12,010.0 35,089.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 40 184 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.79%, 2021 7,000.00 8.34 9.15%, 2024 6,000.00 8.44 FRB 2020 5,500.00 9.69 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.70%, RECL 2012 2,250.00 9.66 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.90%, HDFC 2012 1,900.00 9.96 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.70%, IDFC 2012F 1,900.00 9.80 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.90%, HDFC 2012* 2 1900.00 99.9068 99.9068 99.9068 99.9068 9.9609 9.55%, HDFC 2021* 2 200.00 100.1544 100.1544 100.1544 100.1544 9.4982 7.50%, LICH 2013* 1 100.00 96.9180 96.9180 96.9180 96.9180 9.7715 Total 5 2200.00 Central Government Floating Rate Bond ------------------------------------- FRB 2020 (RESET)* 8 5500.00 94.5400 94.4500 94.4500 94.5074 9.6885 Total 8 5500.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 6.85%, 2012 1 500.00 99.5300 99.5300 99.5300 99.5300 8.5001 7.83%, 2018 4 900.00 97.6700 97.3500 97.3500 97.4622 8.3523 7.80%, 2021 2 150.00 96.5500 96.5100 96.5100 96.5233 8.3418 8.79%, 2021 37 7000.00 103.1500 102.8300 103.1000 103.0011 8.3356 9.15%, 2024 31 6000.00 105.6700 105.2300 105.5300 105.5260 8.4366 6.90%, 2026 1 50.00 85.8788 85.8788 85.8788 85.8788 8.6500 Total 76 14600.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.70%, IDFC 2012F* 1 1900.00 99.8780 99.8780 99.8780 99.8780 9.7987 9.05%, IDFC 2013* 1 100.00 99.2090 99.2090 99.2090 99.2090 9.7500 9.40%, NBRD 2014* 1 210.00 99.8105 99.8105 99.8105 99.8105 9.4404 9.65%, NBRD 2014D* 1 100.00 100.5323 100.5323 100.5323 100.5323 9.3986 8.50%, NHB 2013* 1 500.00 99.2260 99.2260 99.2260 99.2260 8.9270 Total 5 2810.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.68%, IRFC 2012* 2 250.00 100.2283 100.2234 100.2283 100.2263 9.2080 9.22%, PFC 2012* 1 300.00 99.8147 99.8147 99.8147 99.8147 9.3859 8.94%, PFC 2013* 1 150.00 99.5765 99.5765 99.5765 99.5765 9.3253 9.03%, PFC 2013* 1 250.00 99.2752 99.2752 99.2752 99.2752 9.6500 9.63%, PFC 2014* 3 200.00 100.2654 100.1917 100.2654 100.2258 9.5261 9.49%, PFC 2016* 1 1500.00 99.3760 99.3760 99.3760 99.3760 9.5836 9.64%, PFC 2016* 2 150.00 100.7542 100.7542 100.7542 100.7542 9.4298 9.70%, PFC 2018* 1 50.00 101.9395 101.9395 101.9395 101.9395 9.2999 9.33%, PGC 2013* 1 50.00 99.9326 99.9326 99.9326 99.9326 9.3497 8.84%, PGC 2014A* 1 200.00 99.0629 99.0629 99.0629 99.0629 9.1982 8.84%, PGC 2016A* 1 200.00 98.2179 98.2179 98.2179 98.2179 9.2889 9.70%, RECL 2012* 1 2250.00 99.9052 99.9052 99.9052 99.9052 9.6568 9.43%, RECL 2014* 1 150.00 99.9565 99.9565 99.9565 99.9565 9.3942 9.38%, RECL 2016* 5 550.00 99.8747 99.8007 99.8743 99.8577 9.3834 9.75%, RECL 2021* 8 750.00 102.4139 102.3501 102.4139 102.3969 9.3522 Total 30 7000.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.03%, KER 2021 1 50.00 101.4969 101.4969 101.4969 101.4969 8.8000 6.35%, MAH 2013 1 150.00 96.9500 96.9500 96.9500 96.9500 8.6010 8.79%, MAH 2021 5 400.00 100.1600 100.0100 100.1250 100.0431 8.7833 9.02%, RAJ 2021 1 50.00 101.3655 101.3655 101.3655 101.3655 8.8100 Total 8 650.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 09, 2012 1 3280.00 98.2690 98.2690 98.2690 98.2690 8.3499 Total 1 3280.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 06, 2012 1 3200.00 99.6700 99.6700 99.6700 99.6700 8.6321 May 11, 2012 1 250.00 96.9327 96.9327 96.9327 96.9327 8.2499 Jan 20, 2012 1 250.00 99.3560 99.3560 99.3560 99.3560 8.4494 Total 3 3700.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 13, 2012 3 1700.00 99.5105 99.5105 99.5105 99.5105 8.5498 Dec 14, 2012 2 1820.00 92.6171 92.6171 92.6171 92.6171 8.1501 Mar 23, 2012 1 250.00 97.9774 97.9774 97.9774 97.9774 8.2801 Jan 27, 2012 2 600.00 99.2010 99.2010 99.2010 99.2010 8.3995 Total 8 4370.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. ** Coupon for Government Floating Rate Bond assumed to be follows : Sectype Security Issue Name Coupon GF CG2020 RESET 8.76%