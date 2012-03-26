Mar 26 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 32,063.8 32,063.8 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 99 99 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 20,316.8 20,316.8 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 48 48 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 11,747.0 11,747.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 51 51 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.79%, 2021 2,100.00 8.41 9.15%, 2024 2,000.00 8.40 Treasury Bill ------------- ? 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 29, 2012 6,000.00 9.79 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.62%, PFC 2017 3,250.00 9.47 9.28%, RECL 2017 1,800.00 9.43 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.40%, NBRD 2015 1,750.00 9.51 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 9.45%, IDBI 2021* 2 500.00 100.4244 100.4244 100.4244 100.4244 9.3588 Total 2 500.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.45%, HDFC 2013* 2 400.00 99.2083 99.2078 99.2083 99.2079 10.3985 8.95%, IBS 2020* 1 350.00 95.3715 95.3715 95.3715 95.3715 9.7490 9.80%, LICH 2015* 1 50.00 99.5518 99.5518 99.5518 99.5518 9.9475 10.25%, RGTI 2021* 1 200.00 98.9603 98.9603 98.9603 98.9603 10.3971 9.00%, TMF 2012* 1 250.00 99.5007 99.5007 99.5007 99.5007 12.0414 Total 6 1250.00 Central Government Floating Rate Bond ------------------------------------- FRB 2020 (RESET)** 2 1250.00 94.1500 94.0500 94.0500 94.0700 9.7808 Total 2 1250.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.40%, 2012 3 1000.00 99.8000 99.7950 99.8000 99.7975 9.3419 10.25%, 2012A 1 240.00 100.1241 100.1241 100.1241 100.1241 9.3735 7.99%, 2017 2 1000.00 97.9500 97.8500 97.8500 97.9000 8.4866 7.83%, 2018 5 1000.00 97.0400 96.8500 96.8500 97.0105 8.4713 7.80%, 2021 1 50.00 95.6900 95.6900 95.6900 95.6900 8.4916 8.79%, 2021 8 2100.00 102.5200 102.3050 102.3050 102.4474 8.4113 9.15%, 2024 1 2000.00 105.7600 105.7600 105.7600 105.7600 8.3990 8.28%, 2027 2 150.00 97.7500 97.5000 97.5000 97.5833 8.5643 8.97%, 2030 4 350.00 102.8400 102.7800 102.8400 102.8114 8.6613 8.83%, 2041 4 400.20 102.1000 101.8500 102.1000 101.8651 8.6523 Total 31 8290.20 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.00%, EXIM 2019* 1 130.00 99.3798 99.3798 99.3798 99.3798 9.1129 9.00%, EXIM 2022* 2 250.00 98.0198 98.0198 98.0198 98.0198 9.2995 7.19%, NBRD 2013* 1 50.00 97.5052 97.5052 97.5052 97.5052 9.6615 9.44%, NBRD 2014* 1 600.00 99.7181 99.7181 99.7181 99.7181 9.5130 9.65%, NBRD 2014B* 1 200.00 99.8008 99.8008 99.8008 99.8008 9.6964 9.40%, NBRD 2015* 7 1750.00 99.7093 99.6000 99.7093 99.7062 9.5100 9.40%, NHB 2015* 1 250.00 99.7924 99.7924 99.7924 99.7924 9.4477 9.38%, SIDB 2014* 1 50.00 99.8559 99.8559 99.8559 99.8559 9.3972 Total 15 3280.00 Institutions Zero Coupon Bond ----------------------------- 0.00%, NHB 2015* 1 250.00 76.6891 76.6891 76.6891 76.6891 9.4148 Total 1 250.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.27%, IRFC 2021* 1 50.00 101.1788 101.1788 101.1788 101.1788 9.0690 9.57%, IRFC 2021* 4 550.00 103.0252 103.0240 103.0240 103.0245 9.0696 9.41%, PFC 2016* 1 50.00 99.4817 99.4817 99.4817 99.4817 9.5158 9.62%, PFC 2017* 6 3250.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 9.4659 9.36%, PFC 2021 1 1.00 99.5000 99.5000 99.5000 99.5000 9.4175 9.61%, PFC 2021 3 16.00 100.9600 100.9600 100.9600 100.9600 9.4265 9.38%, RECL 2016* 2 500.00 99.7185 99.7185 99.7185 99.7185 9.4180 9.28%, RECL 2017* 7 1800.00 99.4289 99.3528 99.3528 99.3570 9.4281 9.48%, RECL 2021* 1 200.00 100.3825 100.3825 100.3825 100.3825 9.3910 9.75%, RECL 2021* 1 50.00 102.0063 102.0063 102.0063 102.0063 9.3984 Total 27 6467.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.23%, GUJ 2021 1 200.00 102.1500 102.1500 102.1500 102.1500 8.8902 9.19%, KRN 2021 1 34.00 101.5000 101.5000 101.5000 101.5000 8.9513 Total 2 234.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 15, 2012 2 1500.00 98.0761 98.0761 98.0761 98.0761 8.9500 May 25, 2012 1 1800.00 98.5582 98.5582 98.5582 98.5582 9.0501 Total 3 3300.00 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jul 06, 2012 1 442.60 97.5780 97.5780 97.5780 97.5780 8.9700 Mar 29, 2012 7 6000.00 99.9480 99.9463 99.9463 99.9464 9.7926 Total 8 6442.60 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 14, 2012 1 550.00 94.2495 94.2495 94.2495 94.2495 8.5000 Dec 28, 2012 1 250.00 93.9942 93.9942 93.9942 93.9942 8.4499 Total 2 800.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. ** Coupon for Government Floating Rate Bond assumed to be follows : Sectype Security Issue Name Coupon GF CG2020 RESET 8.76% Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com