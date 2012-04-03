Apr 3 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 27,762.0 27,762.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 73 73 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 24,060.0 24,060.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 56 56 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 3,702.0 3,702.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 17 17 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 01, 2012 4,400.00 8.89 May 25, 2012 2,750.00 8.90 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 14, 2012 2,000.00 8.35 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.49%, NBRD 2015 2,000.00 9.52 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 6.90%, PFC 2012 650.00 10.53 9.75%, RECL 2021 300.00 9.49 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITI 2013V (RESET) 1 50.00 108.7100 108.7100 108.7100 108.7100 0.2854 CITI 2013W (RESET) 1 50.00 109.4600 109.4600 109.4600 109.4600 0.2834 Total 2 100.00 Central Government Floating Rate Bond ------------------------------------- FRB 2020 (RESET)** 3 1950.00 94.0500 93.8500 93.9000 93.9282 9.8080 Total 3 1950.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.17%, 2015 1 100.00 97.1350 97.1350 97.1350 97.1350 8.2014 7.83%, 2018 2 1000.00 96.0600 96.0450 96.0600 96.0525 8.6853 8.19%, 2020 1 1500.00 96.8100 96.8100 96.8100 96.8100 8.7600 8.79%, 2021 9 1700.00 100.7400 100.2600 100.2600 100.6187 8.6914 9.15%, 2024 9 1800.00 103.0500 102.3200 102.4400 102.5064 8.8146 8.26%, 2027 1 100.00 95.4700 95.4700 95.4700 95.4700 8.8016 8.97%, 2030 1 300.00 99.7100 99.7100 99.7100 99.7100 8.9999 8.83%, 2041 1 300.00 97.6600 97.6600 97.6600 97.6600 9.0561 Total 25 6800.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.49%, NBRD 2015* 1 2000.00 99.7196 99.7196 99.7196 99.7196 9.5183 9.60%, SIDB 2015* 1 100.00 99.7089 99.7089 99.7089 99.7089 9.6973 Total 2 2100.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 6.90%, PFC 2012* 1 650.00 99.6012 99.6012 99.6012 99.6012 10.5292 9.61%, PFC 2021* 2 150.00 100.0007 100.0007 100.0007 100.0007 9.5866 9.25%, PGC 2017B* 1 50.00 99.0699 99.0699 99.0699 99.0699 9.4384 9.70%, RECL 2012* 1 100.00 99.7568 99.7568 99.7568 99.7568 10.6898 8.80%, RECL 2020A 1 2.00 96.0640 96.0640 96.0640 96.0640 9.4611 9.48%, RECL 2021* 4 250.00 99.5382 99.5382 99.5382 99.5382 9.5309 9.75%, RECL 2021* 3 300.00 101.4414 101.4409 101.4409 101.4412 9.4883 Total 13 1502.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.23%, GUJ 2022 6 400.00 100.3202 100.2000 100.2300 100.2676 9.1882 9.32%, JHAR 2022 1 60.00 100.7500 100.7500 100.7500 100.7500 9.2032 9.49%, JK 2022 1 250.00 100.9000 100.9000 100.9000 100.9000 9.3491 9.36%, WB 2022 2 100.00 101.0500 101.0500 101.0500 101.0500 9.1967 Total 10 810.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 01, 2012 6 4400.00 98.6240 98.6055 98.6055 98.6066 8.8930 May 25, 2012 6 2750.00 98.7772 98.7717 98.7772 98.7722 8.8964 Total 12 7150.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 11, 2012 1 850.00 99.0959 99.0959 99.0959 99.0959 9.0002 Sep 28, 2012 1 1750.00 96.0189 96.0189 96.0189 96.0189 8.5500 Total 2 2600.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 08, 2013 1 1250.00 92.8067 92.8067 92.8067 92.8067 8.3700 Dec 14, 2012 1 2000.00 94.5084 94.5084 94.5084 94.5084 8.3500 Apr 19, 2012 1 500.00 99.6213 99.6213 99.6213 99.6213 9.2501 Feb 22, 2013 1 1000.00 93.0759 93.0759 93.0759 93.0759 8.3806 Total 4 4750.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. ** Coupon for Government Floating Rate Bond assumed to be follows : Sectype Security Issue Name Coupon GF CG2020 RESET 8.76% Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com