Apr 4 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 23,140.0 50,902.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 94 167 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 20,360.0 44,420.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 78 134 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 2,780.0 6,482.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 16 33 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 9.15%, 2024 9,650.00 8.79 8.19%, 2020 2,350.00 8.75 8.79%, 2021 1,550.00 8.71 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.49%, NBRD 2015 500.00 9.52 10%, NBRD 2012 250.00 10.39 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.65%, HDFC 2014 250.00 9.84 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.65%, HDFC 2014* 3 250.00 99.4839 99.4797 99.4839 99.4831 9.8416 9.70%, HDFC 2015* 1 250.00 99.6877 99.6877 99.6877 99.6877 9.7986 9.74%, LICH 2016* 1 50.00 99.4818 99.4818 99.4818 99.4818 9.8542 Total 5 550.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, LICH 2013A* 1 250.00 101.1481 101.1481 101.1481 101.1481 9.6663 Total 1 250.00 Central Government Floating Rate Bond ------------------------------------- FRB 2020 (RESET)** 1 500.00 93.8000 93.8000 93.8000 93.8000 9.8324 Total 1 500.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.40%, 2012 3 700.00 99.9025 99.9000 99.9025 99.9007 8.7841 7.83%, 2018 1 200.00 96.0000 96.0000 96.0000 96.0000 8.6990 8.19%, 2020 5 2350.00 96.9100 96.8100 96.8800 96.8415 8.7549 8.79%, 2021 9 1550.00 100.6200 100.3800 100.4300 100.4881 8.7118 9.15%, 2024 41 9650.00 102.9300 102.3200 102.5300 102.6919 8.7903 8.97%, 2030 2 400.00 99.7800 99.7100 99.7800 99.7275 8.9981 8.83%, 2041 2 450.00 97.7000 97.6600 97.7000 97.6733 9.0549 Total 63 15300.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.50%, EXIM 2013* 1 250.00 100.1133 100.1133 100.1133 100.1133 9.3444 9.55%, EXIM 2014* 1 250.00 100.1608 100.1608 100.1608 100.1608 9.4168 9.93%, IDFC 2012* 1 250.00 99.8402 99.8402 99.8402 99.8402 10.7107 10.00%, IDFC 2012A 1 150.00 99.8660 99.8660 99.8660 99.8660 10.4860 10.00%, NBRD 2012* 1 250.00 99.8937 99.8937 99.8937 99.8937 10.3908 9.43%, NBRD 2015* 1 100.00 99.4341 99.4341 99.4341 99.4341 9.5350 9.49%, NBRD 2015* 2 500.00 99.7063 99.7063 99.7063 99.7063 9.5216 Total 8 1750.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.73%, BPCL 2012* 1 180.00 98.8624 98.8624 98.8624 98.8624 10.2497 9.43%, RECL 2014* 1 50.00 99.1535 99.1535 99.1535 99.1535 9.7876 Total 2 230.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.23%, GUJ 2022 3 300.00 100.2800 100.2400 100.2400 100.2500 9.1904 9.32%, JHAR 2022 1 60.00 100.7500 100.7500 100.7500 100.7500 9.2027 9.49%, JK 2022 2 250.00 101.0000 101.0000 101.0000 101.0000 9.3330 Total 6 610.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 01, 2012 4 850.00 98.7482 98.7454 98.7468 98.7472 8.7372 Jun 08, 2012 1 100.00 98.5804 98.5804 98.5804 98.5804 8.7603 Total 5 950.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jul 06, 2012 1 1300.00 97.9340 97.9340 97.9340 97.9340 8.7500 Sep 28, 2012 1 1250.00 96.1270 96.1270 96.1270 96.1270 8.5500 Total 2 2550.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 14, 2012 1 450.00 94.6290 94.6290 94.6290 94.6290 8.3200 Total 1 450.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. ** Coupon for Government Floating Rate Bond assumed to be follows : Sectype Security Issue Name Coupon GF CG2020 RESET 8.76% Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com