Apr 9 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 31,809.3 31,809.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 79 79 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 29,914.3 29,914.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 67 67 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 1,895.0 1,895.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 12 12 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Sep 28, 2012 10,700.00 8.47 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 30, 2012 4,000.00 8.35 India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 9.15%, 2024 6,050.00 8.70 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2012C 550.00 10.75 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.49%, NBRD 2015 500.00 9.50 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.70%, HPCL 2013 400.00 9.52 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.70%, HDFC 2016* 2 100.00 99.8088 99.8088 99.8088 99.8088 9.7336 7.45%, LICH 2012* 1 50.00 99.0214 99.0214 99.0214 99.0214 9.1168 7.45%, LICH 2012A* 1 50.00 99.0214 99.0214 99.0214 99.0214 10.8165 9.70%, LICH 2015* 1 100.00 99.5328 99.5328 99.5328 99.5328 9.8576 Total 5 300.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2012C* 1 550.00 107.1692 107.1692 107.1692 107.1692 10.7471 Total 1 550.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.27%, 2013 1 500.00 98.8900 98.8900 98.8900 98.8900 8.1173 7.17%, 2015 1 200.00 97.1250 97.1250 97.1250 97.1250 8.2102 9.85%, 2015 1 500.00 104.7500 104.7500 104.7500 104.7500 8.2649 7.99%, 2017 2 500.00 97.4100 97.2000 97.4100 97.3890 8.6139 8.19%, 2020 3 1400.00 97.2800 97.2300 97.2300 97.2461 8.6809 8.79%, 2021 9 2150.00 101.1100 100.8000 101.0600 100.9608 8.6386 9.15%, 2024 25 6050.00 103.5000 103.2200 103.5000 103.3748 8.7017 8.26%, 2027 2 200.00 96.6000 96.6000 96.6000 96.6000 8.6627 8.83%, 2041 2 100.00 98.0000 98.0000 98.0000 98.0000 9.0225 Total 46 11600.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.49%, NBRD 2015* 2 500.00 99.7563 99.7563 99.7563 99.7563 9.5011 Total 2 500.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.70%, HPCL 2013* 1 400.00 98.3007 98.3007 98.3007 98.3007 9.5205 8.84%, PGC 2016 1 45.00 98.5145 98.5145 98.5145 98.5145 9.2950 9.35%, PGC 2018* 1 50.00 99.6399 99.6399 99.6399 99.6399 9.3966 9.25%, PGC 2026* 1 50.00 98.8440 98.8440 98.8440 98.8440 9.3791 Total 4 545.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.23%, GUJ 2022 3 350.00 100.4500 100.4460 100.4460 100.4471 9.1598 9.49%, JK 2022 3 250.00 101.4300 101.4000 101.4000 101.4180 9.2682 8.69%, KRN 2022A 1 100.00 97.0375 97.0375 97.0375 97.0375 9.1500 8.76%, MAH 2022 1 200.00 97.4816 97.4816 97.4816 97.4816 9.1500 Total 8 900.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 01, 2012 1 250.00 98.7729 98.7729 98.7729 98.7729 8.7203 Jun 15, 2012 1 250.00 98.4477 98.4477 98.4477 98.4477 8.7201 Total 2 500.00 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Aug 17, 2012 1 109.30 97.0700 97.0700 97.0700 97.0700 8.5405 Jul 20, 2012 1 200.00 97.6281 97.6281 97.6281 97.6281 8.7800 Sep 28, 2012 2 10700.00 96.1833 96.1833 96.1833 96.1833 8.4700 Aug 31, 2012 1 100.00 96.7772 96.7772 96.7772 96.7772 8.5000 Total 5 11109.30 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 11, 2013 1 250.00 94.0610 94.0610 94.0610 94.0610 8.3500 Jun 15, 2012 2 350.00 98.4425 98.4425 98.4425 98.4425 8.7497 Apr 19, 2012 1 205.00 99.7823 99.7823 99.7823 99.7823 8.8482 Feb 22, 2013 1 1000.00 93.2943 93.2943 93.2943 93.2943 8.2500 Nov 30, 2012 1 4000.00 94.9189 94.9189 94.9189 94.9189 8.3499 Total 6 5805.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 