Apr 10 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 31,902.0 63,711.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 95 174 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 26,936.0 56,850.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 66 133 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 4,966.0 6,861.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 29 41 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 9.15%, 2024 8,100.00 8.67 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 11, 2013 4,720.00 8.43 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 27, 2012 3,250.00 8.70 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.62%, PFC 2017 1,400.00 9.40 9.61%, PFC 2021 500.00 9.53 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.95%, HDFC 2012 450.00 10.49 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 9.45%, IDBI 2021* 1 50.00 100.1690 100.1690 100.1690 100.1690 9.3986 Total 1 50.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.66%, HDFC 2012* 1 50.00 99.6261 99.6261 99.6261 99.6261 10.7144 9.95%, HDFC 2012* 1 450.00 99.9166 99.9166 99.9166 99.9166 10.4949 10.20%, LICH 2014* 1 250.00 100.4709 100.4709 100.4709 100.4709 9.8974 9.45%, LICH 2022* 1 50.00 98.9350 98.9350 98.9350 98.9350 9.6025 11.45%, RIL 2013* 1 50.00 102.3240 102.3240 102.3240 102.3240 9.7300 Total 5 850.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2017C* 3 250.00 101.3943 101.3684 101.3943 101.3788 9.5328 Total 3 250.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 6.07%, 2014 1 250.00 96.0587 96.0587 96.0587 96.0587 8.1500 11.50%, 2015 3 1636.00 108.6833 108.6833 108.6833 108.6833 8.2700 7.17%, 2015 1 100.00 97.0000 97.0000 97.0000 97.0000 8.2574 7.99%, 2017 2 500.00 97.3500 97.3500 97.3500 97.3500 8.6237 8.19%, 2020 1 250.00 97.6300 97.6300 97.6300 97.6300 8.6110 8.79%, 2021 3 600.00 101.1700 101.0150 101.0150 101.0721 8.6214 9.15%, 2024 37 8100.00 103.9200 103.5050 103.9200 103.5920 8.6736 8.83%, 2041 2 200.00 98.4700 98.4000 98.4700 98.4525 8.9779 Total 50 11636.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 10.00%, NBRD 2012* 1 250.00 99.8944 99.8944 99.8944 99.8944 10.4305 9.50%, NBRD 2014A* 1 250.00 99.6507 99.6507 99.6507 99.6507 9.6238 Total 2 500.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.70%, HPCL 2013* 1 400.00 98.3077 98.3077 98.3077 98.3077 9.5245 9.57%, IRFC 2021* 1 150.00 102.4707 102.4707 102.4707 102.4707 9.1583 9.64%, PFC 2016* 3 250.00 100.1599 100.1599 100.1599 100.1599 9.5577 9.62%, PFC 2017* 2 1400.00 100.2558 100.2068 100.2558 100.2313 9.4038 9.36%, PFC 2021 1 2.00 99.3295 99.3295 99.3295 99.3295 9.4470 9.61%, PFC 2021* 6 500.00 100.3646 100.3041 100.3646 100.3584 9.5275 9.48%, PFC 2022* 2 200.00 100.0200 99.9315 100.0200 99.9758 9.4730 9.70%, RECL 2012* 1 400.00 99.8246 99.8246 99.8246 99.8246 10.4304 9.75%, RECL 2021 1 14.00 101.8105 101.8105 101.8105 101.8105 9.4282 Total 18 3316.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.23%, GUJ 2022 1 250.00 100.4300 100.4300 100.4300 100.4300 9.1624 9.49%, JK 2022 1 50.00 101.5500 101.5500 101.5500 101.5500 9.2477 Total 2 300.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 21, 2012 3 1500.00 98.3377 98.3340 98.3340 98.3365 8.6967 Total 3 1500.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 27, 2012 2 3250.00 99.6201 99.6201 99.6201 99.6201 8.6995 Sep 28, 2012 2 2960.00 96.1875 96.1875 96.1875 96.1875 8.5101 Total 4 6210.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 11, 2013 5 4720.00 94.0546 94.0146 94.0546 94.0289 8.4286 Feb 22, 2013 2 2570.00 93.3140 93.2384 93.3140 93.2972 8.2722 Total 7 7290.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com