Apr 13 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 18,871.0 141,352.8 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 97 494 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 13,850.0 118,309.8 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 64 368 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 5,021.0 23,043.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 33 126 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 9.15%, 2024 3,800.00 8.51 8.79%, 2021 2,000.00 8.46 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jul 13, 2012 2,250.00 8.62 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.70%, HPCL 2013 850.00 9.54 9.70%, RECL 2012 750.00 10.04 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.95%, HDFC 2012 700.00 9.98 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.95%, HDFC 2012* 1 700.00 99.9635 99.9635 99.9635 99.9635 9.9793 9.70%, HDFC 2016* 1 150.00 100.0664 100.0664 100.0664 100.0664 9.6484 9.56%, LICH 2017* 1 100.00 99.2107 99.2107 99.2107 99.2107 9.7415 Total 3 950.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.99%, 2017 1 250.00 98.0000 98.0000 98.0000 98.0000 8.4662 8.19%, 2020 3 450.00 98.8000 98.5600 98.5600 98.6400 8.4288 8.79%, 2021 9 2000.00 102.3300 101.9400 102.0000 102.1484 8.4564 8.13%, 2022 1 100.00 97.2800 97.2800 97.2800 97.2800 8.5274 9.15%, 2024 22 3800.00 105.1300 104.5500 104.6100 104.8759 8.5095 8.28%, 2027 4 700.00 96.4300 96.3900 96.3900 96.4100 8.7061 8.97%, 2030 1 50.00 101.9500 101.9500 101.9500 101.9500 8.7538 8.33%, 2036 1 100.00 95.3500 95.3500 95.3500 95.3500 8.7957 8.30%, 2040 3 500.00 94.9500 94.8000 94.8000 94.8750 8.7922 8.83%, 2041 4 300.00 100.3000 100.1500 100.3000 100.2750 8.8018 Total 49 8250.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.05%, EXIM 2022* 1 50.00 98.6426 98.6426 98.6426 98.6426 9.2494 9.6550%, NBRD 2014 3 650.00 100.4686 100.4686 100.4686 100.4686 9.3740 Total 4 700.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.70%, HPCL 2013* 3 850.00 98.3654 98.2466 98.3654 98.3285 9.5386 8.79%, IRFC 2030* 1 50.00 97.2021 97.2021 97.2021 97.2021 9.1031 9.00%, NTPC 2023 1 23.40 98.8177 98.8177 98.8177 98.8177 9.1592 9.00%, NTPC 2024* 1 73.40 98.7608 98.7608 98.7608 98.7608 9.1592 9.00%, NTPC 2025 1 37.40 98.7001 98.7001 98.7001 98.7001 9.1593 9.00%, NTPC 2026 1 23.40 98.6524 98.6524 98.6524 98.6524 9.1593 9.00%, NTPC 2027 1 23.40 98.6086 98.6086 98.6086 98.6086 9.1593 9.51%, PFC 2015* 2 150.00 100.0849 100.0849 100.0849 100.0849 9.4400 9.64%, PFC 2016* 3 150.00 100.7431 100.7431 100.7431 100.7431 9.3976 9.36%, PFC 2021* 3 340.00 99.6329 99.2706 99.6329 99.5796 9.4058 9.61%, PFC 2021* 2 500.00 101.1495 101.1495 101.1495 101.1495 9.3965 9.25%, PGC 2026* 1 50.00 99.2310 99.2310 99.2310 99.2310 9.3290 9.70%, RECL 2012* 1 750.00 99.8892 99.8892 99.8892 99.8892 10.0383 9.28%, RECL 2017* 1 50.00 99.4923 99.4923 99.4923 99.4923 9.3889 9.48%, RECL 2021* 1 100.00 100.5691 100.5691 100.5691 100.5691 9.3609 9.75%, RECL 2021* 3 200.00 101.8718 101.8095 101.8718 101.8407 9.4232 Total 26 3371.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.20%, AP 2022 2 100.00 101.0500 101.0500 101.0500 101.0500 9.0377 9.23%, GUJ 2022 2 250.00 101.2220 101.1200 101.1200 101.2016 9.0431 Total 4 350.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 01, 2012 1 400.00 98.9266 98.9266 98.9266 98.9266 8.6096 Jul 13, 2012 4 2250.00 97.9687 97.9594 97.9687 97.9646 8.6179 Jun 15, 2012 1 500.00 98.6012 98.6012 98.6012 98.6012 8.6301 Total 6 3150.00 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jul 06, 2012 1 350.00 98.1272 98.1272 98.1272 98.1272 8.6002 May 11, 2012 1 550.00 99.4110 99.4110 99.4110 99.4110 8.6504 Oct 12, 2012 2 1050.00 96.0119 96.0028 96.0119 96.0071 8.4805 Total 4 1950.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 19, 2012 1 150.00 99.9285 99.9285 99.9285 99.9285 8.7054 Total 1 150.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 