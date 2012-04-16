Apr 16 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 20,045.0 20,045.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 100 100 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 16,345.0 16,345.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 77 77 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 3,700.0 3,700.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 23 23 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.79%, 2021 4,000.00 8.44 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 21, 2012 2,500.00 8.62 India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 9.15%, 2024 2,400.00 8.50 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.55%, HDFC 2013 700.00 9.86 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.48%, IDFC 2013 500.00 9.79 9.10%, EXIM 2014 500.00 9.26 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.55%, HDFC 2013* 3 700.00 99.7306 99.7098 99.7261 99.7151 9.8603 9.65%, HDFC 2014* 1 300.00 99.8923 99.8923 99.8923 99.8923 9.6412 9.70%, HDFC 2015* 1 250.00 100.0183 100.0183 100.0183 100.0183 9.6584 7.55%, LICH 2012* 1 50.00 99.5534 99.5534 99.5534 99.5534 10.1376 8.40%, LICH 2013A* 1 500.00 97.9887 97.9887 97.9887 97.9887 9.8992 9.70%, LICH 2015* 1 50.00 99.7753 99.7753 99.7753 99.7753 9.7524 9.80%, LICH 2015* 1 50.00 100.0535 100.0535 100.0535 100.0535 9.7269 9.50%, LICH 2016* 1 100.00 99.3378 99.3378 99.3378 99.3378 9.7000 Total 10 2000.00 Central Government Floating Rate Bond ------------------------------------- FRB 2020 (RESET)** 1 100.00 93.7500 93.7500 93.7500 93.7500 9.8435 Total 1 100.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.40%, 2012 1 250.00 99.9394 99.9394 99.9394 99.9394 8.6485 7.02%, 2016 1 100.00 94.9183 94.9183 94.9183 94.9183 8.4400 8.79%, 2021 24 4000.00 102.3300 102.1200 102.2000 102.2321 8.4436 9.15%, 2024 15 2400.00 105.0300 104.7900 104.8150 104.9156 8.5044 8.28%, 2027 2 200.00 96.6000 96.5700 96.6000 96.5775 8.6856 8.97%, 2030 2 100.00 102.2600 102.2400 102.2600 102.2500 8.7215 8.33%, 2036 13 945.00 96.2500 96.0000 96.2500 96.0836 8.7196 8.30%, 2040 1 250.00 94.9400 94.9400 94.9400 94.9400 8.7856 Total 59 8245.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.10%, EXIM 2014* 2 500.00 99.5920 99.5920 99.5920 99.5920 9.2624 8.48%, IDFC 2013* 2 500.00 98.1846 98.1846 98.1846 98.1846 9.7900 Total 4 1000.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.20%, IRFC 2023* 1 50.00 93.7623 93.7623 93.7623 93.7623 9.1035 8.70%, PFC 2015* 1 150.00 97.9538 97.9538 97.9538 97.9538 9.4782 9.55%, PFC 2015* 2 200.00 100.0376 100.0143 100.0143 100.0318 9.4896 9.61%, PFC 2021* 1 50.00 101.1500 101.1500 101.1500 101.1500 9.3965 9.25%, PGC 2027* 2 150.00 99.8420 99.8411 99.8411 99.8414 9.2600 9.48%, RECL 2021* 2 100.00 100.5096 100.5096 100.5096 100.5096 9.3709 Total 9 700.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.23%, GUJ 2022 1 50.00 101.1700 101.1700 101.1700 101.1700 9.0479 9.25%, KER 2022 1 150.00 101.2600 101.2600 101.2600 101.2600 9.0539 9.36%, WB 2022 1 200.00 101.8100 101.8100 101.8100 101.8100 9.0786 Total 3 400.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 01, 2012 1 500.00 98.9508 98.9508 98.9508 98.9508 8.6004 May 11, 2012 2 1000.00 99.4377 99.4377 99.4377 99.4377 8.6000 Jul 13, 2012 1 1000.00 97.9936 97.9936 97.9936 97.9936 8.5900 Jun 21, 2012 5 2500.00 98.4881 98.4881 98.4881 98.4881 8.6202 May 25, 2012 2 700.00 99.1075 99.1075 99.1075 99.1075 8.6499 Total 11 5700.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 27, 2012 1 1400.00 99.7608 99.7608 99.7608 99.7608 8.7517 Aug 31, 2012 2 500.00 96.9284 96.9284 96.9284 96.9284 8.5049 Total 3 1900.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. ** Coupon for Government Floating Rate Bond assumed to be follows : Sectype Security Issue Name Coupon GF CG2020 RESET 8.76% Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com