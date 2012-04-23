Apr 23 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 15,330.0 15,330.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 74 74 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 13,080.0 13,080.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 61 61 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 2,250.0 2,250.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 13 13 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 9.15%, 2024 7,850.00 8.57 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 11, 2012 2,000.00 8.35 India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.79%, 2021 1,930.00 8.56 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 7.45%, LICH 2012A 500.00 10.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2012 350.00 9.83 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.75%, RECL 2021 250.00 9.30 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.90%, HDFC 2014* 1 100.00 100.5633 100.5633 100.5633 100.5633 9.5300 8.30%, HDFC 2015* 1 50.00 96.4441 96.4441 96.4441 96.4441 9.6276 7.45%, LICH 2012A* 2 500.00 99.3289 99.3289 99.3289 99.3289 9.9954 Total 4 650.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2012* 1 350.00 121.5444 121.5444 121.5444 121.5444 9.8298 Total 1 350.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.83%, 2018 2 100.00 97.0300 97.0300 97.0300 97.0300 8.4735 8.24%, 2018 2 350.00 98.8500 98.8300 98.8300 98.8443 8.4898 7.80%, 2021 1 50.00 95.2500 95.2500 95.2500 95.2500 8.5691 8.79%, 2021 7 1930.00 101.7400 101.4000 101.4000 101.4993 8.5559 9.15%, 2024 44 7850.00 104.7400 104.1100 104.1700 104.4286 8.5662 8.97%, 2030 1 50.00 101.5200 101.5200 101.5200 101.5200 8.8006 8.83%, 2041 1 250.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 8.8282 Total 58 10580.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.74%, NBRD 2014A* 1 200.00 99.9209 99.9209 99.9209 99.9209 9.7464 9.38%, NBRD 2015A* 1 50.00 99.9463 99.9463 99.9463 99.9463 9.3570 9.37%, NHB 2015* 1 50.00 99.9252 99.9252 99.9252 99.9252 9.3572 Total 3 300.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.70%, PFC 2015* 1 100.00 98.0575 98.0575 98.0575 98.0575 9.4440 9.51%, PFC 2015* 1 250.00 100.0515 100.0515 100.0515 100.0515 9.4500 9.62%, PFC 2017* 1 250.00 100.5562 100.5562 100.5562 100.5562 9.3183 9.36%, PFC 2021* 1 100.00 99.9989 99.9989 99.9989 99.9989 9.3369 9.75%, RECL 2021* 1 250.00 102.6162 102.6162 102.6162 102.6162 9.2981 Total 5 950.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 06, 2012 1 250.00 99.1382 99.1382 99.1382 99.1382 8.3498 Total 1 250.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 11, 2012 1 2000.00 95.7925 95.7925 95.7925 95.7925 8.3500 Mar 21, 2013 1 250.00 93.1572 93.1572 93.1572 93.1572 8.0999 Total 2 2250.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com