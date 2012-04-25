Apr 25 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 24,649.0 67,579.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 81 230 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 14,313.0 48,043.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 56 163 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 10,336.0 19,536.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 25 67 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.79%, 2021 3,650.00 8.62 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 10, 2012 3,650.00 8.31 India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 9.15%, 2024 2,213.00 8.62 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.70%, NBRD 2014 2,000.00 9.75 9.74%, NBRD 2014A 1,500.00 9.75 7.04%, NHB 2013 1,000.00 8.77 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.35%, CAI 2012* 1 250.00 99.5673 99.5673 99.5673 99.5673 10.3692 9.80%, HDFC 2013* 1 500.00 100.1185 100.1185 100.1185 100.1185 9.6277 9.80%, HDFC 2013A* 1 500.00 100.1250 100.1250 100.1250 100.1250 9.6484 7.76%, LICH 2012* 1 650.00 98.6232 98.6232 98.6232 98.6232 10.3181 9.35%, LICH 2014* 1 200.00 99.2703 99.2703 99.2703 99.2703 9.6236 10.95%, RGTI 2019 1 36.00 104.3377 104.3377 104.3377 104.3377 9.9974 Total 6 2136.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2017C* 1 250.00 102.4705 102.4705 102.4705 102.4705 9.3800 Total 1 250.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.83%, 2018 1 100.00 97.0000 97.0000 97.0000 97.0000 8.4804 8.19%, 2020 3 400.00 98.1600 98.0900 98.1600 98.1388 8.5201 7.80%, 2021 2 100.00 94.8000 94.7500 94.7500 94.7750 8.6490 8.79%, 2021 19 3650.00 101.2500 100.9300 101.0300 101.1154 8.6152 9.15%, 2024 14 2213.00 104.2600 103.7950 103.8600 104.0416 8.6157 Total 39 6463.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.44%, EXIM 2014* 1 500.00 99.5971 99.5971 99.5971 99.5971 9.5748 9.93%, IDFC 2012* 1 400.00 99.9263 99.9263 99.9263 99.9263 10.3297 9.88%, IDFC 2017* 1 250.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 9.8350 7.19%, NBRD 2013* 2 750.00 97.8164 97.8164 97.8164 97.8164 9.5389 9.655%, NBRD 2014 1 50.00 100.3137 100.3137 100.3137 100.3137 9.4435 9.70%, NBRD 2014* 2 2000.00 99.8570 99.8570 99.8570 99.8570 9.7472 9.50%, NBRD 2014A* 1 500.00 99.7997 99.7997 99.7997 99.7997 9.5535 9.74%, NBRD 2014A* 2 1500.00 99.9171 99.9171 99.9171 99.9171 9.7496 9.70%, NBRD 2016* 1 150.00 101.2523 101.2523 101.2523 101.2523 9.2929 9.18%, NBRD 2017* 1 100.00 99.5594 99.5594 99.5594 99.5594 9.2686 7.04%, NHB 2013* 1 1000.00 98.3029 98.3029 98.3029 98.3029 8.7681 Total 14 7200.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.00%, IOC 2012* 1 500.00 99.3351 99.3351 99.3351 99.3351 9.6813 8.49%, IRFC 2014* 1 50.00 98.7916 98.7916 98.7916 98.7916 9.1832 8.90%, PFC 2014* 1 100.00 99.0572 99.0572 99.0572 99.0572 9.4371 9.48%, RECL 2021* 1 100.00 100.4517 100.4517 100.4517 100.4517 9.3809 Total 4 750.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.14%, AP 2022 1 100.00 100.4532 100.4532 100.4532 100.4532 9.0700 9.31%, WB 2022 2 150.00 100.9681 100.9681 100.9681 100.9681 9.1600 Total 3 250.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Aug 06, 2012 2 750.00 99.0236 99.0236 99.0236 99.0236 8.3698 May 18, 2012 1 150.00 99.4992 99.4992 99.4992 99.4992 8.3505 May 25, 2012 1 250.00 99.3402 99.3402 99.3402 99.3402 8.3595 Total 4 1150.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Aug 06, 2012 1 250.00 99.0247 99.0247 99.0247 99.0247 8.3602 Dec 10, 2012 2 3650.00 96.2949 96.2906 96.2906 96.2931 8.3141 Sep 14, 2012 5 1500.00 96.8752 96.8752 96.8752 96.8752 8.3499 Total 8 5400.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 05, 2012 1 1000.00 99.8169 99.8169 99.8169 99.8169 8.3693 Apr 19, 2013 1 50.00 92.6401 92.6401 92.6401 92.6401 8.1000 Total 2 1050.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 