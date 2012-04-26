Apr 26 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 19,075.0 86,654.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 66 296 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 12,268.0 60,311.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 43 206 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 6,807.0 26,343.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 23 90 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 01, 2012 3,000.00 8.36 India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 9.15%, 2024 2,950.00 8.64 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 28, 2012 1,900.00 8.35 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.60%, RECL 2013 850.00 10.00 8.78%, PFC 2016 800.00 9.45 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 7.19%, NBRD 2013 750.00 9.55 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.80%, HDFC 2013A* 1 500.00 100.1132 100.1132 100.1132 100.1132 9.6599 7.25%, LICH 2012* 1 500.00 99.6542 99.6542 99.6542 99.6542 9.7827 9.35%, LICH 2014* 1 200.00 99.2903 99.2903 99.2903 99.2903 9.6145 8.75%, RIL 2020* 1 200.00 97.3300 97.3300 97.3300 97.3300 9.2234 10.30%, SHF 2013* 1 50.00 99.9763 99.9763 99.9763 99.9763 10.3198 Total 5 1450.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.27%, 2013 1 500.00 99.0200 99.0200 99.0200 99.0200 8.0386 7.59%, 2016 1 250.00 97.3135 97.3135 97.3135 97.3135 8.4000 7.83%, 2018 1 50.00 96.8000 96.8000 96.8000 96.8000 8.5249 8.24%, 2018 2 350.00 98.5300 98.5000 98.5000 98.5086 8.5631 7.80%, 2021 1 50.00 94.8000 94.8000 94.8000 94.8000 8.6449 8.79%, 2021 2 120.00 101.1400 100.9600 100.9600 101.0650 8.6230 8.08%, 2022 2 200.00 96.1500 95.8500 96.1500 95.9250 8.6848 9.15%, 2024 13 2950.00 104.0000 103.6600 103.7000 103.8593 8.6391 8.97%, 2030 3 250.00 101.1700 101.1700 101.1700 101.1700 8.8389 Total 26 4720.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.00%, EXIM 2022* 1 100.00 97.8864 97.8864 97.8864 97.8864 9.3191 7.19%, NBRD 2013* 2 750.00 97.8164 97.8164 97.8164 97.8164 9.5462 9.6550%, NBRD 2014 2 500.00 100.3134 100.3134 100.3134 100.3134 9.4435 9.70%, NBRD 2014* 1 450.00 99.9049 99.9049 99.9049 99.9049 9.7219 9.50%, NBRD 2014A* 1 500.00 99.7888 99.7888 99.7888 99.7888 9.5592 9.38%, NBRD 2015A* 1 100.00 99.8979 99.8979 99.8979 99.8979 9.3769 9.35%, NBRD 2016 1 7.00 99.9286 99.9286 99.9286 99.9286 9.3484 Total 9 2407.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.15%, IOC 2012* 1 250.00 99.6478 99.6478 99.6478 99.6478 13.1709 10.00%, PFC 2012* 1 250.00 99.9501 99.9501 99.9501 99.9501 9.7474 9.63%, PFC 2014* 1 50.00 100.1285 100.1285 100.1285 100.1285 9.5157 8.78%, PFC 2016* 1 800.00 97.4584 97.4584 97.4584 97.4584 9.4519 9.62%, PFC 2016* 1 50.00 100.4790 100.4790 100.4790 100.4790 9.4435 9.70%, PFC 2018* 2 450.00 101.2014 101.1864 101.2014 101.1914 9.4201 7.60%, RECL 2013* 1 850.00 98.2783 98.2783 98.2783 98.2783 9.9969 9.75%, RECL 2021* 1 250.00 102.4014 102.4014 102.4014 102.4014 9.3322 Total 9 2950.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.14%, AP 2022 1 155.30 100.4201 100.4201 100.4201 100.4201 9.0750 9.25%, KER 2022 1 50.00 101.0837 101.0837 101.0837 101.0837 9.0800 9.31%, WB 2022 2 192.70 100.9300 100.8375 100.9300 100.8820 9.1732 Total 4 398.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 01, 2012 6 3000.00 99.2057 99.2047 99.2047 99.2052 8.3550 Jun 29, 2012 1 150.00 98.5792 98.5792 98.5792 98.5792 8.3503 Total 7 3150.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 12, 2012 2 1500.00 96.2990 96.2990 96.2990 96.2990 8.3499 Total 2 1500.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 19, 2013 2 550.00 92.6507 92.6088 92.6088 92.6126 8.1554 Mar 21, 2013 1 50.00 93.2072 93.2072 93.2072 93.2072 8.1100 Jun 28, 2012 1 1900.00 98.6015 98.6015 98.6015 98.6015 8.3499 Total 4 2500.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 