Apr 27 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 12,393.0 99,047.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 53 349 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 9,440.0 69,751.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 35 241 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 2,953.0 29,296.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 18 108 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 08, 2012 1,250.00 8.35 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 11, 2012 1,200.00 8.38 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 15, 2012 1,350.00 8.37 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.70%, RECL 2012 500.00 9.96 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.80%, HDFC 2013A 500.00 9.65 9.65%, HDFC 2016A 500.00 9.60 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.80%, HDFC 2013A* 1 500.00 100.1200 100.1200 100.1200 100.1200 9.6523 9.65%, HDFC 2016A* 2 500.00 100.0399 100.0399 100.0399 100.0399 9.5952 Total 3 1000.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.19%, 2020 3 750.00 98.1100 97.9500 98.1100 98.0533 8.5360 8.79%, 2021 4 500.00 101.0800 100.8200 101.0200 100.9340 8.6435 9.15%, 2024 12 1050.00 103.5400 103.2600 103.3600 103.4362 8.6937 8.97%, 2030 2 200.00 101.2300 101.1800 101.2300 101.2050 8.8352 Total 21 2500.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.53%, NBRD 2014* 1 100.00 100.0935 100.0935 100.0935 100.0935 9.4587 9.6550%, NBRD 2014 1 250.00 100.3134 100.3134 100.3134 100.3134 9.4435 9.40%, NBRD 2015* 1 100.00 99.9636 99.9636 99.9636 99.9636 9.4081 9.35%, NBRD 2016 1 3.00 99.9261 99.9261 99.9261 99.9261 9.3483 9.55%, SIDB 2015* 3 150.00 100.3821 100.3821 100.3821 100.3821 9.3700 Total 7 603.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.00%, IOC 2012* 1 300.00 99.3986 99.3986 99.3986 99.3986 9.5277 9.35%, PGC 2017* 1 50.00 100.0431 100.0431 100.0431 100.0431 9.3058 9.70%, RECL 2012* 2 500.00 99.9237 99.9237 99.9237 99.9237 9.9591 7.60%, RECL 2013* 1 250.00 98.3821 98.3821 98.3821 98.3821 9.8431 9.48%, RECL 2021* 1 50.00 100.3617 100.3617 100.3617 100.3617 9.3959 9.75%, RECL 2021* 2 200.00 101.9263 101.9263 101.9263 101.9263 9.4080 Total 8 1350.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.02%, UP 2021 1 340.00 99.9200 99.9200 99.9200 99.9200 9.0301 9.31%, WB 2022 2 100.00 100.8600 100.8368 100.8600 100.8484 9.1780 Total 3 440.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 08, 2012 3 1250.00 99.1162 99.1157 99.1157 99.1158 8.3490 May 11, 2012 1 150.00 99.7499 99.7499 99.7499 99.7499 8.3196 Jun 15, 2012 2 1050.00 98.9562 98.9525 98.9525 98.9560 8.3711 Total 6 2450.00 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 08, 2012 1 300.00 99.1157 99.1157 99.1157 99.1157 8.3500 May 11, 2012 1 1200.00 99.7481 99.7481 99.7481 99.7481 8.3796 Total 2 1500.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 15, 2012 2 1350.00 98.9562 98.9562 98.9562 98.9562 8.3697 Apr 19, 2013 1 1200.00 92.6746 92.6746 92.6746 92.6746 8.1500 Total 3 2550.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above.