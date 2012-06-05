Jun 5 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 45,346.0 91,848.2 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 149 308 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 37,920.0 77,422.2 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 124 262 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 7,426.0 14,426.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 25 46 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 9.15%, 2024 13,800.00 8.39 8.79%, 2021 5,200.00 8.35 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 08, 2012 6,520.00 8.14 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2012E 2,000.00 10.20 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.66%, HDFC 2012 1,500.00 10.46 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.46%, PFC 2015 650.00 9.55 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.66%, HDFC 2012* 2 1500.00 99.8677 99.8548 99.8548 99.8570 10.4572 9.45%, HDFC 2013* 1 50.00 99.4300 99.4300 99.4300 99.4300 10.2322 9.70%, HDFC 2015A* 1 50.00 99.7074 99.7074 99.7074 99.7074 9.8000 9.62%, LICH 2015* 1 50.00 99.5126 99.5126 99.5126 99.5126 9.8047 9.90%, LICH 2015* 1 150.00 100.1824 100.1824 100.1824 100.1824 9.8000 9.70%, LICH 2017* 2 200.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 9.6889 Total 8 2000.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2012E* 2 2000.00 113.9786 113.9783 113.9783 113.9785 10.2000 0.00%, NKE 2012A* 1 326.00 113.8743 113.8743 113.8743 113.8743 10.4568 Total 3 2326.00 Central Government Floating Rate Bond ------------------------------------- 8.76% FRB 2020(RESET)2 450.00 93.0450 93.0000 93.0000 93.0200 9.9926 Total 2 450.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.27%, 2013 3 550.00 99.1550 99.1500 99.1500 99.1523 7.9853 6.07%, 2014 2 1000.00 96.6720 96.6720 96.6720 96.6720 7.9500 6.72%, 2014 1 500.00 98.0459 98.0459 98.0459 98.0459 7.9500 7.17%, 2015 4 2100.00 97.8593 97.8000 97.8000 97.8311 7.9909 8.19%, 2020 1 250.00 99.7500 99.7500 99.7500 99.7500 8.2323 8.79%, 2021 12 5200.00 103.1000 102.6600 102.8300 102.8038 8.3525 9.15%, 2024 62 13800.00 105.9025 105.6900 105.8650 105.8182 8.3864 6.90%, 2026 2 100.00 86.4739 86.4739 86.4739 86.4739 8.6000 8.28%, 2032 5 350.00 97.5100 97.2400 97.4900 97.4271 8.5502 8.83%, 2041 11 1100.00 102.4000 102.0200 102.3400 102.1164 8.6307 Total 103 24950.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 7.40%, IDFC 2012A* 1 150.00 99.7192 99.7192 99.7192 99.7192 10.0922 9.05%, NHB 2014* 1 150.00 99.7732 99.7732 99.7732 99.7732 9.1324 9.37%, NHB 2015* 1 50.00 99.7066 99.7066 99.7066 99.7066 9.4457 9.55%, SIDB 2015* 1 250.00 100.1074 100.1074 100.1074 100.1074 9.4700 Total 4 600.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.35%, IOC 2017* 1 550.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 9.3253 7.10%, PFC 2012* 2 500.00 99.6579 99.6579 99.6579 99.6579 9.9624 7.20%, PFC 2012* 1 300.00 99.7029 99.7029 99.7029 99.7029 10.0979 9.63%, PFC 2014* 1 250.00 99.9408 99.9408 99.9408 99.9408 9.5942 9.46%, PFC 2015* 4 650.00 99.7559 99.7445 99.7559 99.7550 9.5454 7.60%, RECL 2013* 1 250.00 98.5853 98.5853 98.5853 98.5853 9.8376 Total 10 2500.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.12%, AP 2022 1 100.00 101.4272 101.4272 101.4272 101.4272 8.9000 9.14%, AP 2022 1 50.00 101.3427 101.3427 101.3427 101.3427 8.9300 9.13%, GUJ 2022 2 200.00 101.6800 101.3515 101.6800 101.5158 8.8950 9.23%, GUJ 2022 1 50.00 102.3041 102.3041 102.3041 102.3041 8.8700 9.14%, KER 2022 3 300.00 101.4735 101.3427 101.3427 101.4299 8.9167 9.14%, PUN 2022 1 50.00 101.3427 101.3427 101.3427 101.3427 8.9300 9.17%, UP 2022 1 100.00 101.5550 101.5550 101.5550 101.5550 8.9301 9.22%, WB 2022 1 50.00 101.8600 101.8600 101.8600 101.8600 8.9332 Total 11 900.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 08, 2012 1 6520.00 99.9554 99.9554 99.9554 99.9554 8.1431 Total 1 6520.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jul 13, 2012 1 50.00 99.1756 99.1756 99.1756 99.1756 8.2002 May 17, 2013 2 4000.00 92.9699 92.9699 92.9699 92.9699 8.0001 Apr 19, 2013 3 750.00 93.4503 93.4503 93.4503 93.4503 8.0700 May 31, 2013 1 300.00 92.7055 92.7055 92.7055 92.7055 8.0000 Total 7 5100.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 