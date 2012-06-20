Jun 20 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 15,102.5 64,143.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 77 298 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 10,450.0 47,897.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 44 166 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 4,652.5 16,246.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 33 132 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.17%, 2015 3,350.00 8.04 9.15%, 2024 2,300.00 8.45 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Sep 28, 2012 1,650.00 8.26 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.88%, IDFC 2017 1,100.00 9.83 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.35%, RECL 2022 1,000.00 9.37 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.65%, IDFC 2012 400.00 9.62 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.35%, CAI 2012* 1 100.00 99.8562 99.8562 99.8562 99.8562 10.7821 9.85%, HDFC 2015A* 1 50.00 100.2277 100.2277 100.2277 100.2277 9.7500 9.55%, HIND 2022* 3 400.00 99.1076 99.0462 99.0462 99.0999 9.6813 9.48%, LICH 2013* 1 50.00 99.4615 99.4615 99.4615 99.4615 10.2500 2.00%, TISC 2022* 1 100.00 83.7260 83.7260 83.7260 83.7260 10.1200 Total 7 700.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITI 2012 (RESET) 1 2.50 164.3000 164.3000 164.3000 164.3000 14.8147 Total 1 2.50 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.17%, 2015 4 3350.00 97.7700 97.7000 97.7300 97.7433 8.0355 7.99%, 2017 1 50.00 98.9800 98.9800 98.9800 98.9800 8.2392 8.19%, 2020 1 50.00 99.4600 99.4600 99.4600 99.4600 8.2857 8.79%, 2021 4 450.00 102.5450 102.4200 102.4800 102.4894 8.3986 8.15%, 2022A 2 150.00 100.2800 100.2100 100.2800 100.2567 8.1114 9.15%, 2024 9 2300.00 105.3200 105.1900 105.3150 105.2832 8.4521 8.28%, 2027 1 150.00 97.9000 97.9000 97.9000 97.9000 8.5261 8.97%, 2030 3 150.00 103.4200 103.3900 103.4200 103.4017 8.5983 8.28%, 2032 2 100.00 96.9500 96.9500 96.9500 96.9500 8.6024 8.83%, 2041 4 350.00 101.4100 101.3800 101.4100 101.4057 8.6965 Total 31 7100.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.00%, EXIM 2019* 2 150.00 99.5259 99.5064 99.5064 99.5129 9.0912 9.30%, EXIM 2022B* 1 250.00 100.1794 100.1794 100.1794 100.1794 9.2600 9.65%, IDFC 2012* 1 400.00 99.9823 99.9823 99.9823 99.9823 9.6232 9.88%, IDFC 2017* 1 1100.00 99.9741 99.9741 99.9741 99.9741 9.8254 9.50%, NBRD 2012* 1 200.00 99.7035 99.7035 99.7035 99.7035 10.0736 9.80%, NBRD 2012* 2 200.00 99.8421 99.8421 99.8421 99.8421 10.0302 9.50%, NBRD 2015* 1 50.00 99.9811 99.9811 99.9811 99.9811 9.5000 9.38%, SIDB 2015* 1 100.00 99.6847 99.6847 99.6847 99.6847 9.4660 Total 10 2450.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.73%, BPCL 2012* 1 250.00 99.3473 99.3473 99.3473 99.3473 10.1398 8.60%, PFC 2014* 1 100.00 98.1969 98.1969 98.1969 98.1969 9.5388 8.73%, PGC 2012* 1 150.00 99.4816 99.4816 99.4816 99.4816 10.1339 9.35%, RECL 2022* 12 1000.00 99.8500 99.8000 99.8200 99.8150 9.3732 Total 15 1500.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.15%, KER 2022 1 200.00 101.6778 101.6778 101.6778 101.6778 8.8900 9.17%, UP 2022 1 100.00 101.5450 101.5450 101.5450 101.5450 8.9300 Total 2 300.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Sep 14, 2012 4 950.00 98.1105 98.1105 98.1105 98.1105 8.2700 Total 4 950.00 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 09, 2012 2 100.00 96.9006 96.9006 96.9006 96.9006 8.2799 Sep 14, 2012 3 350.00 98.1127 98.1083 98.1083 98.1114 8.2658 Sep 28, 2012 2 1650.00 97.8087 97.8061 97.8061 97.8079 8.2631 Total 7 2100.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 