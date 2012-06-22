Jun 22 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 22,200.0 121,146.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 89 515 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 15,300.0 91,347.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 65 314 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 6,900.0 29,798.9 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 24 201 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 9.15%, 2024 6,950.00 8.37 8.79%, 2021 2,400.00 8.33 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jul 13, 2012 1,550.00 8.25 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.05%, EXIM 2014 2,500.00 9.12 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 11.50%, RECL 2013 650.00 9.71 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.55%, HIND 2022 600.00 9.63 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.66%, HDFC 2012* 1 150.00 99.8856 99.8856 99.8856 99.8856 10.7427 9.55%, HIND 2022* 2 600.00 99.4124 99.4124 99.4124 99.4124 9.6300 7.99%, LICH 2013* 2 250.00 98.5328 98.5328 98.5328 98.5328 10.0864 10.25%, RGTI 2021* 1 100.00 99.8000 99.8000 99.8000 99.8000 10.2624 Total 6 1100.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2016* 1 250.00 110.7795 110.7795 110.7795 110.7795 9.5042 Total 1 250.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 6.72%, 2014 1 1000.00 98.0000 98.0000 98.0000 98.0000 8.0183 7.17%, 2015 1 50.00 97.8500 97.8500 97.8500 97.8500 7.9962 7.83%, 2018 1 150.00 98.0800 98.0800 98.0800 98.0800 8.2493 8.24%, 2018 2 150.00 100.1700 100.1600 100.1700 100.1633 8.2001 8.19%, 2020 3 650.00 100.1700 100.1300 100.1500 100.1638 8.1590 8.79%, 2021 11 2400.00 103.0400 102.7800 102.7800 102.9450 8.3284 8.15%, 2022A 1 250.00 100.7000 100.7000 100.7000 100.7000 8.0457 9.15%, 2024 24 6950.00 105.9750 105.9200 105.9600 105.9470 8.3675 8.26%, 2027 2 500.00 98.2149 98.2149 98.2149 98.2149 8.4700 8.28%, 2027 4 200.00 98.5700 98.4900 98.5600 98.5300 8.4508 8.97%, 2030 3 400.00 104.1400 104.1200 104.1400 104.1263 8.5213 8.33%, 2036 1 50.00 97.3300 97.3300 97.3300 97.3300 8.5940 8.83%, 2041 2 100.00 101.9500 101.9000 101.9500 101.9250 8.6480 Total 56 12850.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.05%, EXIM 2014* 4 2500.00 99.8440 99.8440 99.8440 99.8440 9.1171 9.05%, EXIM 2022* 1 50.00 98.6227 98.6227 98.6227 98.6227 9.2487 9.4437%, IDFC 2014 1 250.00 99.4585 99.4585 99.4585 99.4585 9.6054 7.80%, NBRD 2013* 1 300.00 99.5955 99.5955 99.5955 99.5955 8.1249 9.49%, NBRD 2015* 1 250.00 99.7740 99.7740 99.7740 99.7740 9.4724 9.33%, NBRD 2017* 1 100.00 99.9288 99.9288 99.9288 99.9288 9.3400 9.38%, SIDB 2015* 1 100.00 99.8872 99.8872 99.8872 99.8872 9.3759 9.55%, SIDB 2015* 1 200.00 100.3247 100.3247 100.3247 100.3247 9.3700 Total 11 3750.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.00%, NTPC 2023* 1 50.00 98.2160 98.2160 98.2160 98.2160 9.2485 11.40%, PFC 2013* 1 550.00 101.9951 101.9951 101.9951 101.9951 9.7188 9.46%, PFC 2015* 2 450.00 99.8527 99.8504 99.8504 99.8514 9.5000 9.64%, PFC 2016* 1 100.00 100.5113 100.5113 100.5113 100.5113 9.4511 11.50%, RECL 2013* 1 650.00 102.1273 102.1273 102.1273 102.1273 9.7089 Total 6 1800.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.97%, AP 2022 1 100.00 100.7796 100.7796 100.7796 100.7796 8.8450 8.95%, MAH 2022 1 250.00 100.6511 100.6511 100.6511 100.6511 8.8450 8.89%, TN 2022 1 50.00 100.4600 100.4600 100.4600 100.4600 8.8194 Total 3 400.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jul 13, 2012 5 1550.00 99.5948 99.5948 99.5948 99.5948 8.2500 Total 5 1550.00 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Sep 28, 2012 1 500.00 97.8929 97.8929 97.8929 97.8929 8.2700 Total 1 500.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 