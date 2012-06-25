Jun 25 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 25,178.0 25,178.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 92 92 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 18,100.0 18,100.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 67 67 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 7,078.0 7,078.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 25 25 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 9.15%, 2024 7,200.00 8.36 8.15%, 2022A 2,500.00 8.06 8.79%, 2021 1,400.00 8.33 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 7.80%, NBRD 2013 1,200.00 8.08 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.89%, PFC 2012 850.00 9.89 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 6.95%, NHB 2013 700.00 7.45 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.68%, HDFC 2015* 1 100.00 99.6893 99.6893 99.6893 99.6893 9.7605 9.35%, LICH 2014* 1 200.00 99.5570 99.5570 99.5570 99.5570 9.5020 Total 2 300.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2013* 2 290.00 113.9947 113.9652 113.9947 113.9754 9.6664 Total 2 290.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.27%, 2013 1 250.00 99.2000 99.2000 99.2000 99.2000 7.9753 7.17%, 2015 1 50.00 97.8000 97.8000 97.8000 97.8000 8.0163 7.38%, 2015 1 150.00 98.1872 98.1872 98.1872 98.1872 8.0300 7.83%, 2018 2 500.00 98.0500 98.0500 98.0500 98.0500 8.2561 8.19%, 2020 5 1300.00 100.1850 100.0400 100.1800 100.1463 8.1622 8.79%, 2021 6 1400.00 103.1500 102.8400 102.8400 102.9209 8.3320 8.15%, 2022A 7 2500.00 100.6200 100.5600 100.6150 100.6020 8.0600 9.15%, 2024 28 7200.00 106.1000 105.8300 105.9200 106.0032 8.3603 8.28%, 2027 2 100.00 98.6250 98.5700 98.5700 98.5975 8.4428 8.97%, 2030 3 600.00 104.1350 104.1000 104.1350 104.1321 8.5206 8.83%, 2041 4 500.00 102.2000 102.1000 102.1000 102.1480 8.6273 Total 60 14550.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.44%, EXIM 2014* 1 500.00 99.7116 99.7116 99.7116 99.7116 9.5263 7.80%, NBRD 2013* 1 1200.00 99.6463 99.6463 99.6463 99.6463 8.0818 9.55%, NBRD 2014* 2 645.00 99.7901 99.6459 99.7901 99.7342 9.6739 9.65%, NBRD 2014D* 1 100.00 100.2959 100.2959 100.2959 100.2959 9.4417 9.50%, NBRD 2015* 2 200.00 100.2987 100.2974 100.2974 100.2981 9.3700 6.95%, NHB 2013* 1 700.00 99.5574 99.5574 99.5574 99.5574 7.4472 7.55%, NHB 2013* 1 50.00 97.7965 97.7965 97.7965 97.7965 9.8288 8.50%, NHB 2013* 1 390.00 99.2965 99.2965 99.2965 99.2965 8.9630 9.40%, NHB 2015* 2 150.00 100.1001 100.1001 100.1001 100.1001 9.2946 9.61%, NHB 2015* 1 500.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 9.5780 9.38%, SIDB 2015* 1 250.00 99.8872 99.8872 99.8872 99.8872 9.3759 Total 14 4685.00 Institutions Zero Coupon Bond ----------------------------- 0.00%, IDFC 2012K* 1 250.00 98.7015 98.7015 98.7015 98.7015 9.9767 Total 1 250.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.00%, NTPC 2023* 1 50.00 98.8701 98.8701 98.8701 98.8701 9.1484 7.89%, PFC 2012* 1 850.00 99.4900 99.4900 99.4900 99.4900 9.8857 9.55%, PFC 2015* 1 250.00 99.9873 99.9873 99.9873 99.9873 9.4946 9.52%, PFC 2017* 1 250.00 99.8433 99.8433 99.8433 99.8433 9.3422 9.64%, PGC 2015* 1 150.00 100.7623 100.7623 100.7623 100.7623 9.3200 9.48%, RECL 2021 1 3.00 101.0886 101.0886 101.0886 101.0886 9.2807 Total 6 1553.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.95%, MAH 2022 1 50.00 100.7157 100.7157 100.7157 100.7157 8.8350 8.89%, TN 2022 1 50.00 100.5400 100.5400 100.5400 100.5400 8.8071 Total 2 100.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Sep 21, 2012 1 500.00 98.0692 98.0692 98.0692 98.0692 8.2600 Jun 29, 2012 2 750.00 99.9321 99.9321 99.9321 99.9321 8.2668 Total 3 1250.00 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 21, 2012 1 1000.00 96.1684 96.1684 96.1684 96.1684 8.1700 Sep 28, 2012 1 1200.00 97.9195 97.9195 97.9195 97.9195 8.2502 Total 2 2200.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 