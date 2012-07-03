Jul 3 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 21,678.0 32,016.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 71 95 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 18,370.0 27,808.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 43 60 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 3,308.0 4,208.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 28 35 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.07%, 2017A 2,870.00 8.07 9.15%, 2024 2,850.00 8.42 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 03, 2013 2,500.00 8.08 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.66%, HDFC 2012 600.00 9.42 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.60%, HDFC 2012 500.00 9.67 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.75%, LICH 2015 258.00 9.77 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.60%, HDFC 2012* 1 500.00 99.9521 99.9521 99.9521 99.9521 9.6682 9.66%, HDFC 2012* 1 600.00 99.9908 99.9908 99.9908 99.9908 9.4215 9.90%, HDFC 2012* 1 200.00 99.8826 99.8826 99.8826 99.8826 9.9143 9.85%, HDFC 2015A* 1 150.00 100.2110 100.2110 100.2110 100.2110 9.7500 9.55%, HIND 2022* 2 150.00 99.1297 99.1297 99.1297 99.1297 9.6750 8.20%, LICH 2012A* 1 50.00 99.6389 99.6389 99.6389 99.6389 9.6672 9.62%, LICH 2015 2 50.00 99.4984 99.4984 99.4984 99.4984 9.8048 9.75%, LICH 2015* 2 258.00 100.0012 100.0012 100.0012 100.0012 9.7700 9.56%, LICH 2017* 1 50.00 99.1148 99.1148 99.1148 99.1148 9.7666 9.70%, LICH 2017 1 35.00 99.9000 99.9000 99.9000 99.9000 9.7080 Total 13 2043.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- DSPM 2012B (RESET) 2 2.00 102.8100 102.8100 102.8100 102.8100 20.7501 0.00%, HDFC 2012* 1 200.00 123.8635 123.8635 123.8635 123.8635 9.4566 Total 3 202.00 NBFC Perpetual Bond ------------------- TISC (RESET)* 1 250.00 106.7445 106.7445 106.7445 106.7445 10.5801 Total 1 250.00 Central Government Floating Rate Bond ------------------------------------- FRB 2020 (RESET)** 2 750.00 93.8100 93.8100 93.8100 93.8100 9.3745 Total 2 750.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.07%, 2017A 2 2870.00 100.0100 100.0100 100.0100 100.0100 8.0674 8.19%, 2020 5 1050.00 99.8200 99.7600 99.7900 99.7838 8.2281 8.79%, 2021 2 150.00 102.8500 102.8400 102.8500 102.8467 8.3423 9.15%, 2024 8 2850.00 105.7325 105.4550 105.7325 105.5608 8.4152 8.24%, 2027 1 50.00 98.1100 98.1100 98.1100 98.1100 8.4660 8.26%, 2027 1 50.00 98.0400 98.0400 98.0400 98.0400 8.4916 8.28%, 2027 2 150.00 98.5000 98.5000 98.5000 98.5000 8.4546 8.97%, 2030 2 200.00 103.9000 103.9000 103.9000 103.9000 8.5446 8.83%, 2041 2 250.00 101.9000 101.8600 101.8600 101.8840 8.6514 Total 25 7620.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.00%, EXIM 2019* 1 100.00 99.3768 99.3768 99.3768 99.3768 9.1211 9.50%, NBRD 2015* 1 100.00 100.1901 100.1901 100.1901 100.1901 9.4100 9.40%, SIDB 2014* 1 50.00 99.9111 99.9111 99.9111 99.9111 9.4270 9.55%, SIDB 2015 1 13.00 100.3180 100.3180 100.3180 100.3180 9.3700 Total 4 263.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.70%, HPCL 2013* 1 50.00 98.4045 98.4045 98.4045 98.4045 9.8562 7.00%, IOC 2012* 1 150.00 99.8851 99.8851 99.8851 99.8851 9.5026 7.89%, PFC 2012* 2 100.00 99.5828 99.5828 99.5828 99.5828 9.6704 9.46%, PFC 2015* 1 100.00 99.8448 99.8448 99.8448 99.8448 9.5000 10.10%, PGC 2015* 1 100.00 102.0067 102.0067 102.0067 102.0067 9.2800 9.35%, RECL 2022* 1 50.00 99.8532 99.8532 99.8532 99.8532 9.3650 Total 7 550.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.15%, KER 2022 1 100.00 101.6695 101.6695 101.6695 101.6695 8.8900 Total 1 100.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Sep 07, 2012 2 1500.00 98.5434 98.5434 98.5434 98.5434 8.3003 Total 2 1500.00 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 21, 2012 2 1750.00 96.3040 96.3040 96.3040 96.3040 8.2401 Total 2 1750.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 03, 2013 3 2500.00 93.7141 93.7141 93.7141 93.7141 8.0800 Feb 08, 2013 2 2000.00 95.3325 95.3325 95.3325 95.3325 8.1600 May 17, 2013 5 1600.00 93.4427 93.4276 93.4427 93.4323 8.0938 Jun 28, 2013 1 550.00 92.6632 92.6632 92.6632 92.6632 8.0500 Total 11 6650.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. ** Coupon for Government Floating Rate Bond assumed to be follows : Sectype Security Issue Name Coupon GF CG2020 RESET 8.30% Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com