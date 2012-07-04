Jul 4 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 29,763.4 61,779.9 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 103 198 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 23,113.4 50,921.9 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 67 127 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 6,650.0 10,858.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 36 71 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.19%, 2020 3,750.00 8.21 9.15%, 2024 3,550.00 8.39 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 03, 2013 4,050.00 8.07 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.46%, PFC 2015 1,250.00 9.48 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.4437%, IDFC 2014 750.00 9.46 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.55%, PFC 2015 750.00 9.49 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.70%, HDFC 2015A* 2 150.00 99.8072 99.8072 99.8072 99.8072 9.7500 9.85%, HDFC 2015A* 3 200.00 100.2354 100.2342 100.2342 100.2348 9.7400 9.55%, HDFC 2017* 1 100.00 99.5449 99.5449 99.5449 99.5449 9.6600 9.70%, HDFC 2017A* 1 150.00 100.1005 100.1005 100.1005 100.1005 9.6600 10.20%, LICH 2013* 1 100.00 100.1483 100.1483 100.1483 100.1483 9.9856 9.62%, LICH 2015* 4 600.00 99.5221 99.5217 99.5217 99.5219 9.7948 Total 12 1300.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2013* 2 250.00 114.4766 114.4766 114.4766 114.4766 9.4946 Total 2 250.00 Central Government Floating Rate Bond ------------------------------------- FRB 2020 (RESET)** 1 300.00 93.9000 93.9000 93.9000 93.9000 9.3584 Total 1 300.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.17%, 2015 2 150.00 97.7900 97.7700 97.7900 97.7833 8.0281 7.99%, 2017 4 2700.00 99.2500 99.1500 99.2000 99.1981 8.1879 5.69%, 2018 1 250.00 87.8000 87.8000 87.8000 87.8000 8.2318 7.83%, 2018 1 250.00 98.1200 98.1200 98.1200 98.1200 8.2418 8.19%, 2020 10 3750.00 99.9400 99.7800 99.9400 99.8593 8.2146 7.80%, 2021 2 150.00 96.6086 96.6086 96.6086 96.6086 8.3500 8.79%, 2021 2 300.00 102.9500 102.8700 102.9500 102.8833 8.3367 8.15%, 2022 2 200.00 99.8850 99.8800 99.8800 99.8825 8.1642 9.15%, 2024 14 3550.00 105.8700 105.5400 105.8500 105.7987 8.3850 8.28%, 2027 2 100.00 98.6700 98.6700 98.6700 98.6700 8.4343 8.97%, 2030 2 150.00 104.0500 104.0200 104.0200 104.0300 8.5308 8.83%, 2041 3 500.00 102.0000 101.9500 102.0000 101.9750 8.6429 Total 45 12050.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.5850%, IDFC 2013 1 250.00 99.7438 99.7438 99.7438 99.7438 9.8110 9.4437%, IDFC 2014 1 750.00 99.6608 99.6608 99.6608 99.6608 9.4636 9.82%, IDFC 2017* 1 250.00 100.1568 100.1568 100.1568 100.1568 9.6932 9.55%, NBRD 2014* 1 250.00 99.8317 99.8317 99.8317 99.8317 9.6260 9.6550%, NBRD 2014 1 100.00 100.3074 100.3074 100.3074 100.3074 9.4405 9.50%, NBRD 2015* 3 400.00 100.2616 100.2504 100.2616 100.2532 9.3838 Total 8 2000.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.35%, IOC 2017* 2 250.00 100.1138 100.1138 100.1138 100.1138 9.2884 8.49%, IRFC 2014* 1 150.00 98.8623 98.8623 98.8623 98.8623 9.1969 9.46%, PFC 2015* 5 1250.00 99.8918 99.8910 99.8910 99.8915 9.4800 9.55%, PFC 2015* 3 750.00 100.0079 99.9970 99.9970 100.0043 9.4859 9.62%, PFC 2016* 1 100.00 100.5177 100.5177 100.5177 100.5177 9.4500 9.64%, PFC 2016* 1 250.00 100.5273 100.5273 100.5273 100.5273 9.4458 10.90%, RECL 2013* 1 350.00 101.2088 101.2088 101.2088 101.2088 9.6211 Total 14 3100.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.90%, AP 2022 1 100.00 100.2500 100.2500 100.2500 100.2500 8.8617 8.88%, GUJ 2022 1 100.00 100.1200 100.1200 100.1200 100.1200 8.8596 8.91%, HP 2022 2 300.00 100.1956 100.1956 100.1956 100.1956 8.8800 9.15%, KER 2022 1 90.00 101.6200 101.6200 101.6200 101.6200 8.8975 9.17%, UP 2022 3 450.00 101.7986 101.6674 101.7986 101.7549 8.8967 Total 8 1040.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Aug 31, 2012 1 1066.80 98.7265 98.7265 98.7265 98.7265 8.2601 Total 1 1066.80 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 21, 2012 1 250.00 96.3422 96.3422 96.3422 96.3422 8.1999 Total 1 250.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 03, 2013 3 4050.00 93.7481 93.7356 93.7481 93.7388 8.0727 May 17, 2013 2 1150.00 93.4848 93.4772 93.4772 93.4838 8.0512 Apr 19, 2013 2 950.00 94.0136 94.0136 94.0136 94.0136 8.0700 Jul 27, 2012 2 1478.30 99.5040 99.5016 99.5016 99.5027 8.2913 May 31, 2013 2 778.30 93.2078 93.2078 93.2078 93.2078 8.0600 Total 11 8406.60 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. ** Coupon for Government Floating Rate Bond assumed to be follows : Sectype Security Issue Name Coupon GF CG2020 RESET 8.30%