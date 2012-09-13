Sep 13 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 52,028.3 154,368.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 122 482 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 43,758.3 115,868.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 75 295 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 8,270.0 38,500.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 47 187 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.33%, 2026 16,300.00 8.31 8.15%, 2022A 9,150.00 8.19 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 15, 2013 6,958.20 8.12 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.40%, LICH 2012 1,000.00 8.95 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.48%, RECL 2021 730.00 9.18 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.75%, IRFC 2013 635.00 9.07 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.32%, HDFC 2012* 1 150.00 99.9577 99.9577 99.9577 99.9577 9.0697 8.40%, HDFC 2014* 1 100.00 97.7419 97.7419 97.7419 97.7419 9.5208 9.60%, HDFC 2015A* 1 250.00 100.1421 100.1421 100.1421 100.1421 9.5250 9.55%, HIND 2022* 1 250.00 99.4360 99.4360 99.4360 99.4360 9.6200 9.40%, LICH 2012* 2 1000.00 100.0033 99.9989 100.0033 100.0011 8.9512 9.75%, LICH 2015* 1 100.00 100.5053 100.5053 100.5053 100.5053 9.5500 8.40%, SUNF 2012A* 1 50.00 99.7767 99.7767 99.7767 99.7767 9.2438 2.00%, TML 2014* 1 250.00 122.1105 122.1105 122.1105 122.1105 8.8814 5.00%, TRE 2015* 1 200.00 110.7178 110.7178 110.7178 110.7178 10.2700 Total 10 2350.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITF 2012B (RESET) 1 5.00 122.2800 122.2800 122.2800 122.2800 13.0108 Total 1 5.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.99%, 2017 1 50.00 99.1000 99.1000 99.1000 99.1000 8.2152 8.07%, 2017A 5 1900.00 99.5250 99.4600 99.4600 99.4970 8.1939 8.24%, 2018 1 100.00 100.0300 100.0300 100.0300 100.0300 8.2301 8.19%, 2020 1 250.00 99.5200 99.5200 99.5200 99.5200 8.2752 8.15%, 2022A 15 9150.00 99.8100 99.7000 99.7400 99.7448 8.1854 9.15%, 2024 1 100.00 105.8800 105.8800 105.8800 105.8800 8.3677 8.33%, 2026 31 16300.00 100.1550 100.0100 100.1000 100.1025 8.3150 8.28%, 2027 4 1300.00 98.6600 98.6450 98.6600 98.6517 8.4397 8.97%, 2030 2 300.00 103.9500 103.8300 103.8300 103.9300 8.5384 8.83%, 2041 2 300.00 102.6000 102.6000 102.6000 102.6000 8.5837 Total 63 29750.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.15%, EXIM 2015* 1 250.00 100.2548 100.2548 100.2548 100.2548 9.0239 9.14%, EXIM 2022* 2 200.00 100.2447 100.2447 100.2447 100.2447 9.0900 9.44%, IDFC 2014* 2 500.00 100.1628 100.1198 100.1198 100.1413 9.3475 9.35%, IDFC 2015* 1 250.00 100.0132 100.0132 100.0132 100.0132 9.3300 9.53%, NBRD 2014* 1 50.00 100.5156 100.5156 100.5156 100.5156 9.1100 9.48%, NBRD 2014A* 1 200.00 100.4604 100.4604 100.4604 100.4604 9.2001 Total 8 1450.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.75%, IRFC 2013* 1 635.00 99.8997 99.8997 99.8997 99.8997 9.0686 9.55%, PFC 2015* 2 500.00 100.7059 100.6854 100.6854 100.6957 9.1465 9.27%, PFC 2017* 3 350.00 100.2641 100.2246 100.2246 100.2359 9.1971 9.18%, PFC 2021* 1 50.00 99.9200 99.9200 99.9200 99.9200 9.1713 9.29%, PFC 2022* 1 100.00 100.4762 100.4762 100.4762 100.4762 9.2059 9.64%, PGC 2015* 1 100.00 101.3489 101.3489 101.3489 101.3489 9.0200 8.84%, PGC 2015A* 1 500.00 99.5455 99.5455 99.5455 99.5455 8.9916 9.25%, RECL 2017* 2 150.00 100.2700 100.2700 100.2700 100.2700 9.1700 9.28%, RECL 2017* 3 600.00 100.2224 100.2048 100.2224 100.2114 9.1789 9.40%, RECL 2017* 3 350.00 100.7779 100.7410 100.7779 100.7515 9.1821 9.48%, RECL 2021* 3 730.00 101.7665 101.6481 101.7665 101.6935 9.1821 9.35%, RECL 2022* 7 400.00 101.0516 101.0199 101.0516 101.0397 9.1669 Total 28 4465.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.91%, MAH 2022 1 150.00 100.0900 100.0900 100.0900 100.0900 8.8955 8.92%, TN 2022A 1 250.00 100.2100 100.2100 100.2100 100.2100 8.8853 Total 2 400.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 15, 2013 4 6958.20 96.1100 96.1041 96.1041 96.1081 8.1213 Jan 18, 2013 1 2300.00 97.2701 97.2701 97.2701 97.2701 8.1300 Total 5 9258.20 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 02, 2012 1 500.00 98.9243 98.9243 98.9243 98.9243 8.1000 Sep 06, 2013 1 100.00 92.7263 92.7263 92.7263 92.7263 8.0201 Apr 19, 2013 2 1450.00 95.3867 95.3867 95.3867 95.3867 8.1350 Sep 21, 2012 1 2300.00 99.8430 99.8430 99.8430 99.8430 8.1993 Total 5 4350.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 