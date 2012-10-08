Oct 8 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 20,456.3 20,456.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 80 80 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 11,000.3 11,000.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 43 43 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 9,456.0 9,456.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 37 37 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.33%, 2026 2,500.00 8.25 8.97%, 2030 1,200.00 8.40 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 19, 2013 1,400.00 8.06 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.35%, RECL 2022 2,600.00 8.92 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.60%, EXIM 2014 1,250.00 9.55 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.60%, HDFC 2015A 1,000.00 9.25 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.60%, HDFC 2015A* 3 1000.00 100.7788 100.7773 100.7773 100.7777 9.2500 9.55%, HIND 2022A* 2 450.00 100.9968 100.8725 100.9968 100.9277 9.3811 9.62%, LICH 2015* 1 250.00 100.6991 100.6991 100.6991 100.6991 9.2551 9.80%, LICH 2015* 1 50.00 100.9850 100.9850 100.9850 100.9850 9.2399 9.30%, LICH 2022* 1 50.00 101.2151 101.2151 101.2151 101.2151 9.1000 11.45%, RIL 2013* 1 300.00 102.6759 102.6759 102.6759 102.6759 8.7743 Total 9 2100.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2016* 1 100.00 115.9039 115.9039 115.9039 115.9039 9.0072 Total 1 100.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.17%, 2015 2 300.00 98.0600 98.0600 98.0600 98.0600 7.9814 7.49%, 2017 1 50.00 97.3400 97.3400 97.3400 97.3400 8.2055 8.07%, 2017A 4 600.00 99.7000 99.6800 99.6800 99.6933 8.1442 7.83%, 2018 1 50.00 98.2000 98.2000 98.2000 98.2000 8.2431 6.35%, 2020 1 50.00 89.2500 89.2500 89.2500 89.2500 8.3579 8.19%, 2020 1 250.00 99.9100 99.9100 99.9100 99.9100 8.2029 8.15%, 2022A 3 600.00 99.9800 99.9600 99.9800 99.9717 8.1515 9.15%, 2024 1 250.00 106.2500 106.2500 106.2500 106.2500 8.3187 8.33%, 2026 9 2500.00 100.7000 100.5500 100.6825 100.6383 8.2489 8.97%, 2030 3 1200.00 105.3400 105.2600 105.3400 105.2692 8.3973 8.83%, 2041 6 850.00 104.4350 104.4000 104.4300 104.4185 8.4192 Total 32 6700.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.60%, EXIM 2014* 2 1250.00 100.0472 100.0472 100.0472 100.0472 9.5532 9.6550%, NBRD 2014 3 150.00 101.4986 101.4806 101.4986 101.4866 8.8012 9.38%, NBRD 2015A* 2 800.00 101.0232 101.0232 101.0232 101.0232 8.8107 9.38%, SIDB 2014A* 2 400.00 101.0905 101.0506 101.0905 101.0706 8.7798 Total 9 2600.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.46%, IRFC 2014* 1 250.00 99.8517 99.8517 99.8517 99.8517 8.5903 9.63%, PFC 2014* 3 750.00 101.3845 101.3272 101.3845 101.3654 8.8689 7.60%, PFC 2015 1 6.00 96.1600 96.1600 96.1600 96.1600 8.9940 9.46%, PFC 2015* 2 450.00 101.1354 101.1354 101.1354 101.1354 8.9000 9.36%, PFC 2021* 1 250.00 102.3355 102.3355 102.3355 102.3355 8.9500 9.25%, RECL 2017* 1 250.00 101.2801 101.2801 101.2801 101.2801 8.9000 9.40%, RECL 2017* 1 100.00 101.7926 101.7926 101.7926 101.7926 8.9000 9.35%, RECL 2022* 8 2600.00 102.7867 102.4666 102.7867 102.6229 8.9156 Total 18 4656.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.71%, GUJ 2016 1 250.00 100.2500 100.2500 100.2500 100.2500 8.6289 8.91%, GUJ 2022 1 120.30 100.4900 100.4900 100.4900 100.4900 8.8317 8.91%, MAH 2022 1 100.00 100.5391 100.5391 100.5391 100.5391 8.8250 8.86%, TN 2022 1 50.00 100.2000 100.2000 100.2000 100.2000 8.8290 8.93%, UP 2022A 1 30.00 100.5600 100.5600 100.5600 100.5600 8.8417 Total 5 550.30 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 21, 2012 1 100.00 98.4136 98.4136 98.4136 98.4136 8.0599 Total 1 100.00 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 01, 2013 1 750.00 96.9500 96.9500 96.9500 96.9500 8.0299 Total 1 750.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 02, 2012 1 500.00 99.4741 99.4741 99.4741 99.4741 8.0403 Apr 19, 2013 2 1400.00 95.9327 95.9327 95.9327 95.9327 8.0599 Jul 26, 2013 1 1000.00 94.0237 94.0237 94.0237 94.0237 8.0000 Total 4 2900.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 