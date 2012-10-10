Oct 10 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 36,241.7 88,860.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 104 298 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 16,291.7 48,533.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 52 148 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 19,950.0 40,327.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 52 150 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.33%, 2026 5,285.00 8.25 8.07%, 2017A 4,800.00 8.13 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 04, 2013 1,291.70 7.93 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.60%, EXIM 2014 4,250.00 9.56 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 10.00%, AAG 2022 4,000.00 10.02 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.75%, HDFC 2016A 2,750.00 9.27 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 10.00%, AAG 2022* 1 4000.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 10.0193 9.90%, HDFC 2012* 1 500.00 100.0829 100.0829 100.0829 100.0829 8.6924 9.58%, HDFC 2015* 1 250.00 100.8207 100.8207 100.8207 100.8207 9.2250 9.60%, HDFC 2015A* 2 750.00 100.8467 100.8346 100.8346 100.8427 9.2217 9.75%, HDFC 2016A* 9 2750.00 101.5157 101.4957 101.5157 101.5048 9.2666 9.55%, HIND 2022A* 3 500.00 101.1207 101.1207 101.1207 101.1207 9.3500 8.28%, LICH 2015* 1 300.00 97.7437 97.7437 97.7437 97.7437 9.2250 9.75%, LICH 2015B* 1 250.00 101.2578 101.2578 101.2578 101.2578 9.2250 9.30%, LICH 2022* 1 50.00 101.3413 101.3413 101.3413 101.3413 9.0800 2.00%, TISC 2022* 1 50.00 87.3064 87.3064 87.3064 87.3064 9.8800 2.00%, TML 2014* 1 50.00 123.3510 123.3510 123.3510 123.3510 8.5464 Total 22 9450.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.17%, 2015 5 1200.00 98.1200 98.0800 98.1200 98.1067 7.9631 7.49%, 2017 1 330.00 97.4000 97.4000 97.4000 97.4000 8.1901 7.99%, 2017 1 75.00 99.3500 99.3500 99.3500 99.3500 8.1528 8.07%, 2017A 9 4800.00 99.7950 99.6200 99.7500 99.7444 8.1311 7.83%, 2018 1 65.00 98.3000 98.3000 98.3000 98.3000 8.2204 8.19%, 2020 2 300.00 99.9400 99.9350 99.9400 99.9358 8.1981 7.80%, 2021 1 50.00 96.9900 96.9900 96.9900 96.9900 8.3006 8.79%, 2021 1 50.00 103.1800 103.1800 103.1800 103.1800 8.2828 8.15%, 2022A 4 985.00 99.9950 99.9475 99.9475 99.9788 8.1505 9.15%, 2024 3 450.00 106.2300 106.2300 106.2300 106.2300 8.3211 8.33%, 2026 16 5285.00 100.7200 100.6200 100.6600 100.6643 8.2458 8.28%, 2027 1 150.00 99.4200 99.4200 99.4200 99.4200 8.3477 8.28%, 2032 1 100.00 98.8300 98.8300 98.8300 98.8300 8.4015 8.33%, 2036 2 150.00 99.0950 99.0950 99.0950 99.0950 8.4170 8.83%, 2041 1 50.00 104.3500 104.3500 104.3500 104.3500 8.4253 Total 49 14040.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.60%, EXIM 2014* 4 4250.00 100.0464 100.0427 100.0427 100.0436 9.5566 9.07%, EXIM 2017* 1 250.00 100.9950 100.9950 100.9950 100.9950 8.8000 9.82%, IDFC 2013* 1 100.00 101.0205 101.0205 101.0205 101.0205 8.5046 9.37%, IDFC 2015* 4 550.00 101.0691 101.0691 101.0691 101.0691 8.9000 Total 10 5150.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.63%, PFC 2014* 2 1650.00 101.4407 101.3248 101.4407 101.3318 8.8852 9.01%, PFC 2017* 1 250.00 100.4500 100.4500 100.4500 100.4500 8.7542 11.25%, PFC 2018* 1 100.00 110.5245 110.5245 110.5245 110.5245 8.9245 9.70%, PFC 2018* 2 350.00 103.4552 103.4552 103.4552 103.4552 8.9254 8.80%, PGC 2013* 1 200.00 100.1026 100.1026 100.1026 100.1026 8.6720 8.45%, RECL 2015* 2 200.00 99.1995 99.1995 99.1995 99.1995 8.7890 9.25%, RECL 2017* 4 900.00 101.3932 101.3173 101.3932 101.3595 8.8789 9.40%, RECL 2017* 1 500.00 101.8659 101.8659 101.8659 101.8659 8.8800 9.85%, RECL 2017* 1 100.00 103.6249 103.6249 103.6249 103.6249 8.9051 9.35%, RECL 2022* 5 1100.00 102.7849 102.4640 102.5282 102.6337 8.9136 Total 20 5350.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 03, 2013 1 710.00 95.7201 95.7201 95.7201 95.7201 8.0001 Oct 04, 2013 1 1291.70 92.7834 92.7834 92.7834 92.7834 7.9300 Jun 28, 2013 1 250.00 94.6086 94.6086 94.6086 94.6086 8.0000 Total 3 2251.70 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 