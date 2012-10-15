Oct 15 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 18,961.7 18,961.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 82 82 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 14,536.7 14,536.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 58 58 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 4,425.0 4,425.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 24 24 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.33%, 2026 3,149.00 8.25 8.15%, 2022A 2,749.00 8.17 7.27%, 2013 1,000.00 7.94 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.62%, PFC 2017 500.00 9.16 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.75%, HDFC 2016A 500.00 9.19 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.60%, NBRD 2014A 500.00 9.55 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.90%, HDFC 2014* 1 50.00 100.7658 100.7658 100.7658 100.7658 9.2100 9.60%, HDFC 2015A* 2 150.00 101.0075 100.9609 101.0075 100.9764 9.1633 9.75%, HDFC 2016A* 1 500.00 101.7513 101.7513 101.7513 101.7513 9.1932 9.30%, HDFC 2017* 2 200.00 100.4308 100.3921 100.4308 100.4115 9.1850 9.70%, HDFC 2017A* 1 50.00 100.7800 100.7800 100.7800 100.7800 9.4516 9.75%, LICH 2015* 1 150.00 101.3953 101.3953 101.3953 101.3953 9.1900 9.57%, LICH 2017* 2 250.00 101.3103 101.3103 101.3103 101.3103 9.2100 Total 10 1350.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.27%, 2013 1 1000.00 99.4280 99.4280 99.4280 99.4280 7.9400 10.47%, 2015 2 400.00 105.1397 105.1397 105.1397 105.1397 7.9900 7.49%, 2017 1 662.50 97.3800 97.3800 97.3800 97.3800 8.1979 8.07%, 2017A 4 800.00 99.7650 99.6700 99.6700 99.7575 8.1279 7.83%, 2018 1 135.50 98.2400 98.2400 98.2400 98.2400 8.2347 8.24%, 2018 1 550.00 100.1800 100.1800 100.1800 100.1800 8.1982 8.19%, 2020 1 50.00 99.9600 99.9600 99.9600 99.9600 8.1936 8.15%, 2022A 9 2749.00 99.9400 99.8250 99.9050 99.8759 8.1662 8.20%, 2025 1 100.00 99.8950 99.8950 99.8950 99.8950 8.2122 8.33%, 2026 12 3149.00 100.6850 100.5400 100.5450 100.6276 8.2502 8.28%, 2027 1 50.00 99.5050 99.5050 99.5050 99.5050 8.3374 8.97%, 2030 2 200.00 105.5300 105.4400 105.4400 105.4625 8.3770 8.28%, 2032 2 200.00 98.9100 98.9100 98.9100 98.9100 8.3929 8.33%, 2036 2 150.00 99.2700 99.2100 99.2100 99.2300 8.4038 8.83%, 2041 3 450.00 104.4600 104.4300 104.4600 104.4511 8.4164 Total 43 10646.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.45%, EXIM 2015A* 1 350.00 99.4648 99.4648 99.4648 99.4648 8.6600 9.00%, EXIM 2019* 1 50.00 101.5535 101.5535 101.5535 101.5535 8.6574 9.04%, EXIM 2022* 1 50.00 100.9076 100.9076 100.9076 100.9076 8.8900 9.6550%, NBRD 2014 1 150.00 101.7649 101.7649 101.7649 101.7649 8.6429 9.70%, NBRD 2014* 1 100.00 101.3285 101.3285 101.3285 101.3285 8.7500 9.60%, NBRD 2014A* 1 500.00 100.0296 100.0296 100.0296 100.0296 9.5543 Total 6 1200.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.43%, PFC 2013* 1 450.00 100.6792 100.6792 100.6792 100.6792 8.6217 9.01%, PFC 2017* 1 50.00 100.6259 100.6259 100.6259 100.6259 8.7089 9.62%, PFC 2017* 1 500.00 101.0493 101.0493 101.0493 101.0493 9.1610 8.84%, PGC 2014A* 1 325.00 100.2535 100.2535 100.2535 100.2535 8.6810 8.80%, PGC 2015* 1 50.00 100.5894 100.5894 100.5894 100.5894 8.5600 9.38%, RECL 2016* 1 50.00 101.6925 101.6925 101.6925 101.6925 8.8300 9.40%, RECL 2017* 1 350.00 101.9155 101.9155 101.9155 101.9155 8.8650 9.35%, RECL 2022* 1 100.00 102.6846 102.6846 102.6846 102.6846 8.9050 Total 8 1875.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.91%, GUJ 2022 1 250.00 100.4339 100.4339 100.4339 100.4339 8.8400 8.93%, HARY 2022A 1 100.00 100.5683 100.5683 100.5683 100.5683 8.8400 8.92%, KER 2022 1 50.00 100.4850 100.4850 100.4850 100.4850 8.8415 8.74%, KRN 2016 2 650.00 100.3800 100.3800 100.3800 100.3800 8.6159 7.91%, MAH 2016 1 100.00 97.8300 97.8300 97.8300 97.8300 8.6253 8.90%, MAH 2022 1 250.00 100.3925 100.3925 100.3925 100.3925 8.8380 8.92%, RAJ 2022A 1 250.00 100.4825 100.4825 100.4825 100.4825 8.8425 Total 8 1650.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 01, 2013 2 300.00 97.0914 97.0914 97.0914 97.0914 8.0400 Jan 04, 2013 1 250.00 98.2599 98.2599 98.2599 98.2599 8.0798 Dec 07, 2012 1 500.00 98.8662 98.8662 98.8662 98.8662 8.0497 Nov 09, 2012 1 500.00 99.4735 99.4735 99.4735 99.4735 8.0496 Nov 23, 2012 1 640.70 99.1689 99.1689 99.1689 99.1689 8.0498 Total 6 2190.70 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 14, 2012 1 50.00 98.7155 98.7155 98.7155 98.7155 8.0499 Total 1 50.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 