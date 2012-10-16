Oct 16 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 35,010.0 53,971.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 116 198 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 22,849.5 37,386.2 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 53 111 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 12,160.5 16,585.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 63 87 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.15%, 2022A 3,450.00 8.16 8.19%, 2020 2,600.00 8.20 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 19, 2012 2,949.50 8.11 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.70%, LICH 2016 1,750.00 9.20 Institutions Zero Coupon Bond ----------------------------- 0.00%, IDFC 2013 1,500.00 8.76 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.38%, RECL 2016 1,000.00 8.79 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.30%, HDFC 2017* 1 250.00 100.4682 100.4682 100.4682 100.4682 9.1700 9.20%, HDFC 2017A* 2 300.00 100.1263 100.0490 100.0490 100.1134 9.1633 9.60%, HDFC 2017A* 1 500.00 101.3228 101.3228 101.3228 101.3228 9.2135 9.70%, HDFC 2017A* 1 250.00 101.8152 101.8152 101.8152 101.8152 9.1700 9.55%, HIND 2022* 1 100.00 101.3653 101.3653 101.3653 101.3653 9.3050 9.55%, HIND 2022A* 2 300.00 101.5875 101.3995 101.5875 101.5562 9.2800 7.30%, LICH 2013* 1 50.00 98.9532 98.9532 98.9532 98.9532 9.1813 8.40%, LICH 2013* 1 50.00 99.3980 99.3980 99.3980 99.3980 9.1159 9.80%, LICH 2013* 1 250.00 100.6056 100.6056 100.6056 100.6056 9.0357 8.48%, LICH 2013A* 2 450.00 99.5193 99.5193 99.5193 99.5193 9.0116 9.80%, LICH 2014A* 3 250.00 100.8974 100.8974 100.8974 100.8974 9.2000 9.70%, LICH 2016* 3 1750.00 101.5856 101.5756 101.5756 101.5793 9.1951 9.75%, LICH 2016* 1 100.00 101.7508 101.7508 101.7508 101.7508 9.1930 9.57%, LICH 2017* 2 300.00 101.4626 101.4449 101.4626 101.4508 9.1733 9.30%, PNBH 2012* 1 50.00 100.0524 100.0524 100.0524 100.0524 9.1209 2.00%, TISC 2022* 1 100.00 87.8337 87.8337 87.8337 87.8337 9.8200 Total 24 5050.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CTF 2013G (RESET) 2 10.50 109.0000 109.0000 109.0000 109.0000 0.4890 0.00%, HDFC 2013* 2 300.00 118.2247 118.0725 118.0725 118.1740 8.8496 Total 4 310.50 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.07%, 2017A 1 500.00 99.7500 99.7500 99.7500 99.7500 8.1298 8.24%, 2018 1 100.00 100.1750 100.1750 100.1750 100.1750 8.1994 8.19%, 2020 8 2600.00 99.9850 99.9200 99.9500 99.9444 8.1965 8.15%, 2022A 12 3450.00 99.9200 99.8700 99.9100 99.8949 8.1634 8.20%, 2025 1 500.00 99.8200 99.8200 99.8200 99.8200 8.2217 8.33%, 2026 6 1750.00 100.6200 100.5700 100.6200 100.5843 8.2555 8.97%, 2030 4 1050.00 105.4575 105.4000 105.4500 105.4173 8.3817 8.30%, 2040 1 150.00 98.8900 98.8900 98.8900 98.8900 8.4019 8.83%, 2041 2 250.00 104.4700 104.4600 104.4700 104.4640 8.4152 Total 36 10350.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.32%, EXIM 2015* 1 150.00 101.6775 101.6775 101.6775 101.6775 8.5700 9.05%, EXIM 2022* 1 100.00 100.8612 100.8612 100.8612 100.8612 8.8874 9.14%, EXIM 2022* 1 50.00 101.6556 101.6556 101.6556 101.6556 8.8650 9.37%, IDFC 2015* 2 500.00 101.2758 101.2758 101.2758 101.2758 8.8000 9.38%, NBRD 2014* 1 100.00 101.1730 101.1730 101.1730 101.1730 8.6700 9.70%, NBRD 2014* 1 100.00 101.4473 101.4473 101.4473 101.4473 8.6699 9.65%, NBRD 2014D* 1 50.00 101.7516 101.7516 101.7516 101.7516 8.6564 Total 8 1050.00 Institutions Zero Coupon Bond ----------------------------- 0.00%, IDFC 2013* 2 1500.00 96.0179 96.0179 96.0179 96.0179 8.7598 Total 2 1500.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.45%, IRFC 2014* 1 50.00 98.6378 98.6378 98.6378 98.6378 8.4291 8.49%, IRFC 2014* 1 50.00 100.1064 100.1064 100.1064 100.1064 8.4149 8.60%, PFC 2014* 1 50.00 99.7352 99.7352 99.7352 99.7352 8.7300 9.63%, PFC 2014* 1 150.00 101.6276 101.6276 101.6276 101.6276 8.7285 9.01%, PFC 2017* 1 500.00 100.6309 100.6309 100.6309 100.6309 8.7074 9.52%, PFC 2017* 1 250.00 101.1082 101.1082 101.1082 101.1082 8.9712 9.62%, PFC 2017* 2 500.00 101.0743 101.0743 101.0743 101.0743 9.1541 8.95%, PFC 2020* 1 50.00 99.7994 99.7994 99.7994 99.7994 8.9638 8.80%, PGC 2013* 1 250.00 100.1872 100.1872 100.1872 100.1872 8.5676 9.20%, PGC 2021* 1 50.00 101.8298 101.8298 101.8298 101.8298 8.8600 9.25%, PGC 2022A* 1 50.00 102.4517 102.4517 102.4517 102.4517 8.8569 9.30%, PGC 2022A* 2 200.00 102.6704 102.6704 102.6704 102.6704 8.8600 10.90%, RECL 2013* 1 200.00 101.6525 101.6525 101.6525 101.6525 8.6535 9.38%, RECL 2016* 1 1000.00 101.8038 101.8038 101.8038 101.8038 8.7943 9.25%, RECL 2017* 7 550.00 101.5389 101.4825 101.5003 101.5181 8.8355 9.40%, RECL 2017* 2 350.00 102.0093 101.9140 101.9140 101.9412 8.8579 Total 25 4250.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.89%, AP 2022A 1 250.00 100.3650 100.3650 100.3650 100.3650 8.8322 8.90%, AP 2022A 1 250.00 100.4100 100.4100 100.4100 100.4100 8.8331 8.90%, MAH 2022 1 250.00 100.4125 100.4125 100.4125 100.4125 8.8349 7.93%, PUN 2016 1 100.00 97.8930 97.8930 97.8930 97.8930 8.6250 8.93%, PUN 2022 2 350.00 100.5700 100.5679 100.5700 100.5685 8.8399 8.90%, TN 2022 2 200.00 100.4770 100.4500 100.4500 100.4635 8.8271 8.90%, WB 2022 1 350.00 100.1962 100.1962 100.1962 100.1962 8.8700 Total 9 1750.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 04, 2013 1 700.00 98.2812 98.2812 98.2812 98.2812 8.0802 Nov 09, 2012 1 700.00 99.4953 99.4953 99.4953 99.4953 8.0500 Oct 26, 2012 2 2500.00 99.8228 99.8228 99.8228 99.8228 7.1992 Total 4 3900.00 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 01, 2013 1 1000.00 97.1052 97.1052 97.1052 97.1052 8.0600 Apr 12, 2013 1 1400.00 96.2317 96.2317 96.2317 96.2317 8.0751 Total 2 2400.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 19, 2012 1 2949.50 99.9556 99.9556 99.9556 99.9556 8.1066 Sep 20, 2013 1 1500.00 93.1389 93.1389 93.1389 93.1389 7.9550 Total 2 4449.50 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com