Oct 30 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 35,570.0 88,677.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 139 272 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 25,120.0 68,777.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 71 155 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 10,450.0 19,900.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 68 117 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.33%, 2026 6,450.00 8.24 8.15%, 2022A 3,480.00 8.15 8.20%, 2025 3,000.00 8.18 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.35%, RECL 2022 1,050.00 8.92 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.20%, HDFC 2014 1,000.00 9.26 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.48%, RECL 2021 500.00 8.91 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 11.30%, ACC 2013* 1 50.00 102.3624 102.3624 102.3624 102.3624 8.8935 9.60%, HDFC 2013* 1 450.00 100.0306 100.0306 100.0306 100.0306 9.2937 7.95%, HDFC 2014* 1 50.00 98.1700 98.1700 98.1700 98.1700 9.2500 9.20%, HDFC 2014* 1 1000.00 99.8716 99.8716 99.8716 99.8716 9.2600 9.25%, HDFC 2014* 1 400.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 9.2337 9.52%, HDFC 2014* 1 500.00 100.3792 100.3792 100.3792 100.3792 9.2600 9.30%, HDFC 2017* 3 200.00 100.2210 100.1827 100.1827 100.1923 9.2375 9.55%, HIND 2022A* 2 200.00 101.5460 101.1075 101.1075 101.2171 9.3325 9.70%, LICH 2013* 3 200.00 100.0501 100.0501 100.0501 100.0501 9.3149 9.57%, LICH 2017* 2 100.00 101.1737 101.1356 101.1356 101.1547 9.2450 9.56%, LICH 2017A* 1 100.00 100.9463 100.9463 100.9463 100.9463 9.2441 10.20%, TISC 2015* 1 50.00 101.9362 101.9362 101.9362 101.9362 9.2500 Total 18 3300.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2017C* 1 50.00 109.0890 109.0890 109.0890 109.0890 9.0097 Total 1 50.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.07%, 2017A 4 2770.00 99.9623 99.7800 99.7800 99.9557 8.0768 8.19%, 2020 6 1450.00 100.2100 99.9200 99.9300 100.0479 8.1774 8.79%, 2021 6 2740.00 103.4000 103.1000 103.1000 103.3036 8.2627 8.15%, 2022A 13 3480.00 100.2700 99.8400 99.8650 99.9860 8.1500 8.20%, 2025 6 3000.00 100.1400 99.8400 99.8400 100.1050 8.1850 8.33%, 2026 17 6450.00 100.9300 100.5650 100.5650 100.7174 8.2392 8.28%, 2027 1 100.00 99.7000 99.7000 99.7000 99.7000 8.3138 8.97%, 2030 3 600.00 106.1200 105.7400 105.7700 105.9350 8.3279 8.33%, 2036 1 30.00 99.4500 99.4500 99.4500 99.4500 8.3825 8.83%, 2041 6 1000.00 105.2500 104.8200 104.8200 105.0450 8.3638 Total 63 21620.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.25%, EXIM 2012B* 1 300.00 100.0260 100.0260 100.0260 100.0260 8.5656 9.00%, EXIM 2019* 1 200.00 101.3574 101.3574 101.3574 101.3574 8.6971 8.88%, EXIM 2022* 2 500.00 100.0206 99.8275 99.8275 99.8661 8.8940 9.14%, EXIM 2022* 4 350.00 101.5465 101.4189 101.4822 101.4462 8.8957 9.15%, EXIM 2022* 2 250.00 101.6432 101.6432 101.6432 101.6432 8.8800 9.30%, EXIM 2022B* 1 500.00 102.4953 102.4953 102.4953 102.4953 8.8800 9.75%, IDFC 2014B* 1 50.00 101.1370 101.1370 101.1370 101.1370 8.9399 9.8680%, IDFC 2017 1 350.00 100.7301 100.7301 100.7301 100.7301 9.5835 Total 13 2500.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.75%, IRFC 2013* 1 250.00 100.0159 100.0159 100.0159 100.0159 8.7474 8.84%, NTPC 2022* 1 50.00 100.2025 100.2025 100.2025 100.2025 8.8000 8.50%, PFC 2014* 2 100.00 99.4534 99.4534 99.4534 99.4534 8.7591 8.85%, PFC 2014* 4 400.00 100.1576 100.0364 100.0364 100.1284 8.7669 9.63%, PFC 2014* 2 350.00 101.5566 101.5556 101.5566 101.5563 8.7578 8.91%, PFC 2017* 3 400.00 100.0834 100.0824 100.0824 100.0833 8.8800 9.27%, PFC 2017* 1 50.00 101.0507 101.0507 101.0507 101.0507 8.9700 9.29%, PFC 2022* 1 200.00 101.5950 101.5950 101.5950 101.5950 9.0234 8.85%, PGC 2016* 1 50.00 100.1319 100.1319 100.1319 100.1319 8.8000 8.85%, PGC 2017* 1 50.00 100.1647 100.1647 100.1647 100.1647 8.8000 8.85%, PGC 2018* 1 50.00 100.1950 100.1950 100.1950 100.1950 8.8000 8.85%, PGC 2023* 1 50.00 99.8206 99.8206 99.8206 99.8206 8.8700 11.50%, RECL 2013* 2 500.00 102.9065 102.8980 102.8980 102.8997 8.4922 8.84%, RECL 2014* 1 250.00 100.2283 100.2283 100.2283 100.2283 8.7000 9.28%, RECL 2017* 1 250.00 101.3058 101.3058 101.3058 101.3058 8.8648 9.40%, RECL 2017* 1 50.00 101.5161 101.5161 101.5161 101.5161 8.9650 9.48%, RECL 2021* 5 500.00 103.3618 103.1827 103.3618 103.2747 8.9093 9.35%, RECL 2022* 7 1050.00 102.7042 102.3838 102.3838 102.6062 8.9152 Total 36 4600.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.67%, KRN 2017 1 50.00 100.5100 100.5100 100.5100 100.5100 8.5305 Total 1 50.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 07, 2012 1 750.00 99.1826 99.1826 99.1826 99.1826 8.1300 Nov 23, 2012 1 500.00 99.4912 99.4912 99.4912 99.4912 8.1157 Total 2 1250.00 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 23, 2012 1 1000.00 99.4922 99.4922 99.4922 99.4922 8.0997 Total 1 1000.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 02, 2012 1 500.00 99.9554 99.9554 99.9554 99.9554 8.1431 Oct 04, 2013 1 100.00 93.1670 93.1670 93.1670 93.1670 7.9200 Oct 18, 2013 1 500.00 92.8791 92.8791 92.8791 92.8791 7.9500 Mar 21, 2013 1 100.00 96.9659 96.9659 96.9659 96.9659 8.1000 Total 4 1200.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com