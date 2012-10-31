Oct 31 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 16,338.0 105,015.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 87 359 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 12,388.0 81,165.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 50 205 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 3,950.0 23,850.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 37 154 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.15%, 2022A 4,240.00 8.19 8.07%, 2017A 3,060.00 8.09 8.33%, 2026 2,000.00 8.27 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.25%, RECL 2017 1,150.00 8.98 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.40%, RECL 2017 500.00 9.01 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.85%, PFC 2014 400.00 8.85 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 11.30%, ACC 2013* 1 250.00 102.4099 102.4099 102.4099 102.4099 8.8434 9.57%, LICH 2017* 2 100.00 101.0595 100.7544 100.7544 100.9070 9.3100 Total 3 350.00 Central Government Floating Rate Bond ------------------------------------- FRB 2020 (RESET)** 1 500.00 94.0800 94.0800 94.0800 94.0800 9.3517 Total 1 500.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.56%, 2014 1 250.00 99.2529 99.2529 99.2529 99.2529 7.9700 8.07%, 2017A 6 3060.00 99.9623 99.5800 99.5800 99.9090 8.0890 8.19%, 2020 1 250.00 99.7300 99.7300 99.7300 99.7300 8.2367 10.25%, 2021 1 50.00 111.4624 111.4624 111.4624 111.4624 8.3500 8.79%, 2021 3 350.00 103.0000 102.9900 103.0000 102.9971 8.3107 8.15%, 2022A 19 4240.00 100.2300 99.5500 100.2300 99.7302 8.1889 9.15%, 2024 1 50.00 106.0800 106.0800 106.0800 106.0800 8.3392 8.20%, 2025 2 350.00 99.7350 99.5300 99.5300 99.6764 8.2395 8.33%, 2026 7 2000.00 100.5200 100.3500 100.3500 100.4334 8.2741 8.83%, 2041 4 500.00 104.6900 104.6000 104.6000 104.6310 8.4005 Total 45 11100.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.88%, EXIM 2022* 1 50.00 99.4420 99.4420 99.4420 99.4420 8.9600 9.04%, EXIM 2022* 1 250.00 100.5693 100.5693 100.5693 100.5693 8.9400 9.8680%, IDFC 2017 1 350.00 100.7451 100.7451 100.7451 100.7451 9.5794 Total 3 650.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.85%, PFC 2014* 6 400.00 100.0364 99.9663 99.9663 99.9795 8.8525 9.27%, PFC 2017* 5 350.00 100.8216 100.7647 100.7647 100.8080 9.0336 10.90%, RECL 2013* 1 100.00 101.4466 101.4466 101.4466 101.4466 8.8029 8.84%, RECL 2014* 1 250.00 100.0547 100.0547 100.0547 100.0547 8.8000 9.25%, RECL 2017* 13 1150.00 101.1352 100.9051 100.9051 100.9253 8.9848 9.40%, RECL 2017* 3 500.00 101.3457 101.3457 101.3457 101.3457 9.0100 9.35%, RECL 2022* 2 200.00 102.4478 102.4478 102.4478 102.4478 8.9400 Total 31 2950.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.90%, HARY 2022 1 13.00 100.2986 100.2986 100.2986 100.2986 8.8500 8.90%, TN 2022 1 250.00 100.3733 100.3733 100.3733 100.3733 8.8400 8.93%, UP 2022A 1 25.00 100.5800 100.5800 100.5800 100.5800 8.8374 Total 3 288.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 01, 2013 1 500.00 97.3936 97.3936 97.3936 97.3936 8.1400 Total 1 500.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. ** Coupon for Government Floating Rate Bond assumed to be follows : Sectype Security Issue Name Coupon GF CG2020 RESET 8.30% Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com