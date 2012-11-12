Nov 12 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 15,687.7 15,687.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 42 42 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 13,737.7 13,737.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 32 32 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 1,950.0 1,950.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 10 10 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.07%, 2017A 2,500.00 8.17 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 18, 2013 2,500.00 8.07 Oct 04, 2013 2,000.00 8.08 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.75%, IDFC 2014B 650.00 8.97 9.65%, NBRD 2014D 550.00 8.85 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.46%, IRFC 2014 400.00 8.61 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.48%, LICH 2013A* 1 50.00 99.3380 99.3380 99.3380 99.3380 9.2522 Total 1 50.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.07%, 2017A 1 2500.00 99.6200 99.6200 99.6200 99.6200 8.1660 8.20%, 2022 1 250.00 99.2700 99.2700 99.2700 99.2700 8.3114 8.15%, 2022A 2 100.00 99.5850 99.5000 99.5850 99.5425 8.2184 9.15%, 2024 3 800.00 106.1950 106.0250 106.0250 106.0922 8.3369 8.20%, 2025 8 1850.00 99.3250 99.2400 99.2550 99.2658 8.2918 8.33%, 2026 3 750.00 100.2550 100.1300 100.2050 100.1967 8.3034 8.97%, 2030 2 100.00 105.3650 105.3350 105.3650 105.3500 8.3886 8.28%, 2032 2 850.00 99.0500 99.0500 99.0500 99.0500 8.3780 8.83%, 2041 3 400.00 104.3800 104.3300 104.3600 104.3538 8.4255 Total 25 7600.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.75%, IDFC 2014B* 1 650.00 101.0520 101.0520 101.0520 101.0520 8.9726 9.65%, NBRD 2014D* 3 550.00 101.3873 101.3788 101.3788 101.3827 8.8500 9.40%, NBRD 2015* 2 200.00 101.3443 101.3443 101.3443 101.3443 8.8118 Total 6 1400.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.46%, IRFC 2014* 2 400.00 99.8506 99.8399 99.8506 99.8466 8.6084 9.51%, PFC 2015* 1 100.00 101.0977 101.0977 101.0977 101.0977 8.9200 Total 3 500.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 7.02%, TN 2015 1 67.70 97.0032 97.0032 97.0032 97.0032 8.5600 Total 1 67.70 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 08, 2013 1 470.00 98.1666 98.1666 98.1666 98.1666 8.0199 Total 1 470.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 01, 2013 1 550.00 92.7771 92.7771 92.7771 92.7771 8.0957 Oct 04, 2013 2 2000.00 93.3292 93.3192 93.3292 93.3242 8.0835 Nov 16, 2012 1 550.00 99.9776 99.9776 99.9776 99.9776 8.1778 Oct 18, 2013 1 2500.00 93.0657 93.0657 93.0657 93.0657 8.0700 Total 5 5600.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com