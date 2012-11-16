Nov 16 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 27,372.1 80,562.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 102 266 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 18,877.9 66,650.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 31 122 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 8,494.2 13,912.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 71 144 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 30, 2012 2,870.00 8.17 Nov 15, 2013 7,700.00 8.08 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 01, 2013 2,950.00 8.17 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.50%, SIDB 2015 1,000.00 9.46 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, APEW 2022 989.00 3.28 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, APEW 2017 822.00 9.73 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 8.75%, INGV 2015* 1 50.00 97.9386 97.9386 97.9386 97.9386 9.7000 Total 1 50.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.57%, LICH 2017* 1 50.00 100.7339 100.7339 100.7339 100.7339 9.3500 Total 1 50.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, APEW 2013* 2 386.00 100.6269 100.3030 100.6269 100.5161 9.4478 0.00%, APEW 2015* 2 686.00 101.0796 100.6389 101.0796 100.9286 9.6048 0.00%, APEW 2017* 2 822.00 101.2583 101.0910 101.2583 101.2011 9.7304 0.00%, APEW 2018* 2 510.00 101.6828 101.4339 101.6828 101.5974 1.7845 0.00%, APEW 2022* 3 989.00 102.0024 101.6314 101.6314 101.7582 3.2781 0.00%, APEW 2024* 2 331.00 102.7121 101.6785 101.6785 102.0314 3.1537 0.00%, APEW 2025* 2 76.00 103.1503 101.9745 101.9745 102.3767 2.3630 CITF 2012F (RESET) 22 37.80 120.3700 120.3700 120.3700 120.3700 14.0836 CITI 2012F (RESET) 1 2.00 112.9900 112.9900 112.9900 112.9900 14.3645 CITI 2012G (RESET) 2 4.50 115.1600 115.1600 115.1600 115.1600 14.2010 Total 40 3844.30 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.07%, 2017A 1 500.00 99.6250 99.6250 99.6250 99.6250 8.1651 8.15%, 2022A 2 500.00 99.7200 99.7150 99.7150 99.7175 8.1919 9.15%, 2024 1 100.00 106.1800 106.1800 106.1800 106.1800 8.3249 8.20%, 2025 4 1000.00 99.4300 99.4000 99.4275 99.4181 8.2721 8.33%, 2026 2 600.00 100.3700 100.3700 100.3700 100.3700 8.2821 8.97%, 2030 6 722.90 105.4700 105.4300 105.4700 105.4452 8.3787 7.95%, 2032 1 50.00 95.8606 95.8606 95.8606 95.8606 8.3800 8.83%, 2041 4 350.00 104.4400 104.3650 104.3650 104.4043 8.4211 Total 21 3822.90 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.87%, EXIM 2022* 1 100.00 99.4211 99.4211 99.4211 99.4211 8.9500 9.52%, IDFC 2015* 2 250.00 101.0920 101.0920 101.0920 101.0920 9.0000 9.62%, NHB 2014* 1 400.00 100.8735 100.8735 100.8735 100.8735 9.1037 9.50%, SIDB 2015* 1 1000.00 100.0248 100.0248 100.0248 100.0248 9.4579 Total 5 1750.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.85%, PFC 2014* 1 750.00 99.8857 99.8857 99.8857 99.8857 8.9000 9.46%, PFC 2015* 2 500.00 101.0323 101.0323 101.0323 101.0323 8.9250 9.01%, PFC 2017* 1 250.00 100.3193 100.3193 100.3193 100.3193 8.7805 9.27%, PFC 2017* 4 300.00 100.9160 100.9160 100.9160 100.9160 9.0000 8.85%, PGC 2016* 1 50.00 99.6659 99.6659 99.6659 99.6659 8.9400 8.85%, PGC 2017* 1 50.00 99.6068 99.6068 99.6068 99.6068 8.9400 8.85%, PGC 2018* 1 50.00 99.5526 99.5526 99.5526 99.5526 8.9400 8.85%, PGC 2019* 1 50.00 99.5028 99.5028 99.5028 99.5028 8.9400 8.85%, PGC 2020* 2 100.00 99.5541 99.4442 99.4442 99.4992 8.9300 8.85%, PGC 2021* 1 50.00 99.4023 99.4023 99.4023 99.4023 8.9400 8.85%, PGC 2022* 1 50.00 99.3638 99.3638 99.3638 99.3638 8.9400 8.85%, PGC 2023* 1 50.00 99.3284 99.3284 99.3284 99.3284 8.9400 8.85%, PGC 2024* 1 50.00 99.2868 99.2868 99.2868 99.2868 8.9400 8.85%, PGC 2025* 1 50.00 99.2570 99.2570 99.2570 99.2570 8.9400 8.85%, PGC 2026* 1 50.00 99.2297 99.2297 99.2297 99.2297 8.9400 8.85%, PGC 2027* 1 50.00 99.2047 99.2047 99.2047 99.2047 8.9400 8.65%, RECL 2019* 2 100.00 98.1000 98.1000 98.1000 98.1000 9.0459 Total 23 2550.00 Public Sector Unit Zero Coupon Bond ----------------------------------- 0.00%, RECL 2020* 1 249.90 51.3021 51.3021 51.3021 51.3021 8.4368 Total 1 249.90 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.22%, WB 2022 1 35.00 102.0227 102.0227 102.0227 102.0227 8.9000 Total 1 35.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 01, 2013 1 2950.00 97.7678 97.7678 97.7678 97.7678 8.1701 Total 1 2950.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Aug 09, 2013 2 1500.00 94.4790 94.4790 94.4790 94.4790 8.1100 Nov 15, 2013 1 7700.00 92.5999 92.5999 92.5999 92.5999 8.0800 Nov 30, 2012 5 2870.00 99.7544 99.7544 99.7544 99.7544 8.1695 Total 8 12070.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 