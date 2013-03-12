Mar 12 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 39,741.6 62,616.9 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 101 172 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 33,391.6 50,416.9 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 71 109 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 6,350.0 12,200.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 30 63 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.15%, 2022A 8,000.00 7.85 8.07%, 2017A 3,900.00 7.83 8.33%, 2026 2,850.00 7.96 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.30%, RECL 2016 1,000.00 9.36 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.60%, HDFC 2013B 1,000.00 9.93 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.88%, NBRD 2016 650.00 8.91 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 8.93%, OBC 2022* 2 200.00 100.1450 100.0815 100.0815 100.1133 8.8950 Total 2 200.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.60%, HDFC 2013B* 1 1000.00 99.7875 99.7875 99.7875 99.7875 9.9311 9.90%, HDFC 2016* 1 50.00 101.5851 101.5851 101.5851 101.5851 9.2700 9.55%, HIND 2022A* 5 400.00 102.3748 102.2509 102.2509 102.2664 9.1575 Total 7 1450.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CIT 2014O (RESET)* 1 60.00 114.3200 114.3200 114.3200 114.3200 2.0732 Total 1 60.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 6.07%, 2014 1 2500.00 98.1000 98.1000 98.1000 98.1000 7.7853 7.32%, 2014 1 700.00 99.3100 99.3100 99.3100 99.3100 7.7785 11.43%, 2015 1 1500.00 107.8000 107.8000 107.8000 107.8000 7.7956 7.17%, 2015 3 750.00 98.8400 98.8400 98.8400 98.8400 7.7326 7.59%, 2016 2 550.00 99.2640 99.2640 99.2640 99.2640 7.8600 7.49%, 2017 1 950.00 98.5109 98.5109 98.5109 98.5109 7.9200 8.07%, 2017A 3 3900.00 100.8550 100.7500 100.7500 100.8438 7.8302 12.60%, 2018 1 200.00 120.6850 120.6850 120.6850 120.6850 8.0000 7.83%, 2018 3 1500.00 99.7200 99.7000 99.7000 99.7067 7.8988 8.19%, 2020 2 100.00 101.3500 101.3500 101.3500 101.3500 7.9273 8.13%, 2022 1 50.00 100.7600 100.7600 100.7600 100.7600 8.0139 8.15%, 2022A 5 8000.00 102.0100 101.6600 101.6600 101.9123 7.8522 9.15%, 2024 1 1000.00 108.1300 108.1300 108.1300 108.1300 8.0594 8.20%, 2025 9 1550.00 101.9100 101.7300 101.7300 101.8355 7.9652 8.33%, 2026 5 2850.00 103.0950 102.8400 102.8400 102.9536 7.9640 8.97%, 2030 11 591.60 107.8100 107.5000 107.5300 107.6283 8.1469 8.83%, 2041 8 500.00 107.7000 107.4500 107.7000 107.5230 8.1465 Total 58 27191.60 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.50%, EXIM 2013* 2 600.00 100.1779 100.1779 100.1779 100.1779 9.1353 8.83%, EXIM 2023* 1 100.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 8.8170 9.61%, NBRD 2014* 1 150.00 100.5553 100.5553 100.5553 100.5553 8.9502 9.38%, NBRD 2015* 1 250.00 100.7215 100.7215 100.7215 100.7215 8.9000 8.88%, NBRD 2016* 1 650.00 99.8770 99.8770 99.8770 99.8770 8.9068 9.37%, NHB 2015* 1 250.00 100.8102 100.8102 100.8102 100.8102 8.8500 9.38%, SIDB 2014A* 1 250.00 100.6344 100.6344 100.6344 100.6344 8.9400 Total 8 2250.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.55%, IRFC 2019* 1 50.00 99.5000 99.5000 99.5000 99.5000 8.6573 9.27%, IRFC 2021* 1 100.00 103.5000 103.5000 103.5000 103.5000 8.6575 9.63%, PFC 2014* 2 150.00 100.9567 100.9567 100.9567 100.9567 8.9700 8.90%, PFC 2014A* 1 200.00 99.8211 99.8211 99.8211 99.8211 8.9700 9.64%, PFC 2016* 1 90.00 101.9517 101.9517 101.9517 101.9517 8.9750 9.27%, PFC 2017* 1 100.00 100.9790 100.9790 100.9790 100.9790 8.9600 8.85%, PGC 2017* 1 50.00 99.8735 99.8735 99.8735 99.8735 8.8550 8.85%, PGC 2018* 1 50.00 99.8704 99.8704 99.8704 99.8704 8.8550 9.30%, RECL 2016* 1 1000.00 99.7561 99.7561 99.7561 99.7561 9.3634 9.40%, RECL 2017* 2 600.00 101.7015 101.7015 101.7015 101.7015 8.8800 Total 12 2390.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.80%, AP 2022 1 50.00 101.4045 101.4045 101.4045 101.4045 8.5800 8.91%, AP 2022A 1 50.00 102.1199 102.1199 102.1199 102.1199 8.5800 8.59%, AP 2023 1 50.00 100.2120 100.2120 100.2120 100.2120 8.5550 8.60%, KER 2023 1 50.00 100.3107 100.3107 100.3107 100.3107 8.5500 8.90%, KRN 2022 2 400.00 102.3629 102.3629 102.3629 102.3629 8.5350 8.86%, TN 2022 1 100.00 101.7919 101.7919 101.7919 101.7919 8.5800 9.17%, UP 2022 1 500.00 103.5490 103.5490 103.5490 103.5490 8.6000 Total 8 1200.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 25, 2013 1 750.00 99.0571 99.0571 99.0571 99.0571 8.0799 Total 1 750.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 03, 2013 2 2000.00 98.8795 98.8795 98.8795 98.8795 8.1101 Mar 06, 2014 1 2000.00 92.8468 92.8468 92.8468 92.8468 7.8549 Aug 09, 2013 1 250.00 96.8353 96.8353 96.8353 96.8353 8.0058 Total 4 4250.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com