US STOCKS-Wall St flat as oil offsets gains in tech, healthcare
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.08 pct, Nasdaq up 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
Mar 12 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 39,741.6 62,616.9 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 101 172 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 33,391.6 50,416.9 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 71 109 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 6,350.0 12,200.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 30 63 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.15%, 2022A 8,000.00 7.85 8.07%, 2017A 3,900.00 7.83 8.33%, 2026 2,850.00 7.96 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.30%, RECL 2016 1,000.00 9.36 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.60%, HDFC 2013B 1,000.00 9.93 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.88%, NBRD 2016 650.00 8.91 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 8.93%, OBC 2022* 2 200.00 100.1450 100.0815 100.0815 100.1133 8.8950 Total 2 200.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.60%, HDFC 2013B* 1 1000.00 99.7875 99.7875 99.7875 99.7875 9.9311 9.90%, HDFC 2016* 1 50.00 101.5851 101.5851 101.5851 101.5851 9.2700 9.55%, HIND 2022A* 5 400.00 102.3748 102.2509 102.2509 102.2664 9.1575 Total 7 1450.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CIT 2014O (RESET)* 1 60.00 114.3200 114.3200 114.3200 114.3200 2.0732 Total 1 60.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 6.07%, 2014 1 2500.00 98.1000 98.1000 98.1000 98.1000 7.7853 7.32%, 2014 1 700.00 99.3100 99.3100 99.3100 99.3100 7.7785 11.43%, 2015 1 1500.00 107.8000 107.8000 107.8000 107.8000 7.7956 7.17%, 2015 3 750.00 98.8400 98.8400 98.8400 98.8400 7.7326 7.59%, 2016 2 550.00 99.2640 99.2640 99.2640 99.2640 7.8600 7.49%, 2017 1 950.00 98.5109 98.5109 98.5109 98.5109 7.9200 8.07%, 2017A 3 3900.00 100.8550 100.7500 100.7500 100.8438 7.8302 12.60%, 2018 1 200.00 120.6850 120.6850 120.6850 120.6850 8.0000 7.83%, 2018 3 1500.00 99.7200 99.7000 99.7000 99.7067 7.8988 8.19%, 2020 2 100.00 101.3500 101.3500 101.3500 101.3500 7.9273 8.13%, 2022 1 50.00 100.7600 100.7600 100.7600 100.7600 8.0139 8.15%, 2022A 5 8000.00 102.0100 101.6600 101.6600 101.9123 7.8522 9.15%, 2024 1 1000.00 108.1300 108.1300 108.1300 108.1300 8.0594 8.20%, 2025 9 1550.00 101.9100 101.7300 101.7300 101.8355 7.9652 8.33%, 2026 5 2850.00 103.0950 102.8400 102.8400 102.9536 7.9640 8.97%, 2030 11 591.60 107.8100 107.5000 107.5300 107.6283 8.1469 8.83%, 2041 8 500.00 107.7000 107.4500 107.7000 107.5230 8.1465 Total 58 27191.60 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.50%, EXIM 2013* 2 600.00 100.1779 100.1779 100.1779 100.1779 9.1353 8.83%, EXIM 2023* 1 100.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 8.8170 9.61%, NBRD 2014* 1 150.00 100.5553 100.5553 100.5553 100.5553 8.9502 9.38%, NBRD 2015* 1 250.00 100.7215 100.7215 100.7215 100.7215 8.9000 8.88%, NBRD 2016* 1 650.00 99.8770 99.8770 99.8770 99.8770 8.9068 9.37%, NHB 2015* 1 250.00 100.8102 100.8102 100.8102 100.8102 8.8500 9.38%, SIDB 2014A* 1 250.00 100.6344 100.6344 100.6344 100.6344 8.9400 Total 8 2250.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.55%, IRFC 2019* 1 50.00 99.5000 99.5000 99.5000 99.5000 8.6573 9.27%, IRFC 2021* 1 100.00 103.5000 103.5000 103.5000 103.5000 8.6575 9.63%, PFC 2014* 2 150.00 100.9567 100.9567 100.9567 100.9567 8.9700 8.90%, PFC 2014A* 1 200.00 99.8211 99.8211 99.8211 99.8211 8.9700 9.64%, PFC 2016* 1 90.00 101.9517 101.9517 101.9517 101.9517 8.9750 9.27%, PFC 2017* 1 100.00 100.9790 100.9790 100.9790 100.9790 8.9600 8.85%, PGC 2017* 1 50.00 99.8735 99.8735 99.8735 99.8735 8.8550 8.85%, PGC 2018* 1 50.00 99.8704 99.8704 99.8704 99.8704 8.8550 9.30%, RECL 2016* 1 1000.00 99.7561 99.7561 99.7561 99.7561 9.3634 9.40%, RECL 2017* 2 600.00 101.7015 101.7015 101.7015 101.7015 8.8800 Total 12 2390.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.80%, AP 2022 1 50.00 101.4045 101.4045 101.4045 101.4045 8.5800 8.91%, AP 2022A 1 50.00 102.1199 102.1199 102.1199 102.1199 8.5800 8.59%, AP 2023 1 50.00 100.2120 100.2120 100.2120 100.2120 8.5550 8.60%, KER 2023 1 50.00 100.3107 100.3107 100.3107 100.3107 8.5500 8.90%, KRN 2022 2 400.00 102.3629 102.3629 102.3629 102.3629 8.5350 8.86%, TN 2022 1 100.00 101.7919 101.7919 101.7919 101.7919 8.5800 9.17%, UP 2022 1 500.00 103.5490 103.5490 103.5490 103.5490 8.6000 Total 8 1200.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 25, 2013 1 750.00 99.0571 99.0571 99.0571 99.0571 8.0799 Total 1 750.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 03, 2013 2 2000.00 98.8795 98.8795 98.8795 98.8795 8.1101 Mar 06, 2014 1 2000.00 92.8468 92.8468 92.8468 92.8468 7.8549 Aug 09, 2013 1 250.00 96.8353 96.8353 96.8353 96.8353 8.0058 Total 4 4250.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.