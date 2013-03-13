Mar 13 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 36,927.8 99,544.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 102 274 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 28,504.8 78,921.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 57 166 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 8,423.0 20,623.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 45 108 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.15%, 2022A 8,000.00 7.89 7.17%, 2015 4,000.00 7.74 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 03, 2013 2,850.00 8.13 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.115%, LICH 2018 1,200.00 9.03 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.79%, NBRD 2018 1,000.00 8.78 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.45%, HDFC 2015 500.00 9.30 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- SBI 2021E (RESET)* 1 450.00 100.0616 100.0616 100.0616 100.0616 8.8384 Total 1 450.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 7.95%, HDFC 2014* 1 250.00 98.4719 98.4719 98.4719 98.4719 9.4000 9.50%, HDFC 2014* 3 350.00 99.9784 99.9765 99.9765 99.9770 9.4625 9.45%, HDFC 2015* 1 500.00 100.2321 100.2321 100.2321 100.2321 9.3000 9.18%, HDFC 2018* 3 300.00 99.7994 99.7994 99.7994 99.7994 9.2200 9.55%, HIND 2022A* 2 200.00 102.2509 102.2200 102.2509 102.2355 9.1625 9.76%, LICH 2014* 1 250.00 100.5503 100.5503 100.5503 100.5503 9.4000 9.56%, LICH 2017A* 1 50.00 100.8717 100.8717 100.8717 100.8717 9.2600 9.115%,LICH 2018* 2 1200.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 9.0331 9.23%, LICH 2022* 1 150.00 100.8382 100.8382 100.8382 100.8382 9.0800 9.25%, LICH 2023* 1 150.00 101.0112 101.0112 101.0112 101.0112 9.0750 2.00%, TML 2014* 1 250.00 126.6152 126.6152 126.6152 126.6152 8.8095 Total 17 3650.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITI 2014Z (RESET) 1 23.00 108.0100 108.0100 108.0100 108.0100 0.2384 0.00%, HDFC 2013A* 1 250.00 118.5995 118.5995 118.5995 118.5995 9.6681 Total 2 273.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.17%, 2015 2 4000.00 98.8450 98.8200 98.8200 98.8325 7.7369 7.02%, 2016 3 1000.00 97.4532 97.4532 97.4532 97.4532 7.8800 7.49%, 2017 1 50.00 98.6000 98.6000 98.6000 98.6000 7.8942 8.19%, 2020 3 320.00 101.3000 101.2800 101.2800 101.2875 7.9391 8.79%, 2021 4 800.00 104.8600 104.8000 104.8600 104.8250 8.0034 8.13%, 2022 2 2000.00 100.6800 100.6800 100.6800 100.6800 8.0260 8.15%, 2022A 8 8000.00 101.6900 101.6350 101.6850 101.6610 7.8904 9.15%, 2024 2 250.00 107.8500 107.7700 107.8500 107.8340 8.0968 8.20%, 2025 5 1600.00 101.7300 101.6300 101.7100 101.7123 7.9807 8.33%, 2026 5 1500.00 102.8300 102.7350 102.7800 102.7808 7.9848 8.97%, 2030 4 150.80 107.8100 107.4700 107.5200 107.5149 8.1584 8.83%, 2041 3 300.00 107.5000 107.4100 107.5000 107.4700 8.1510 Total 42 19970.80 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.76%, EXIM 2023* 2 200.00 99.4935 99.4294 99.4294 99.4454 8.8375 8.15%, IDFC 2015* 1 200.00 98.2585 98.2585 98.2585 98.2585 9.0500 9.36%, IDFC 2015* 1 200.00 100.5058 100.5058 100.5058 100.5058 9.0500 9.65%, NBRD 2014F* 1 350.00 99.9666 99.9666 99.9666 99.9666 9.6137 8.79%, NBRD 2018* 1 1000.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 8.7800 Total 6 1950.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.70%, HPCL 2013* 1 100.00 99.7755 99.7755 99.7755 99.7755 10.3087 9.27%, IRFC 2021* 1 100.00 103.6904 103.6904 103.6904 103.6904 8.6251 9.09%, IRFC 2026A* 1 200.00 103.8467 103.8467 103.8467 103.8467 8.5877 9.63%, PFC 2014* 3 450.00 101.2058 101.2058 101.2058 101.2058 8.8100 9.46%, PFC 2015* 3 450.00 100.8862 100.8673 100.8862 100.8820 8.9622 9.51%, PFC 2015* 2 150.00 100.9475 100.9475 100.9475 100.9475 8.9700 8.91%, PFC 2017* 1 150.00 99.8165 99.8165 99.8165 99.8165 8.9300 9.27%, PFC 2017* 1 150.00 101.0858 101.0858 101.0858 101.0858 8.9300 9.25%, RECL 2017* 1 50.00 101.3236 101.3236 101.3236 101.3236 8.8450 8.70%, RECL 2018* 3 200.00 99.4469 99.3321 99.4469 99.3895 8.8450 9.02%, RECL 2022A* 2 100.00 101.0900 100.9307 100.9307 101.0104 8.8425 Total 19 2100.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.91%, AP 2022A 1 50.00 102.1196 102.1196 102.1196 102.1196 8.5800 8.64%, AP 2023 1 500.00 100.4262 100.4262 100.4262 100.4262 8.5750 8.92%, KER 2022 1 100.00 102.1488 102.1488 102.1488 102.1488 8.5800 8.63%, KER 2023 1 500.00 100.3601 100.3601 100.3601 100.3601 8.5750 8.62%, MAH 2023 1 284.00 100.3602 100.3602 100.3602 100.3602 8.5639 8.91%, UP 2022 1 250.00 101.8543 101.8543 101.8543 101.8543 8.6200 8.92%, UP 2022 1 200.00 101.8648 101.8648 101.8648 101.8648 8.6200 9.17%, UP 2022 1 300.00 103.4843 103.4843 103.4843 103.4843 8.6100 Total 8 2184.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 18, 2013 1 250.00 99.2302 99.2302 99.2302 99.2302 8.0902 Total 1 250.00 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Sep 12, 2013 1 1000.00 96.1501 96.1501 96.1501 96.1501 8.0301 Total 1 1000.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 03, 2013 3 2850.00 98.8986 98.8986 98.8986 98.8986 8.1298 Jul 12, 2013 1 1250.00 97.4029 97.4029 97.4029 97.4029 8.1101 Sep 20, 2013 1 1000.00 95.9877 95.9877 95.9877 95.9877 8.0300 Total 5 5100.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com