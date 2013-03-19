Mar 19 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 23,401.7 49,081.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 90 188 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 19,251.7 37,501.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 63 117 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 4,150.0 11,580.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 27 71 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.33%, 2026 3,650.00 7.98 8.15%, 2022A 2,822.00 7.89 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 19, 2013 3,200.00 8.07 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.41%, NBRD 2015 1,000.00 9.08 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.62%, HDFC 2014 500.00 9.22 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.95%, PFC 2018 450.00 8.92 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.46%, HDFC 2014* 1 250.00 100.1148 100.1148 100.1148 100.1148 9.2556 9.62%, HDFC 2014* 2 500.00 100.3150 100.3150 100.3150 100.3150 9.2249 9.75%, HDFC 2014* 1 50.00 100.3522 100.3522 100.3522 100.3522 9.4747 9.60%, HDFC 2015A* 1 50.00 100.7023 100.7023 100.7023 100.7023 9.2100 9.55%, HIND 2022* 1 250.00 102.6343 102.6343 102.6343 102.6343 9.1000 9.55%, HIND 2022A* 1 50.00 102.6851 102.6851 102.6851 102.6851 9.0900 9.80%, LICH 2013* 1 50.00 99.8661 99.8661 99.8661 99.8661 9.8414 9.56%, LICH 2017A* 1 50.00 101.0208 101.0208 101.0208 101.0208 9.2100 9.25%, LICH 2023* 1 50.00 101.4842 101.4842 101.4842 101.4842 9.0000 10.15%, LTFN 2013G* 1 250.00 100.2555 100.2555 100.2555 100.2555 8.7674 Total 11 1550.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.99%, 2017 1 150.00 100.3100 100.3100 100.3100 100.3100 7.8985 8.07%, 2017A 2 650.00 100.9600 100.9300 100.9600 100.9531 7.7989 7.83%, 2018 1 100.00 99.6300 99.6300 99.6300 99.6300 7.9183 8.12%, 2020 1 500.00 101.7700 101.7700 101.7700 101.7700 7.8071 8.19%, 2020 2 550.00 101.3500 101.3250 101.3500 101.3386 7.9287 7.80%, 2021 1 50.00 98.7300 98.7300 98.7300 98.7300 8.0156 8.15%, 2022A 15 2822.00 101.7800 101.4300 101.5100 101.6832 7.8868 9.15%, 2024 2 652.00 107.6900 107.6500 107.6900 107.6685 8.1172 8.20%, 2025 10 2500.00 101.7500 101.4500 101.5050 101.4886 8.0092 8.33%, 2026 10 3650.00 102.8850 102.6400 102.6400 102.8210 7.9796 8.26%, 2027 1 50.00 101.5000 101.5000 101.5000 101.5000 8.0798 8.97%, 2030 7 1150.00 107.3300 107.0000 107.0000 107.2283 8.1874 8.30%, 2042 3 950.00 102.0100 101.9900 102.0100 102.0000 8.1211 Total 56 13774.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.36%, IDFC 2015* 1 250.00 100.5032 100.5032 100.5032 100.5032 9.0500 9.41%, NBRD 2015* 1 1000.00 100.5840 100.5840 100.5840 100.5840 9.0754 9.35%, NBRD 2016* 2 100.00 101.3247 101.3247 101.3247 101.3247 8.8000 8.95%, NBRD 2016A* 1 150.00 100.2942 100.2942 100.2942 100.2942 8.8200 Total 5 1500.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.95%, PFC 2018* 4 450.00 100.1654 100.0487 100.0487 100.1049 8.9156 9.36%, PFC 2021* 2 100.00 103.0500 102.9792 103.0500 103.0146 8.8140 9.00%, PFC 2028* 1 250.00 101.1200 101.1200 101.1200 101.1200 8.8549 8.87%, RECL 2020* 4 300.00 100.2079 99.9554 100.2079 100.0980 8.8417 Total 11 1100.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.59%, AP 2023 1 50.00 100.3300 100.3300 100.3300 100.3300 8.5368 8.58%, UP 2021 1 100.00 99.8666 99.8666 99.8666 99.8666 8.6000 Total 2 150.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jul 18, 2013 1 777.70 97.4591 97.4591 97.4591 97.4591 7.9301 Total 1 777.70 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 06, 2014 1 250.00 93.5587 93.5587 93.5587 93.5587 7.7800 Mar 06, 2014 2 1100.00 93.0642 93.0558 93.0642 93.0562 7.7596 Apr 19, 2013 1 3200.00 99.3412 99.3412 99.3412 99.3412 8.0686 Total 4 4550.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 