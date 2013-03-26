Mar 26 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 39,519.3 80,131.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 101 222 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 35,370.3 64,008.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 75 134 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 4,149.0 16,122.8 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 26 88 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.15%, 2022A 5,950.00 7.96 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 27, 2013 4,200.00 8.10 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 03, 2013 7,500.00 8.12 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.83%, NBRD 2015 1,350.00 8.81 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.55%, HDFC 2014 400.00 9.20 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.70%, HPCL 2013 350.00 12.15 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 8.93%, OBC 2022* 1 250.00 100.1706 100.1706 100.1706 100.1706 8.8850 Total 1 250.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.55%, HDFC 2014* 1 400.00 100.3271 100.3271 100.3271 100.3271 9.2000 9.65%, HDFC 2014* 1 50.00 100.4624 100.4624 100.4624 100.4624 9.2000 9.55%, HDFC 2017 1 49.00 101.1218 101.1218 101.1218 101.1218 9.1900 9.50%, HDFC 2017A* 1 100.00 101.0300 101.0300 101.0300 101.0300 9.1924 9.55%, HIND 2022A* 1 50.00 102.2518 102.2518 102.2518 102.2518 9.1600 9.30%, LICH 2022* 1 150.00 100.9756 100.9756 100.9756 100.9756 9.1200 9.25%, LICH 2023* 2 150.00 100.9669 100.8400 100.8400 100.8823 9.0933 10.25%, RGTI 2021* 1 100.00 102.9161 102.9161 102.9161 102.9161 9.7000 SUNF 2014 (RESET)* 1 150.00 100.6764 100.6764 100.6764 100.6764 8.7240 9.15%, TPOW 2015* 1 100.00 99.9116 99.9116 99.9116 99.9116 9.1500 Total 11 1299.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.07%, 2017A 5 1500.00 100.7050 100.6400 100.7050 100.6688 7.8769 7.83%, 2018 2 100.00 99.4000 99.4000 99.4000 99.4000 7.9757 8.12%, 2020 1 500.00 101.6200 101.6200 101.6200 101.6200 7.8326 8.19%, 2020 1 250.00 101.1800 101.1800 101.1800 101.1800 7.9583 8.15%, 2022A 12 5950.00 101.3000 101.1900 101.1900 101.2111 7.9589 9.15%, 2024 1 500.00 107.3100 107.3100 107.3100 107.3100 8.1623 8.20%, 2025 2 350.00 101.1700 101.1000 101.1000 101.1500 8.0520 8.33%, 2026 5 3750.00 102.1250 102.0650 102.1125 102.1068 8.0661 8.97%, 2030 2 350.00 106.6500 106.6200 106.6500 106.6414 8.2475 8.83%, 2041 4 200.00 106.5700 106.5000 106.5700 106.5175 8.2327 8.30%, 2042 5 449.10 101.1550 101.0000 101.1550 101.0342 8.2068 Total 40 13899.10 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.88%, EXIM 2022* 1 50.00 101.5503 101.5503 101.5503 101.5503 8.6163 9.15%, EXIM 2022 1 4.00 101.9036 101.9036 101.9036 101.9036 8.8240 9.48%, IDFC 2013B* 1 250.00 99.9895 99.9895 99.9895 99.9895 12.2638 8.83%, NBRD 2015* 3 1350.00 99.9610 99.9610 99.9610 99.9610 8.8105 Total 6 1654.00 Institutions Zero Coupon Bond ----------------------------- 0.00%, NBRD 2019 1 6.00 61.2920 61.2920 61.2920 61.2920 8.6624 Total 1 6.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.97%, AAI 2016* 1 150.00 100.6381 100.6381 100.6381 100.6381 8.7690 7.70%, HPCL 2013* 1 350.00 99.7848 99.7848 99.7848 99.7848 12.1539 8.90%, PFC 2014A* 1 100.00 99.9539 99.9539 99.9539 99.9539 8.8800 8.91%, PFC 2017* 1 100.00 99.8873 99.8873 99.8873 99.8873 8.9100 9.25%, RECL 2017* 2 190.00 101.4058 101.2984 101.4058 101.3832 8.8263 9.28%, RECL 2017* 1 50.00 101.3717 101.3717 101.3717 101.3717 8.8300 Total 7 940.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.97%, BIH 2022 1 200.00 102.3075 102.3075 102.3075 102.3075 8.6100 8.79%, GUJ 2022 2 200.00 101.2100 101.0813 101.2100 101.1457 8.6101 8.89%, GUJ 2022 1 268.90 101.8456 101.8456 101.8456 101.8456 8.6025 8.94%, HARY 2022 1 250.00 102.1792 102.1792 102.1792 102.1792 8.6000 9.00%, JHAR 2022 1 150.00 102.5200 102.5200 102.5200 102.5200 8.6086 5.70%, KER 2014 1 250.00 97.1089 97.1089 97.1089 97.1089 8.3400 8.60%, KER 2023 1 50.00 100.1101 100.1101 100.1101 100.1101 8.5800 8.77%, KRN 2016 1 50.00 100.6580 100.6580 100.6580 100.6580 8.5500 8.90%, KRN 2022 1 111.10 101.8941 101.8941 101.8941 101.8941 8.6050 5.60%, MAH 2014 1 100.00 97.2442 97.2442 97.2442 97.2442 8.3400 8.79%, MAH 2021 1 191.20 101.0661 101.0661 101.0661 101.0661 8.6100 8.92%, RAJ 2022 1 250.00 102.0499 102.0499 102.0499 102.0499 8.5939 8.81%, WB 2021 1 500.00 101.0042 101.0042 101.0042 101.0042 8.6400 8.80%, WB 2022 1 500.00 100.9647 100.9647 100.9647 100.9647 8.6400 Total 15 3071.20 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 27, 2013 2 4200.00 98.0205 98.0205 98.0205 98.0205 8.1001 Total 2 4200.00 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jul 04, 2013 2 1500.00 97.8818 97.8818 97.8818 97.8818 8.0599 Apr 12, 2013 1 750.00 99.6662 99.6662 99.6662 99.6662 8.1497 Apr 25, 2013 1 750.00 99.3787 99.3787 99.3787 99.3787 8.1497 Total 4 3000.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 03, 2013 4 7500.00 99.2074 99.2026 99.2074 99.2052 8.1234 Oct 04, 2013 1 250.00 96.0021 96.0021 96.0021 96.0021 8.0000 Feb 06, 2014 2 300.00 93.7234 93.6552 93.6552 93.6666 7.8350 May 17, 2013 2 2350.00 98.9026 98.8959 98.9026 98.8988 8.1286 Apr 19, 2013 1 200.00 99.5373 99.5373 99.5373 99.5373 7.7123 Feb 20, 2014 1 250.00 93.4469 93.4469 93.4469 93.4469 7.7800 Mar 20, 2014 2 100.00 92.9540 92.9117 92.9117 92.9329 7.7750 Aug 23, 2013 1 250.00 96.8581 96.8581 96.8581 96.8581 8.0000 Total 14 11200.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 