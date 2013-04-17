Apr 17 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 95,962.1 191,504.9 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 175 436 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 85,600.1 151,515.9 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 122 268 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 10,362.0 39,989.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 53 168 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.07%, 2017A 17,984.00 7.67 8.15%, 2022A 13,560.00 7.81 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 03, 2014 11,600.00 7.55 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.95%, NHB 2015 1,000.00 8.73 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.62%, HDFC 2014 750.00 8.85 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.94%, PFC 2028 750.00 8.74 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 12.25%, CHOI 2018* 1 150.00 104.2418 104.2418 104.2418 104.2418 11.0994 9.55%, HDFC 2014* 1 100.00 100.5515 100.5515 100.5515 100.5515 9.0000 9.62%, HDFC 2014* 1 750.00 100.5594 100.5594 100.5594 100.5594 8.8529 9.65%, HDFC 2014* 2 250.00 100.6892 100.6892 100.6892 100.6892 9.0000 9.40%, HDFC 2014A* 2 370.00 100.2906 100.0000 100.0000 100.1178 9.1800 9.60%, HDFC 2014A* 1 300.00 100.6197 100.6197 100.6197 100.6197 9.0000 8.35%, HDFC 2015* 1 50.00 98.5600 98.5600 98.5600 98.5600 9.0502 9.55%, HIND 2022A* 1 100.00 103.5569 103.5569 103.5569 103.5569 8.9500 8.95%, IBS 2020* 1 100.00 99.6115 99.6115 99.6115 99.6115 9.0000 8.40%, LICH 2013* 1 250.00 99.7259 99.7259 99.7259 99.7259 9.0063 9.65%, LICH 2013* 1 100.00 100.0693 100.0693 100.0693 100.0693 9.1562 9.75%, LICH 2015* 2 350.00 101.5237 101.5237 101.5237 101.5237 9.0497 9.96%, LTFN 2013* 1 200.00 100.3177 100.3177 100.3177 100.3177 18.0395 9.92%, SUNF 2014* 1 500.00 100.6542 100.6542 100.6542 100.6542 8.6494 2.00%, TML 2014* 1 50.00 128.1727 128.1727 128.1727 128.1727 8.2456 9.15%, TML 2015* 1 250.00 100.3055 100.3055 100.3055 100.3055 9.0000 Total 19 3870.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, APEW 2013* 1 142.00 61.7676 61.7676 61.7676 61.7676 9.5174 Total 1 142.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.49%, 2017 1 250.00 99.2551 99.2551 99.2551 99.2551 7.7100 8.07%, 2017A 11 17984.00 101.4600 101.3800 101.4100 101.4099 7.6665 7.83%, 2018 5 2550.00 100.6100 100.5600 100.6100 100.5816 7.6866 8.79%, 2021 1 50.00 105.4300 105.4300 105.4300 105.4300 7.9034 8.13%, 2022 1 50.00 101.2600 101.2600 101.2600 101.2600 7.9361 8.15%, 2022A 16 13560.00 102.2600 102.0400 102.2200 102.1849 7.8088 9.15%, 2024 4 1800.00 108.8700 108.8500 108.8700 108.8547 7.9633 8.20%, 2025 8 2650.00 102.8500 102.5450 102.7950 102.7207 7.8522 6.90%, 2026 1 50.00 91.0506 91.0506 91.0506 91.0506 8.0300 8.33%, 2026 17 8650.00 103.9200 103.5700 103.8225 103.7018 7.8721 8.97%, 2030 11 3750.00 108.9500 108.5600 108.7600 108.7651 8.0303 8.28%, 2032 1 50.00 102.6900 102.6900 102.6900 102.6900 7.9992 8.83%, 2041 1 250.00 108.5700 108.5700 108.5700 108.5700 8.0576 8.30%, 2042 2 400.00 103.1800 103.1500 103.1500 103.1613 8.0196 Total 80 52044.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.80%, EXIM 2023* 1 100.00 100.9740 100.9740 100.9740 100.9740 8.6400 8.83%, EXIM 2023* 1 100.00 101.3082 101.3082 101.3082 101.3082 8.6100 9.44%, IDFC 2014* 1 250.00 100.8235 100.8235 100.8235 100.8235 8.7000 9.36%, IDFC 2015* 1 750.00 101.0548 101.0548 101.0548 101.0548 8.7000 9.70%, NBRD 2016* 1 50.00 102.9839 102.9839 102.9839 102.9839 8.5500 9.18%, NBRD 2017* 1 250.00 101.9014 101.9014 101.9014 101.9014 8.5500 8.79%, NBRD 2018* 1 250.00 100.8531 100.8531 100.8531 100.8531 8.5503 8.95%, NHB 2015* 1 1000.00 100.3668 100.3668 100.3668 100.3668 8.7335 9.37%, NHB 2015* 1 600.00 101.2987 101.2987 101.2987 101.2987 8.5000 9.38%, SIDB 2014A* 1 200.00 101.2547 101.2547 101.2547 101.2547 8.5000 Total 10 3550.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.57%, IRFC 2021* 1 50.00 106.6150 106.6150 106.6150 106.6150 8.4238 8.83%, IRFC 2023* 3 150.00 101.6262 101.4287 101.5274 101.5274 8.5850 9.61%, PFC 2017A* 2 250.00 101.1542 101.1542 101.1542 101.1542 9.0064 9.70%, PFC 2018* 2 150.00 104.2189 104.2189 104.2189 104.2189 8.7000 8.90%, PFC 2028* 1 300.00 101.2263 101.2263 101.2263 101.2263 8.7400 8.94%, PFC 2028* 3 750.00 101.5608 101.5608 101.5608 101.5608 8.7400 8.64%, PGC 2017* 1 100.00 100.2277 100.2277 100.2277 100.2277 8.5500 9.20%, PGC 2021* 1 50.00 102.9314 102.9314 102.9314 102.9314 8.6600 9.30%, PGC 2021A* 1 100.00 103.5542 103.5542 103.5542 103.5542 8.6600 8.85%, PGC 2022* 2 150.00 101.4247 101.3608 101.3608 101.3821 8.6117 8.80%, PGC 2023A* 1 50.00 101.3310 101.3310 101.3310 101.3310 8.5850 8.84%, RECL 2014* 1 250.00 100.3557 100.3557 100.3557 100.3557 8.5100 9.38%, RECL 2016* 1 250.00 102.2062 102.2062 102.2062 102.2062 8.5633 9.40%, RECL 2017* 2 150.00 102.4851 102.4150 102.4851 102.4384 8.6633 9.02%, RECL 2022A* 1 50.00 101.9990 101.9990 101.9990 101.9990 8.6850 Total 23 2800.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.85%, AP 2022 1 200.00 103.0398 103.0398 103.0398 103.0398 8.3800 8.86%, AP 2022A 1 200.00 103.0860 103.0860 103.0860 103.0860 8.3800 8.59%, AP 2023 1 250.00 101.4927 101.4927 101.4927 101.4927 8.3600 8.72%, AP 2023 2 450.00 102.3550 102.2879 102.2879 102.3103 8.3667 8.68%, GUJ 2023 1 200.00 102.1580 102.1580 102.1580 102.1580 8.3500 8.80%, KER 2022 1 250.00 102.7144 102.7144 102.7144 102.7144 8.3800 8.60%, KER 2023 1 250.00 101.4920 101.4920 101.4920 101.4920 8.3700 8.62%, MAH 2023 1 250.00 101.7940 101.7940 101.7940 101.7940 8.3462 8.62%, MAH 2023A 1 250.00 101.6765 101.6765 101.6765 101.6765 8.3650 8.89%, TN 2022A 1 50.00 103.2079 103.2079 103.2079 103.2079 8.3950 Total 11 2350.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 13, 2013 1 500.00 98.8272 98.8272 98.8272 98.8272 7.7349 Jul 18, 2013 2 810.70 98.1212 98.1212 98.1212 98.1212 7.6801 Jun 20, 2013 1 500.00 98.6833 98.6833 98.6833 98.6833 7.7303 May 30, 2013 1 1250.00 99.1178 99.1178 99.1178 99.1178 7.7350 Total 5 3060.70 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jul 18, 2013 1 600.00 98.1080 98.1080 98.1080 98.1080 7.7351 Total 1 600.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 01, 2013 3 4000.00 96.0249 96.0149 96.0199 96.0212 7.6775 Apr 03, 2014 14 11600.00 93.2657 93.2407 93.2490 93.2503 7.5485 Feb 06, 2014 2 4790.30 94.1957 94.1957 94.1957 94.1957 7.6501 Mar 06, 2014 1 1000.00 93.7399 93.7399 93.7399 93.7399 7.5700 Apr 17, 2014 3 1346.40 92.9968 92.9968 92.9968 92.9968 7.5513 Jan 23, 2014 2 4808.70 94.4465 94.4465 94.4465 94.4465 7.6651 Total 25 27545.40 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 