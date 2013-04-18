Apr 18 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 50,031.0 241,535.8 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 151 587 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 34,481.0 185,996.8 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 72 340 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 15,550.0 55,539.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 79 247 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.33%, 2026 9,650.00 7.83 8.15%, 2022A 4,950.00 7.78 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 27, 2013 3,450.00 7.68 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.49%, PFC 2016 1,000.00 9.34 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.94%, PFC 2028 900.00 8.63 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.80%, PGC 2023A 900.00 8.51 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 8.93%, OBC 2022* 1 50.00 101.8519 101.8519 101.8519 101.8519 8.6200 Total 1 50.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 12.25%, CHOI 2018* 1 150.00 104.2425 104.2425 104.2425 104.2425 11.0992 9.60%, HDFC 2014A* 1 250.00 100.6795 100.6795 100.6795 100.6795 8.9500 9.50%, HDFC 2014C* 1 250.00 100.5105 100.5105 100.5105 100.5105 8.8383 9.15%, HDFC 2016* 2 500.00 100.3848 100.3848 100.3848 100.3848 8.9800 9.20%, HDFC 2018A* 4 600.00 101.1829 101.1772 101.1772 101.1820 8.8800 9.60%, HIND 2022* 1 500.00 104.0565 104.0565 104.0565 104.0565 8.9200 9.55%, HIND 2022A* 4 350.00 103.9325 103.5569 103.9325 103.8430 8.9043 8.95%, IBS 2020* 1 500.00 99.7699 99.7699 99.7699 99.7699 8.9700 8.40%, LICH 2013* 1 450.00 99.7274 99.7274 99.7274 99.7274 9.0074 9.40%, LICH 2013* 1 900.00 100.2430 100.2430 100.2430 100.2430 8.8736 9.80%, LICH 2013* 1 250.00 100.2138 100.2138 100.2138 100.2138 8.9778 9.97%, LICH 2013* 1 250.00 100.1245 100.1245 100.1245 100.1245 9.0139 9.80%, LICH 2014A* 1 100.00 100.9736 100.9736 100.9736 100.9736 8.9000 9.55%, LICH 2016* 2 500.00 101.6661 101.6602 101.6602 101.6614 8.9600 9.56%, LICH 2017A* 4 350.00 101.8782 101.8782 101.8782 101.8782 8.9200 9.45%, LICH 2022* 1 50.00 103.1536 103.1536 103.1536 103.1536 8.9000 2.00%, TISC 2022* 1 50.00 94.1671 94.1671 94.1671 94.1671 9.3999 Total 28 6000.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2013B* 1 200.00 119.0476 119.0476 119.0476 119.0476 8.4120 0.00%, HDFC 2017* 1 250.00 115.2663 115.2663 115.2663 115.2663 8.6912 0.00%, SUNF 2015A* 1 100.00 84.2516 84.2516 84.2516 84.2516 9.0455 Total 3 550.00 Central Government Floating Rate Bond ------------------------------------- FRB 2020 (RESET)** 1 1000.00 94.6500 94.6500 94.6500 94.6500 9.1321 Total 1 1000.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.07%, 2017A 2 1731.00 101.5200 101.5200 101.5200 101.5200 7.6348 7.83%, 2018 3 1700.00 100.7500 100.6500 100.6500 100.6912 7.6591 8.24%, 2018 4 1800.00 102.4700 102.4200 102.4200 102.4478 7.6418 8.12%, 2020 1 250.00 103.0550 103.0550 103.0550 103.0550 7.5829 8.19%, 2020 1 250.00 102.6500 102.6500 102.6500 102.6500 7.6750 7.80%, 2021 2 150.00 99.8000 99.7900 99.8000 99.7967 7.8341 8.08%, 2022 1 50.00 101.4250 101.4250 101.4250 101.4250 7.8579 8.13%, 2022 2 200.00 101.7600 101.7600 101.7600 101.7600 7.8602 8.15%, 2022A 7 4950.00 102.3800 102.3150 102.3750 102.3713 7.7802 9.15%, 2024 7 2300.00 109.4200 109.1400 109.1400 109.2760 7.9096 8.20%, 2025 2 750.00 103.1000 103.0300 103.1000 103.0533 7.8103 8.33%, 2026 13 9650.00 104.1800 103.9200 104.0600 104.0584 7.8292 8.97%, 2030 5 1200.00 109.3900 109.1400 109.2600 109.1704 7.9895 8.28%, 2032 2 250.00 103.3150 103.3150 103.3150 103.3150 7.9358 8.32%, 2032 1 550.00 103.4200 103.4200 103.4200 103.4200 7.9678 8.33%, 2036 1 250.00 103.7600 103.7600 103.7600 103.7600 7.9700 8.83%, 2041 2 150.00 109.2000 109.1000 109.1000 109.1333 8.0105 8.30%, 2042 2 600.00 103.9400 103.7000 103.9400 103.9000 7.9561 Total 58 26781.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.87%, EXIM 2022* 1 150.00 101.9310 101.9310 101.9310 101.9310 8.5450 9.90%, IDFC 2017* 1 500.00 100.2069 100.2069 100.2069 100.2069 9.8026 9.23%, NBRD 2015* 1 50.00 101.3341 101.3341 101.3341 101.3341 8.5200 8.79%, NBRD 2018* 1 250.00 100.9646 100.9646 100.9646 100.9646 8.5203 8.20%, NHB 2013* 2 300.00 99.7230 99.7230 99.7230 99.7230 8.7873 9.38%, SIDB 2014A* 1 250.00 101.2547 101.2547 101.2547 101.2547 8.5000 Total 7 1500.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.85%, CPCL 2018* 3 700.00 100.3343 100.3100 100.3100 100.3152 8.7486 8.77%, HPCL 2018* 1 500.00 100.8742 100.8742 100.8742 100.8742 8.5300 8.45%, IRFC 2018* 1 100.00 100.5385 100.5385 100.5385 100.5385 8.3250 8.83%, IRFC 2023* 1 50.00 101.8195 101.8195 101.8195 101.8195 8.5400 8.54%, NPC 2023* 1 250.00 101.0536 101.0536 101.0536 101.0536 8.3731 8.73%, NTPC 2023* 1 100.00 101.5562 101.5562 101.5562 101.5562 8.4800 8.90%, PFC 2014A* 2 450.00 100.3596 100.3035 100.3596 100.3284 8.6222 9.46%, PFC 2015* 1 250.00 101.5873 101.5873 101.5873 101.5873 8.5682 9.49%, PFC 2016* 1 1000.00 100.4204 100.4204 100.4204 100.4204 9.3388 8.75%, PFC 2018* 2 500.00 100.1903 100.1607 100.1903 100.1755 8.5094 8.90%, PFC 2018* 1 150.00 101.0318 101.0318 101.0318 101.0318 8.6200 8.95%, PFC 2018* 1 100.00 101.2932 101.2932 101.2932 101.2932 8.6000 8.94%, PFC 2028* 8 900.00 102.8063 102.1365 102.3869 102.4951 8.6272 8.80%, PGC 2023A* 4 900.00 101.8863 101.5610 101.8863 101.8321 8.5083 9.25%, RECL 2017* 1 100.00 102.3511 102.3511 102.3511 102.3511 8.5500 9.40%, RECL 2017* 1 100.00 102.8676 102.8676 102.8676 102.8676 8.5400 8.70%, RECL 2018* 5 600.00 100.5670 100.4525 100.5670 100.4814 8.5525 8.87%, RECL 2020* 1 250.00 101.3885 101.3885 101.3885 101.3885 8.5800 9.02%, RECL 2022A* 4 450.00 102.4805 102.3512 102.3512 102.4230 8.6189 Total 40 7450.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.85%, AP 2022 1 150.00 103.2045 103.2045 103.2045 103.2045 8.3550 8.59%, AP 2023 1 100.00 101.7579 101.7579 101.7579 101.7579 8.3200 8.86%, HARY 2022 2 200.00 103.3122 103.3122 103.3122 103.3122 8.3450 8.67%, KRN 2017 1 200.00 101.9003 101.9003 101.9003 101.9003 8.1250 8.62%, MAH 2023 1 150.00 101.9766 101.9766 101.9766 101.9766 8.3187 Total 6 800.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 27, 2013 4 3450.00 98.6303 98.6303 98.6303 98.6303 7.6800 Total 4 3450.00 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 11, 2013 1 250.00 96.5205 96.5205 96.5205 96.5205 7.6500 Total 1 250.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 28, 2013 1 1000.00 98.6098 98.6098 98.6098 98.6098 7.6802 May 31, 2013 1 1200.00 99.1861 99.1861 99.1861 99.1861 7.6798 Total 2 2200.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 