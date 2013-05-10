May 10 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 43,800.0 231,940.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 133 699 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 27,700.0 167,993.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 62 337 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 16,100.0 63,947.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 71 362 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.33%, 2026 7,150.00 7.62 8.15%, 2022A 6,950.00 7.60 8.20%, 2025 4,950.00 7.62 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.28%, IOC 2016 1,500.00 9.24 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.97%, HDFC 2013 1,000.00 8.56 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.40%, ONGV 2014 1,000.00 8.24 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.97%, HDFC 2013* 2 1000.00 100.1997 100.1997 100.1997 100.1997 8.5643 8.95%, HDFC 2014* 1 200.00 100.3611 100.3611 100.3611 100.3611 8.4815 9.45%, HDFC 2015* 2 300.00 101.2868 101.2868 101.2868 101.2868 8.6000 9.55%, HDFC 2015* 1 250.00 101.9211 101.9211 101.9211 101.9211 8.5626 9.68%, HDFC 2015* 1 100.00 101.6882 101.6882 101.6882 101.6882 8.5500 9.20%, HDFC 2015A* 1 450.00 100.9454 100.9454 100.9454 100.9454 8.6000 9.70%, HDFC 2015A* 2 400.00 101.9495 101.9390 101.9390 101.9456 8.5500 9.50%, HDFC 2017D* 1 50.00 103.1526 103.1526 103.1526 103.1526 8.5700 9.55%, HIND 2022* 1 200.00 105.7153 105.7153 105.7153 105.7153 8.6000 9.55%, HIND 2022A* 1 200.00 105.7656 105.7656 105.7656 105.7656 8.6000 10.00%, IBHF 2016* 1 250.00 98.7364 98.7364 98.7364 98.7364 10.5000 8.40%, LICH 2013* 1 300.00 99.8912 99.8912 99.8912 99.8912 8.5532 9.30%, LICH 2022* 1 100.00 105.0956 105.0956 105.0956 105.0956 8.4700 8.40%, ONGV 2014* 1 1000.00 100.1543 100.1543 100.1543 100.1543 8.2400 10.25%, RGTI 2021* 3 1000.00 106.7811 106.6625 106.7811 106.7515 9.0350 Total 20 5800.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2013B* 2 550.00 119.6648 119.6648 119.6648 119.6648 8.2269 Total 2 550.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.17%, 2015 1 450.00 99.5800 99.5800 99.5800 99.5800 7.3860 7.38%, 2015 2 450.00 99.9800 99.9800 99.9800 99.9800 7.3820 7.02%, 2016 1 250.00 98.9500 98.9500 98.9500 98.9500 7.3826 8.07%, 2017A 2 1500.00 102.4200 102.3500 102.3500 102.3967 7.3832 8.19%, 2020 1 2000.00 103.8500 103.8500 103.8500 103.8500 7.4444 7.80%, 2021 1 100.00 101.0500 101.0500 101.0500 101.0500 7.6190 8.79%, 2021 4 700.00 107.0400 107.0300 107.0400 107.0371 7.6472 8.15%, 2022A 14 6950.00 103.7850 103.4500 103.7850 103.5830 7.5950 8.20%, 2025 8 4950.00 104.7500 104.5375 104.7400 104.6064 7.6164 8.33%, 2026 13 7150.00 105.9100 105.5500 105.9100 105.7761 7.6248 8.97%, 2030 4 450.00 112.2900 111.8000 112.1500 111.9222 7.7180 8.32%, 2032 1 150.00 106.6900 106.6900 106.6900 106.6900 7.6481 8.83%, 2041 5 1600.00 112.6000 111.9150 112.4400 112.3348 7.7503 8.30%, 2042 1 100.00 107.0000 107.0000 107.0000 107.0000 7.6975 Total 58 26800.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.87%, EXIM 2022* 1 100.00 103.8996 103.8996 103.8996 103.8996 8.2400 8.88%, EXIM 2022* 1 200.00 104.0343 104.0343 104.0343 104.0343 8.2300 8.76%, EXIM 2023* 1 50.00 103.1025 103.1025 103.1025 103.1025 8.2700 8.80%, EXIM 2023* 1 50.00 103.2950 103.2950 103.2950 103.2950 8.2850 9.14%, IDFC 2016A* 1 750.00 101.9305 101.9305 101.9305 101.9305 8.3000 9.65%, NBRD 2014F* 1 400.00 100.0385 100.0385 100.0385 100.0385 9.5437 8.83%, NBRD 2015* 2 1000.00 100.6970 100.6970 100.6970 100.6970 8.4723 9.35%, NBRD 2015* 1 100.00 102.1339 102.1339 102.1339 102.1339 8.1959 8.88%, NBRD 2016* 1 150.00 100.9446 100.9446 100.9446 100.9446 8.4312 9.40%, NBRD 2016* 1 200.00 103.1785 103.1785 103.1785 103.1785 8.2000 9.75%, NHB 2014* 1 650.00 100.0667 100.0667 100.0667 100.0667 9.6457 9.61%, NHB 2015* 1 500.00 100.1765 100.1765 100.1765 100.1765 9.4560 Total 13 4150.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.80%, FCI 2028* 2 350.00 105.1299 105.0460 105.1299 105.0700 8.1871 9.28%, IOC 2016* 2 1500.00 100.0788 100.0785 100.0785 100.0788 9.2419 9.35%, IOC 2017* 1 500.00 102.1997 102.1997 102.1997 102.1997 8.6581 8.83%, IRFC 2023* 1 50.00 103.7296 103.7296 103.7296 103.7296 8.2500 8.90%, PFC 2014A* 2 450.00 100.8037 100.7019 100.7019 100.7471 8.3189 7.95%, PFC 2016* 1 100.00 99.2507 99.2507 99.2507 99.2507 8.2400 8.72%, PFC 2019* 1 50.00 101.6407 101.6407 101.6407 101.6407 8.3300 8.94%, PFC 2028* 5 500.00 104.6557 104.3975 104.6557 104.4663 8.3920 9.35%, PGC 2016* 1 450.00 102.9972 102.9972 102.9972 102.9972 8.2404 8.84%, PGC 2016A* 1 250.00 101.6272 101.6272 101.6272 101.6272 8.2429 8.80%, PGC 2023A* 2 100.00 103.7973 103.2628 103.7973 103.5301 8.2500 8.85%, PGC 2026* 1 50.00 104.2278 104.2278 104.2278 104.2278 8.3000 8.85%, PGC 2027* 1 50.00 104.4017 104.4017 104.4017 104.4017 8.3000 8.84%, RECL 2014* 2 200.00 100.7319 100.7319 100.7319 100.7319 8.2100 9.25%, RECL 2017* 2 300.00 103.5798 103.5439 103.5798 103.5499 8.2083 9.40%, RECL 2017* 1 100.00 104.0021 104.0021 104.0021 104.0021 8.2100 9.35%, RECL 2022* 1 50.00 106.2638 106.2638 106.2638 106.2638 8.3300 9.02%, RECL 2022A* 1 50.00 104.0967 104.0967 104.0967 104.0967 8.3600 8.82%, RECL 2023* 8 500.00 103.4981 103.1276 103.4981 103.2563 8.3160 Total 36 5600.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.12%, CHTIS 2023 1 50.00 100.8808 100.8808 100.8808 100.8808 7.9900 8.80%, KER 2022 1 200.00 104.9800 104.9800 104.9800 104.9800 8.0366 8.92%, RAJ 2022B 1 500.00 105.7800 105.7800 105.7800 105.7800 8.0392 Total 3 750.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 01, 2013 1 150.00 96.6084 96.6084 96.6084 96.6084 7.4500 Total 1 150.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 