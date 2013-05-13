May 13 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 38,150.0 38,150.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 110 110 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 28,000.0 28,000.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 55 55 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 10,150.0 10,150.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 55 55 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.33%, 2026 5,500.00 7.61 8.07%, 2017A 5,000.00 7.39 8.15%, 2022A 4,250.00 7.57 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.14%, IOC 2018 2,450.00 8.09 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.40%, ONGV 2014 1,500.00 8.22 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.83%, IRFC 2023 900.00 8.20 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 8.99%, IDBI 2027* 1 150.00 103.0070 103.0070 103.0070 103.0070 8.6042 Total 1 150.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.55%, HIND 2022* 1 100.00 105.6500 105.6500 105.6500 105.6500 8.6100 9.55%, HIND 2022A* 3 350.00 105.8292 105.7653 105.7653 105.7744 8.5986 4.00%, HMP 2020* 1 100.00 109.6073 109.6073 109.6073 109.6073 2.5349 8.40%, ONGV 2014* 2 1500.00 100.1837 100.1543 100.1837 100.1788 8.2233 11.45%, RIL 2013A* 3 750.00 101.4508 101.4206 101.4508 101.4407 8.3691 Total 10 2800.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, TMF 2013H* 1 100.00 95.0227 95.0227 95.0227 95.0227 8.6927 Total 1 100.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.56%, 2014 1 1000.00 100.1500 100.1500 100.1500 100.1500 7.4475 8.07%, 2017 1 250.00 101.9745 101.9745 101.9745 101.9745 7.4400 8.07%, 2017A 5 5000.00 102.4300 102.3200 102.4300 102.3750 7.3890 8.12%, 2020 3 1850.00 104.0600 103.9000 103.9000 103.9432 7.4281 8.19%, 2020 1 250.00 103.9000 103.9000 103.9000 103.9000 7.4347 8.08%, 2022 1 150.00 102.8300 102.8300 102.8300 102.8300 7.6437 8.13%, 2022 1 50.00 103.3000 103.3000 103.3000 103.3000 7.6277 8.15%, 2022A 9 4250.00 103.7900 103.7100 103.7200 103.7357 7.5719 9.15%, 2024 8 2650.00 111.2600 110.9800 110.9800 111.0813 7.6817 8.20%, 2025 5 1050.00 104.9300 104.5400 104.5400 104.7174 7.6028 8.33%, 2026 13 5500.00 106.0675 105.7100 105.7600 105.8882 7.6116 8.30%, 2040 2 350.00 105.8200 105.8200 105.8200 105.8200 7.7805 Total 50 22350.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.87%, EXIM 2022* 1 100.00 103.7686 103.7686 103.7686 103.7686 8.2600 8.94%, EXIM 2022* 1 100.00 104.2207 104.2207 104.2207 104.2207 8.2700 9.15%, EXIM 2022* 1 50.00 105.3879 105.3879 105.3879 105.3879 8.2800 8.76%, EXIM 2023* 1 150.00 103.5698 103.5698 103.5698 103.5698 8.2000 9.4437%, IDFC 2014* 1 100.00 100.0913 100.0913 100.0913 100.0913 9.2306 9.20%, IDFC 2015* 1 100.00 101.4243 101.4243 101.4243 101.4243 8.2750 9.15%, IDFC 2016B* 1 200.00 102.0442 102.0442 102.0442 102.0442 8.2750 9.88%, IDFC 2017* 1 150.00 100.1980 100.1980 100.1980 100.1980 9.7775 9.40%, NBRD 2016* 1 100.00 103.1730 103.1730 103.1730 103.1730 8.2000 Total 9 1050.00 Institutions Zero Coupon Bond ----------------------------- 0.00%, NHB 2015* 1 150.00 85.4882 85.4882 85.4882 85.4882 9.1304 Total 1 150.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.03%, GSPC 2028* 1 100.00 104.6455 104.6455 104.6455 104.6455 8.4699 8.14%, IOC 2018* 3 2450.00 100.0700 100.0000 100.0700 100.0214 8.0869 8.55%, IRFC 2019* 1 100.00 102.1902 102.1902 102.1902 102.1902 8.0560 8.83%, IRFC 2023* 6 900.00 104.1344 103.7296 104.1005 104.0427 8.2036 8.72%, PFC 2018* 1 50.00 101.7006 101.7006 101.7006 101.7006 8.2500 8.95%, PFC 2018* 1 50.00 102.6267 102.6267 102.6267 102.6267 8.2500 8.94%, PFC 2028* 2 350.00 105.0001 105.0001 105.0001 105.0001 8.3300 9.35%, PGC 2017* 1 100.00 104.0045 104.0045 104.0045 104.0045 8.1800 8.84%, PGC 2019* 1 50.00 102.7431 102.7431 102.7431 102.7431 8.2200 8.84%, PGC 2020* 1 100.00 103.0895 103.0895 103.0895 103.0895 8.2200 8.84%, PGC 2021* 1 100.00 103.4222 103.4222 103.4222 103.4222 8.2200 8.85%, PGC 2023* 1 50.00 104.1152 104.1152 104.1152 104.1152 8.2300 8.80%, PGC 2023A* 2 150.00 103.8634 103.7959 103.8634 103.8409 8.2033 8.85%, PGC 2024* 1 100.00 104.3565 104.3565 104.3565 104.3565 8.2300 9.25%, RECL 2017* 1 150.00 103.6142 103.6142 103.6142 103.6142 8.1900 9.28%, RECL 2017* 2 300.00 103.2929 103.2929 103.2929 103.2929 8.2000 9.02%, RECL 2022A* 2 100.00 104.4919 104.0967 104.4919 104.2943 8.3300 8.82%, RECL 2023* 5 700.00 103.7671 103.6994 103.7671 103.7623 8.2407 Total 33 5900.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.19%, TN 2021 1 250.00 106.8790 106.8790 106.8790 106.8790 8.0550 Total 1 250.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 09, 2014 1 400.00 95.3421 95.3421 95.3421 95.3421 7.4300 Dec 12, 2013 1 1000.00 95.8684 95.8684 95.8684 95.8684 7.4199 Oct 18, 2013 1 3000.00 96.9071 96.9071 96.9071 96.9071 7.4200 Dec 26, 2013 1 1000.00 95.6103 95.6103 95.6103 95.6103 7.4151 Total 4 5400.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 