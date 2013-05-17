May 17 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 44,950.0 237,422.9 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 137 683 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 27,200.0 153,492.9 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 64 317 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 17,750.0 83,930.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 73 366 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.33%, 2026 6,500.00 7.38 9.15%, 2024 4,300.00 7.44 8.20%, 2025 3,500.00 7.36 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.60%, HDFC 2013C 2,450.00 8.68 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.25%, NHB 2016 1,900.00 8.24 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.25%, EXIM 2015B 1,500.00 9.22 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 8.93%, OBC 2022* 1 500.00 105.8583 105.8583 105.8583 105.8583 8.0100 Total 1 500.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 10.25%, BMW 2017* 1 50.00 105.6244 105.6244 105.6244 105.6244 8.5750 9.60%, HDFC 2013C* 1 2450.00 100.0939 100.0939 100.0939 100.0939 8.6762 9.55%, HDFC 2014* 1 250.00 101.1260 101.1260 101.1260 101.1260 8.4600 9.65%, HDFC 2014* 1 400.00 101.2949 101.2949 101.2949 101.2949 8.4500 9.90%, HDFC 2014* 1 250.00 101.0294 101.0294 101.0294 101.0294 8.4637 9.58%, HDFC 2015* 1 250.00 102.2852 102.2852 102.2852 102.2852 8.4000 9.18%, HDFC 2018* 1 100.00 103.1284 103.1284 103.1284 103.1284 8.3300 9.05%, HDFC 2018A* 1 250.00 102.6319 102.6319 102.6319 102.6319 8.3600 9.55%, HIND 2022* 3 550.00 107.8726 107.8726 107.8726 107.8726 8.2600 9.60%, HIND 2022* 1 250.00 108.1831 108.1831 108.1831 108.1831 8.2800 9.55%, HIND 2022A* 3 450.00 107.8370 107.1814 107.1814 107.5456 8.3244 9.12%, LICH 2018* 1 150.00 102.8756 102.8756 102.8756 102.8756 8.2688 9.15%, TPOW 2016* 1 250.00 100.5893 100.5893 100.5893 100.5893 8.9000 9.15%, TPOW 2017* 1 150.00 100.7643 100.7643 100.7643 100.7643 8.9000 10.10%, TPOW 2018* 1 350.00 104.5759 104.5759 104.5759 104.5759 8.9000 Total 19 6150.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.32%, 2014 1 350.00 100.0825 100.0825 100.0825 100.0825 7.2509 8.07%, 2017A 3 2150.00 103.0500 103.0400 103.0500 103.0493 7.1978 5.69%, 2018 4 1000.00 93.0500 93.0500 93.0500 93.0500 7.2798 7.83%, 2018 2 450.00 102.5000 102.4000 102.5000 102.4111 7.2331 8.12%, 2020 1 100.00 105.2200 105.2200 105.2200 105.2200 7.2106 8.19%, 2020 2 150.00 104.9100 104.8800 104.8800 104.8900 7.2479 7.80%, 2021 1 350.00 102.4800 102.4800 102.4800 102.4800 7.3778 8.15%, 2022A 6 3350.00 105.3000 105.0700 105.0700 105.2545 7.3444 7.16%, 2023 1 100.00 100.1800 100.1800 100.1800 100.1800 7.1345 9.15%, 2024 8 4300.00 113.2300 112.7000 112.7000 113.0305 7.4421 8.20%, 2025 7 3500.00 106.7500 106.5700 106.5700 106.6836 7.3644 8.33%, 2026 6 6500.00 108.0300 107.7400 107.7400 107.9312 7.3752 8.97%, 2030 1 250.00 115.0050 115.0050 115.0050 115.0050 7.4255 8.83%, 2041 1 250.00 116.5500 116.5500 116.5500 116.5500 7.4254 Total 44 22800.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.25%, EXIM 2015B* 1 1500.00 99.9970 99.9970 99.9970 99.9970 9.2223 8.76%, EXIM 2018* 3 350.00 103.1837 103.1451 103.1451 103.1506 7.8986 8.50%, EXIM 2023A* 1 250.00 103.6994 103.6994 103.6994 103.6994 7.9400 9.23%, NBRD 2015* 1 250.00 101.9945 101.9945 101.9945 101.9945 8.1650 9.40%, NBRD 2016B* 1 50.00 103.9513 103.9513 103.9513 103.9513 7.9650 9.33%, NBRD 2017* 1 50.00 104.5977 104.5977 104.5977 104.5977 7.9500 8.25%, NHB 2016* 6 1900.00 100.0756 100.0000 100.0340 100.0190 8.2391 Total 14 4350.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.69%, DVC 2028* 1 250.00 107.3498 107.3498 107.3498 107.3498 7.8060 8.80%, FCI 2028* 3 1100.00 107.1593 107.1593 107.1593 107.1593 7.9500 9.28%, IOC 2016* 1 1050.00 100.0599 100.0599 100.0599 100.0599 9.2526 8.20%, IRFC 2022* 1 200.00 102.5067 102.5067 102.5067 102.5067 7.7989 8.20%, IRFC 2023* 1 100.00 102.6982 102.6982 102.6982 102.6982 7.7987 8.83%, IRFC 2023* 1 300.00 105.9785 105.9785 105.9785 105.9785 7.9200 8.20%, IRFC 2024* 1 200.00 102.8661 102.8661 102.8661 102.8661 7.7986 8.94%, PFC 2028* 8 1050.00 107.0557 106.5677 107.0557 106.8760 8.1152 8.80%, PGC 2023A* 4 750.00 105.6355 105.6305 105.6305 105.6308 7.9400 8.85%, PGC 2024 2 50.00 105.8591 105.8591 105.8591 105.8591 8.0300 8.70%, RECL 2018* 3 200.00 102.8815 102.8815 102.8815 102.8815 7.9200 8.87%, RECL 2020* 3 450.00 104.5020 104.5020 104.5020 104.5020 7.9700 8.82%, RECL 2023* 10 1050.00 105.7463 105.4691 105.6422 105.7107 7.9552 Total 39 6750.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.89%, AP 2022A 1 50.00 107.8011 107.8011 107.8011 107.8011 7.7000 8.70%, GUJ 2016 1 150.00 103.2569 103.2569 103.2569 103.2569 7.5700 8.71%, GUJ 2016 1 350.00 103.2477 103.2477 103.2477 103.2477 7.5700 8.75%, GUJ 2016 3 800.00 103.4517 103.4517 103.4517 103.4517 7.5650 8.79%, GUJ 2022 1 150.00 106.9963 106.9963 106.9963 106.9963 7.7300 8.83%, GUJ 2022 2 250.00 107.3802 107.3802 107.3802 107.3802 7.6900 8.58%, KRN 2016 1 250.00 103.0229 103.0229 103.0229 103.0229 7.5600 8.74%, KRN 2016 1 50.00 103.3151 103.3151 103.3151 103.3151 7.5650 8.90%, KRN 2022 1 250.00 108.0165 108.0165 108.0165 108.0165 7.7000 8.85%, MAH 2022 1 100.00 107.5099 107.5099 107.5099 107.5099 7.6900 8.95%, MAH 2022 1 300.00 107.9284 107.9284 107.9284 107.9284 7.6900 8.75%, TN 2022 1 400.00 106.6440 106.6440 106.6440 106.6440 7.6900 9.01%, UTK 2022 1 450.00 108.7169 108.7169 108.7169 108.7169 7.7050 Total 16 3550.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jul 18, 2013 1 100.00 98.8496 98.8496 98.8496 98.8496 7.1997 Jun 20, 2013 2 700.00 99.3897 99.3897 99.3897 99.3897 7.2299 Total 3 800.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 28, 2013 1 50.00 99.2323 99.2323 99.2323 99.2323 7.2405 Total 1 50.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com